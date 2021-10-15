Likely Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett has dropped a major hint over his first target for the club when November 1 rolls around.

Despite not yet having been formally announced as the coach of the club, Bennett has broken his usual cone of silence when it comes to the media to address who his first priority will be, with Cameron Munster the man in the headlights.

The Melbourne Storm star is off-contract at the end of 2023, but as Melbourne balance their salary cap ahead of the need to re-sign Brandon Smith and other off-contract stars, Munster could be the fall man.

He has recently stated he would be open to a move north to join the expansion franchise if the Melbourne Storm no longer see a place at the club for him.

The Queensland Origin representative, who is undoubtedly one of the best in the game, would be the ideal candidate to kick start a new franchise.

Bennett has had experience coaching a team in its inaugural season before, having done so with the Brisbane Broncos, and told The Daily Telegraph that Munster is one player he would be open to talking with.

“If Cameron is available or keen to come home, I will certainly look at him,” Bennett said.

“Everyone will be hard to get out of the 16 clubs, there is no doubt about that, but Cameron is someone I have great admiration for.

“Predominantly, the Dolphins will want a Queensland look, but you always have to sign the best players and Cameron ticks both those boxes.

“We have a 12-month runway (to build a roster), but I need to get myself sorted with Redcliffe first before I get too far in front of myself and worry about what players we have or won’t have for 2023.”

It's understood the new franchise want to build their roster with Queensland stars and up and comers, as they attempt to appeal to the audience to the north of Brisbane and take away club support from the Broncos, who have been a one-team town since their first season.

Munster is just one player who has been linked with the club, with others in the form of Kalyn Ponga and Harry Grant both in the rumour mill as targets for the Dolphins, who will have a full salary cap to build their roster from scratch.