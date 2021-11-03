Melbourne Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster is on the mend following the video scandal of Munster and fellow Storm teammates Brandon Smith and Chris Lewis caught with a white substance, resulting in Munster entering a rehabilitation facility a month ago.

A month later and the five-eighth is set to leave the facility and is in a good headspace, which has pleased Storm Chairman Matt Tripp.

"He rang me yesterday, and he sounded terrific," Tripp told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I couldn’t be happier with his progress. He’s really excited about getting stuck into the pre-season with the boys and getting back to Melbourne."

"He’s in a really good headspace - it’s actually the best I’ve heard him. He’ll have some family time, and he’s expecting a baby in December with his partner Bianca.

"I just think he’s got a new lease of life. It’s helped him no end. We’ve still got a long way to go, don’t get me wrong, in terms of him ticking all the boxes to be right for round two next year."

Munster went close to being sacked by Tripp and the Storm board but decided to offer him rehabilitation to get him back on the right track.

"The board came close to terminating his contract, but the same board are fully united in wanting to help turn his life around and make him a long-term Melbourne Storm player. I know he will repay the faith. I’m confident of that. And so are the board," Tripp told the publication at the time.

The Queensland origin star was fined $30,000 by the NRL and then an additional $100,000 fine by the Storm for his role in the video scandal, and previously opened up in a statement outlining his struggles with alcohol.

"As you’ve read in the media, I met with Storm Management and the NRL Integrity Unit shortly after the incident. I’ve been sanctioned for my actions, and I accept that I should be sanctioned," Munster's statement read.

"As some of you may know, I’ve had a difficult relationship with alcohol in the past. I thought that I had dealt with the issue, but clearly I still have some hurdles to overcome."

RELATED: Bellamy expresses disappointment in troubled trio

With Munster now to exit rehab, he can start to get back into training, although rumors have circulated over the star five-eighth's availability to join new expansion side The Dolphins.

Tripp was quick to shut these rumors down however.

"He’s contracted to us, it’s not even a conversation, it hasn’t been one and it won’t be one," Tripp claimed.

Munster is still contracted with the Storm until the end of the 2023 season.