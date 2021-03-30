2021-04-01T09:05:00Z
|1
|Dylan Walker
|2
|Jason Saab
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Moses Suli
|5
|Reuben Garrick
|6
|Kieran Foran
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Taniela Paseka
|9
|Lachlan Croker
|10
|Martin Taupau
|11
|Jack Gosiewski
|12
|Josh Schuster
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|14
|Cade Cust
|15
|Morgan Boyle
|16
|Sean Keppie
|17
|Josh Aloiai
|18
|Tevita Funa
|19
|Morgan Harper
|20
|Toafofoa Sipley
|21
|Christian Tuipulotu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Stephen Crichton
|1
|Charlie Staines
|2
|Paul Momirovski
|3
|Matt Burton
|4
|Brian To’o
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|Moses Leota
|8
|Mitch Kenny
|9
|James Fisher-Harris
|10
|Viliame Kikau
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|Tyrone May
|14
|Spencer Leniu
|15
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|16
|Liam Martin
|17
|Scott Sorensen
|18
|Billy Burns
|19
|J’Maine Hopgood
|20
|Jaeman Salmon
|21
2021-04-02T05:05:00Z
|1
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Corey Allan
|3
|Will Hopoate
|4
|Nick Cotric
|5
|Tui Katoa
|6
|Lachlan Lewis
|7
|Kyle Flanagan
|8
|Dylan Napa
|9
|Sione Katoa
|10
|Jack Hetherington
|11
|Adam Elliott
|12
|Corey Waddell
|13
|Renouf Atoni
|14
|Jackson Topine
|15
|Dean Britt
|16
|Joe Stimson
|17
|Ofahiki Ogden
|19
|Jake Averillo
|20
|Chris Smith
|21
|Brandon Wakeham
|22
|Matt Doorey
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Josh Mansour
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Thomas Burgess
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Tevita Tatola
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|Jaydn Su’a
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|Benji Marshall
|14
|Mark Nicholls
|15
|Patrick Mago
|16
|Jai Arrow
|17
|Jacob Host
|18
|Dean Hawkins
|19
|Troy Dargan
|20
|Steven Marsters
|21
2021-04-02T09:05:00Z
|1
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|2
|George Jennings
|3
|Reimis Smith
|4
|Justin Olam
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|Jesse Bromwich
|9
|Brandon Smith
|10
|Christian Welch
|11
|Tom Eisenhuth
|12
|Kenneath Bromwich
|13
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|14
|Tyson Smoothy
|15
|Tui Kamikamica
|16
|Chris Lewis
|17
|Darryn Schonig
|18
|Aaron Pene
|19
|Nicho Hynes
|20
|Trent Loiero
|21
|Dean Ieremia
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Herbie Farnworth
|3
|Tesi Niu
|4
|David Mead
|5
|Anthony Milford
|6
|Brodie Croft
|7
|Matthew Lodge
|8
|Jake Turpin
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Alex Glenn
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|John Asiata
|14
|Thomas Flegler
|15
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|16
|Ben Te’o
|17
|Tom Dearden
|18
|Rhys Kennedy
|19
|Richie Kennar
|20
|Ethan Bullemor
|21
2021-04-03T06:30:00Z
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Mawene Hiroti
|3
|Josh Dugan
|4
|Connor Tracey
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Matt Moylan
|7
|Chad Townsend
|8
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Aaron Woods
|11
|Teig Wilton
|12
|Wade Graham
|13
|Toby Rudolf
|14
|Braydon Trindall
|15
|Aiden Tolman
|16
|Jack Williams
|17
|Billy Magoulias
|18
|Franklin Pele
|19
|Nene Macdonald
|20
|Andrew Fifita
|21
|Jenson Taumoepeau
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Valentine Holmes
|1
|Murray Taulagi
|2
|Justin O’Neill
|3
|Connelly Lemuelu
|4
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|6
|Ben Hampton
|7
|Francis Molo
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Jordan McLean
|10
|Shane Wright
|11
|Ben Condon
|12
|Josh McGuire
|13
|Jake Granville
|14
|Coen Hess
|15
|Corey Jensen
|16
|Lachlan Burr
|17
|Peter Hola
|18
|Esan Marsters
|19
|Griffin Neame
|20
|Jake Clifford
|21
2021-04-03T08:35:00Z
|1
|AJ Brimson
|2
|Anthony Don
|3
|Phillip Sami
|4
|Patrick Herbert
|5
|Corey Thompson
|6
|Tanah Boyd
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Jarrod Wallace
|9
|Mitch Rein
|10
|Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
|11
|Kevin Proctor
|12
|David Fifita
|13
|Tyrone Peachey
|14
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|15
|Sam Lisone
|16
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|17
|Erin Clark
|18
|Beau Fermor
|19
|Herman Ese’ese
|20
|Sam McIntyre
|21
|Brian Kelly
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|1
|Bailey Simonsson
|2
|Jarrod Croker
|3
|Sebastian Kris
|4
|Jordan Rapana
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|George Williams
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Josh Hodgson
|9
|Dunamis Lui
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|Ryan Sutton
|13
|Tom Starling
|14
|Siliva Havili
|15
|Iosia Soliola
|16
|Ryan James
|17
|Sam Williams
|18
|Semi Valemei
|19
|Caleb Aekins
|20
|Emre Guler
|21
2021-04-04T06:05:00Z
|1
|Tex Hoy
|2
|Starford To’a
|3
|Enari Tuala
|4
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|5
|Hymel Hunt
|6
|Kurt Mann
|7
|Mitchell Pearce
|8
|David Klemmer
|9
|Jayden Brailey
|10
|Daniel Saifiti
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Mitch Barnett
|13
|Connor Watson
|14
|Sauaso Sue
|15
|Jacob Saifiti
|16
|Josh King
|17
|Blake Green
|18
|Brodie Jones
|19
|Dominic Young
|20
|Nathanael Sasagi
|21
|Pasami Saulo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Matthew Dufty
|1
|Cody Ramsey
|2
|Brayden Wiliame
|3
|Zac Lomax
|4
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|5
|Corey Norman
|6
|Adam Clune
|7
|Blake Lawrie
|8
|Andrew McCullough
|9
|Paul Vaughan
|10
|Josh Kerr
|11
|Tariq Sims
|12
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|13
|Poasa Faamausili
|14
|Trent Merrin
|15
|Daniel Alvaro
|16
|Jackson Ford
|17
|Kaide Ellis
|18
|Jordan Pereira
|19
|Max Feagai
|20
|Eddie Blacker
|21
2021-04-04T08:15:00Z
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Josh Morris
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Brett Morris
|6
|Drew Hutchison
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|Isaac Liu
|9
|Freddy Lussick
|10
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Sitili Tupouniua
|13
|Victor Radley
|14
|Matt Ikuvalu
|15
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|16
|Nat Butcher
|17
|Fletcher Baker
|18
|Egan Butcher
|19
|Benjamin Marschke
|20
|Joseph Suaalii
|21
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|1
|David Fusitu’a
|2
|Adam Pompey
|3
|Marcelo Montoya
|4
|Ken Maumalo
|5
|Kodi Nikorima
|6
|Sean O’Sullivan
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Bunty Afoa
|10
|Eliesa Katoa
|11
|Bayley Sironen
|12
|Tohu Harris
|13
|Jazz Tevaga
|14
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|15
|Leeson Ah Mau
|16
|Jack Murchie
|17
|Tom Ale
|18
|Paul Turner
|20
|Kane Evans
|21
|Rocco Berry
|22
2021-04-05T06:00:00Z
|1
|Daine Laurie
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Tommy Talau
|4
|James Roberts
|5
|Asu Kepaoa
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|Zane Musgrove
|9
|Jacob Liddle
|10
|James Tamou
|11
|Luke Garner
|12
|Luciano Leilua
|13
|Alex Twal
|14
|Moses Mbye
|15
|Thomas Mikaele
|16
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|17
|Joe Ofahengaue
|18
|Russell Packer
|19
|Joseph Leilua
|20
|Michael Chee-Kam
|21
|Alex Seyfarth
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Tom Opacic
|3
|Marata Niukore
|4
|Blake Ferguson
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Shaun Lane
|11
|Ryan Matterson
|12
|Nathan Brown
|13
|Oregon Kaufusi
|14
|Isaiah Papali’i
|15
|Will Smith
|16
|Ray Stone
|17
|Jordan Rankin
|18
|Haze Dunster
|19
|Keegan Hipgrave
|20
|Bryce Cartwright
|21
Manly, same team, same positions, expecting the same result..the scoreboard attendant might get the 3 Dally Ms