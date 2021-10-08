Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy has spoken on the recent white substance scandal that has tarnished the Storm's off-season.

Trio Cameron Munster, Brandon Smith and Chris Lewis have been sanctioned and suspended by the NRL following the release of damning footage that included the players being in possession of an unknown white powder.

The three players will all miss the Storm's opening match of next season and have received fines totalling close to $50,000 by the NRL.

Melbourne looked to come down hard on their star players, handing down further punishments themselves, with Bellamy breaking his silence and expressing his own disappointment.

Speaking on 4BC Afternoons, the Storm coach said the trio were "well aware" of their actions in bringing the game into disrepute.

"I try to simplify a lot of things. For me, when I was their age we used to go out after games and have six, eight, 10 schooners,” Bellamy said.

“But the big difference is having half a dozen schooners isn’t illegal. What disappoints me so much is that these guys earn a good living, they’re doing what they love in life and what they did was illegal and they were very, very well aware of that.

“They still ventured there. That is done now and we have to give them the education and guidance to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“There has been a lot said and it has been really disappointing for us as a club, it’s been disappointing for the game.

“It’s really important now we get those guys the help and guidance they need to not be making those mistakes again.

“At the moment, we need to make sure we do all we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again."

Bellamy revealed he first learnt of the footage in the minutes prior to this season's Dally M Awards night, an event that featured Smith in the Team of the Year.

The fallout of the scandal has left the futures of trio up in the air, with Munster's career coming under the most speculation.

Smith and the Storm are understood to have been in discussions surrounding a new deal for the Kiwi international to remain in Victoria, while Lewis remains contracted to the club until the end of the 2022 season.