The Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys are both set to receive a boost for Round 20 with high-profile inclusion, but the same can't be said for the Manly Sea Eagles as they scrap for a spot in the finals.

Here is all the latest in team news and rumours ahead of Round 20.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters

Manly Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles are facing an absolute nightmare as they are reportedly set to lose all of Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley after the seven opted to not wear the club's pride jersey. Ben Trbojevic is also likely to be out with a head knock on a six-day turnaround, although may yet have to be named if the club can't cobble together 22 fit players.

Andrew Davey, Jake Trbojevic and Lachlan Croker are all due back from coronavirus which will help. Expect Davey to start in the second-row for Olakau'atu, while Ethan Bullemor will likely return for Ben Trbojevic. Jake Trbojevic will start at lock for Sipley, while Dylan Walker will push back to the bench from hooker for Croker to return. Brad Parker is due back from injury and should replace Koula, while the vacant wing spots will likely go to Kaeo Weekes - who was on the bench last week - and Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega - who impressed during the pre-season. Up front, Josh Aloiai will be replaced by Martin Taupau, with the club needing two new players on the bench to join Taniela Paseka. Expect NSW Cup players James Roumanos and Luke Hodge to be in contention, as will Alec Tuitavake, Kurt De Luis and Viliami Fifita. Ben Trbojevic may yet start though if he clears concussion protocols, meaning Ethan Bullemor would take one spot.

Sydney Roosters

Joseph Manu is likely to return for the Roosters after being a late scratching last week, while Lindsay Collins should also be back. That means Drew Hutchison goes back to the bench and Adam Keighran drops out of the team, while Matthew Lodge also drops back to the bench, with Terrell May dropping out - although he may save his place if Trent Robinson doesn't want to run two utilities.

New Zealand Warriors vs Melbourne Storm

New Zealand Warriors

The Warriors aren't likely to make any changes, although could bring Aaron Pene back into the side if he overcomes illness, with Eliesa Katoa - last week's late call-up - dropping out.

Melbourne Storm

The Storm are struggling when it comes to form, and a trip to Auckland won't be about to make things any easier, but with a long casualty ward, they don't have the facilities to make big changes, and none are expected as a result, although the wait for the injury-prone Will Warbrick to debut continues.

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

Parramatta Eels

No changes expected for the Eels, although Bryce Cartwright is believed to be a chance of returning - whether he slots into the 17 or not is another issue altogether.

Penrith Panthers

Stephen Crichton is no chance of playing, which means Robert Jennings is almost certain to come into the side after playing during the Origin window for Crichton.

Gold Coast Titans vs Canberra Raiders

Gold Coast Titans

No changes expected for the Titans ahead of this clash, although Jayden Campbell could yet work his way into the starting 13 after returning from injury via the bench last week.

Canberra Raiders

Semi Valemei is due back to the Raiders, while James Schiller is an outside chance of returning. Neither player appears likely to break into the team at this stage though on the back of a win.

Cronulla Sharks vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cronulla Sharks

No changes expected for the Sharks.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Taane Milne is due back for the Rabbitohs, but may struggle to replace Jed Cartwright.

Brisbane Broncos vs Wests Tigers

Brisbane Broncos

Two big ins for the Broncos, with Selwyn Cobbo and Billy Walters both expected to return. Jordan Pereira and Jake Turpin are likely to be dropped in a pair of straight swaps. Corey Jensen could also return to the starting side after being demoted to the bench last week for Thomas Flegler.

Wests Tigers

David Nofoaluma is due back for the Tigers, meaning either Ken Maumalo or Brent Naden could be dropped. Three won't go into two though, and Brett Kimmorley faces a difficult decision.

Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Newcastle Knights

Dominic Young and Kurt Mann are both due back for the Knights, with Hymel Hunt and Phoenix Crossland to drop out of the side. Mann is likely to start at lock, with Mitch Barnett dripping back to the bench, or, alternatively, shifting to the second row if Lachlan Fitzgibbon fails to overcome a shoulder injury. That could mean Crossland keeps his spot. Tex Hoy should come straight in at fullback for Kalyn Ponga who is out with concussion.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Jake Averillo should be back for the Bulldogs after missing last week with coronavirus. He will go straight back into the number one role, and Declan Casey could miss out altogether after Aaron Schoupp returned last week. No other changes expected for the blue and white.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs North Queensland Cowboys

St George Illawarra Dragons

Cody Ramsey will miss out with an MCL strain in what is likely to be the only change for the Dragons. Moses Mbye is likely to play at the back, although Tyrell Sloan could also come in. Should Mbye be moved to fullback, then Max Feagai should fill the void in the centres.

North Queensland Cowboys

Reuben Cotter is back for the Cowboys after last week's controversy. That means Jamayne Taunoa-Brown moves back to the bench, while either Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow or Jake Granville could miss out. If Todd Payten sticks with two utilities, then Griffin Neame will miss out.