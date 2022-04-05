Round 4 was an unfortunate return to the blow-outs we became accustomed to in 2021. Only one game was close and that was the worst game of the round. It wasn't all bad though, as we will discuss below.

A few upsets and a few teams returning to form have spun have had a big impact on the Power Rankings. Where did your team land?

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers continue to set the benchmark. They handled the "grand final rematch" with a minimum of fuss and once again defeated their Sydney rivals.

Nathan Cleary's return was solid but it was once again Isaah Yeo and Dylan Edwards who lead the way for the Premiers. Taylan May and Izack Tago just keep on scoring.

Penrith are very clearly the form team of the competition right now and I don't even think it is close. Who can stop the Panther juggernaut?

2. Cronulla Sharks (3)

The Sharks now hold the equal best defensive record in the competition across four rounds. They held the Knights scoreless and honestly didn't look like conceding.

Siosifa Talakai was a wrecking ball on the night breaking a ridiculous 16 tackles. He made Dane Gagai look like he was picked out of the crowd. Siona Katoa scored one of the most athletic tries you'll see.

All of the Sharks stars are firing early and they look like a completely different side from their 2021 selves. They open as short-priced favourites against the Tigers in what has historically been a banana skin game.

3. Parramatta Eels (4)

Wow! Just wow! The Eels were on fire on Sunday evening at Commbank Stadium. Mitch Moses and Dylan Brown put on true highlight performances as they powered their side to a huge win over the Dragons.

That Bryce Cartwright pass should headline every highlights package for the rest of the season. If you haven't seen it, find it! Waqa Blake has found his home on the wing.

This was one of the team performances of the season. The Eels have started the season brilliantly and are one tackle away from being 4-0. Very impressive.

4. Melbourne Storm (5)

Message sent! The Storm returned to their destructive best on the back of a Ryan Papenhuyzen masterclass as they butchered the Bulldogs 44-0.

Jahrome Hughes and Papenhuyzen were untouchable, almost literally. Xavier Coates is every bit the superstar we believed he would become under Bellamy.

After back to back golden point games, the Storm flicked a switch on Sunday afternoon and reduced the Bulldogs to spectators.

5. New Zealand Warriors (9)

I'd argue that the Warriors have been the surprise packet of 2022 thus far. They sit two and two and should probably be three and one. The 20-6 win over the Broncos was as dominant as the score-line suggested.

Reece Walsh is a megastar in the making. Rumours of his return to Brisbane are a real downer as I hope he stays with the Warriors long term. Jesse Arthars had spiders on him this past Saturday.

Addin Fonua-Blake and Matt Lodge were back to their barnstorming best. There's plenty to like about the Warriors. As always though consistency is the key for the Warriors.

6. Newcastle Knights (2)

The Knights fell to 2-2 after being massively outclassed by the Sharks on Friday evening. They were held scoreless and truthfully could still be playing now without troubling the scorers.

Kalyn Ponga should not have played. He looked multiple steps off the mark - whether that be due to fitness or distractions. That situation needs to be sorted as soon as possible.

Gagai, an Origin superstar, was bodied by his opponent. Bradman Best was a ghost for 75 minutes. Clifford struggled in very difficult conditions. Not the end of the world but also not a good night in the Shire.

7. Gold Coast Titans (10)

I've never wanted to penalise a team in victory more than the Titans. This game was awful. The Titans were bog average and were lucky to escape with two competition points.

AJ Brimson was in the right place at the right time to deliver the all important win but for 79 minutes the Gold Coast were well below par. Toby Sexton surely didn't even mean the match-winning kick!?

Someone needs to remind the Titans they have a million dollar weapon out wide who is capable of more than hit ups. They'll need to be at their best to beat the Eels this weekend.

8. North Queensland Cowboys (6)

Not a great night for the Cowboys! North Queensland have shown up their critics thus far in 2022 and will be hoping that Saturday night was just a blip.

Three sin-bins didn't help but the Cowboys forwards were barely sighted. Moving one of the game's elite locks out of position certainly raises some eyebrows.

The Cowboys have a good opportunity to quickly rebound against the Warriors this Friday evening. A win will surely see this performance largely forgotten.

9. Manly Sea Eagles (13)

Manly followed up the skin-of-their-teeth win over the Bulldogs with, by far, their best performance of the season. They put a very capable Canberra side to the sword.

Daly Cherry-Evans had the ball on a string. He kicked a 40/20 and even more impressively a 20/40 en route to a man of the match performance. Tom Trbojevic had his best game of the season also.

Unfortunately the win came at a cost with their Dally M medal winning fullback out for the next month. Manly need to beat the Knights on Thursday night to do away with the one man team comments.

10. Brisbane Broncos (7)

Was this part two of the Broncos reality check? Fresh off a huge loss to the Cowboys, the Broncos were played off the park by the Warriors on Saturday afternoon.

Brisbane's only try came from a moment of brilliance by Adam Reynolds, who otherwise looked frustrated. Albert Kelly's injury further complicates the halves pairing.

Payne Haas was a monster with 176 metres but was largely left alone up front. They face a real litmus test against the Roosters this weekend.

11. Canberra Raiders (8)

I'm convinced that there are two Canberra sides this season. One side that wins momentum and runs sides over. The other side is barely first grade standard.

Jack Wighton's individual effort in the 25th minute was a rare highlight on the day. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad topped the metres but surely Xavier Savage is not far off?

Canberra are back home this weekend, where they are 2-0. Unfortunately, though they host the red hot Storm. We'll see where this side is really at in this game.

12. Sydney Roosters (14)

This was the performance the Roosters needed to do away with doubts created by last week's effort. They played the Cowboys off the park to the tune of 28-4.

James Tedesco was back to his near best while Luke Keary had, by far, his best game this season. Sam Walker looks capable of huge things. Victor Radley was unstoppable! Daniel Tupou is such a weapon out wide.

The tri-colours travel to Brisbane this Friday night. Another big win will silence the doubters.

13. St George Illawarra Dragons (11)

The Dragons were completely and utterly played off the park by a far superior Parramatta side on Sunday evening. They can count themselves lucky not to have conceded 50 or more.

Anthony Griffin shocked everyone by dropping his young star fullback and moving his young five-eighth to the bench. Moses Mbye was the worst player on the park while Bird's impact was stunted greatly.

Tariq Sims was, by a long way, their best player. I cannot believe there are rumours he's on his way out. I think it's becoming very obvious very quickly who the club needs to move on and it's not Sims.

14. South Sydney Rabbitohs (12)

The Bunnies' indifferent start to the season continued as they fell to the Panthers on Friday night. Again, it's hardly time for alarm bells but Souths sit one and three after the opening month.

Tom Burgess was the only forward who bent the Panthers defensive line. He ran for 145 metres in a massive stint from the bench. Lachlan Ilias had his best game to date.

The Bunnies stars Walker, Cook and Mitchell are way too quiet. Whether it's a confidence thing or a slow build, this is a slow start by the Grand Finalists although their draw gets much easier from here.

15. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (15)

The Bulldogs were very much in the wrong place at the wrong time on Sunday afternoon. They walked into an ambush by a Storm side ready to send a message.

That said, the Doggies were awful. They seemingly have no idea in attack. Matt Burton is being fed to the wolves while fellow superstar recruit Josh Addo Carr barely saw any ball.

The Dogs new era has started slowly. Outside of a Tevita Pangai Junior offload, there is very little in terms of attack.

16. Wests Tigers (16)

The Tigers came within the most ridiculous of moments from ending their losing streak. That said they had a chance to ice the game but opted to take a penalty goal and invited the Titans back in.

It was a shame for the Tigers who were ever so slightly the better team but they had their chances. Alex Tawl, Joe Ofahengaue and Luciano Leilua made plenty of metres and were probably their teams best.

The Tigers open at a ridiculous $7 against the Sharks this Sunday. They go in with zero expectations. If the manner of their loss on Thursday night doesn't spark them onto something special then their issues go way deeper than the man holding the clipboard.