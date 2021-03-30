2021-04-01T09:05:00ZLottoland
Sea Eagles
Panthers
MATCH CENTRE
1 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
2 Jason SaabJason Saab
3 Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4 Moses SuliMoses Suli
5 Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6 Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9 Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10 Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
11 Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski
12 Josh SchusterJosh Schuster
13 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 
14 Cade CustCade Cust
15 Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle
16 Sean KeppieSean Keppie
17 Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
 
18 Tevita FunaTevita Funa
19 Morgan HarperMorgan Harper
20 Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
21 Christian TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 1
Charlie StainesCharlie Staines 2
Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski 3
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 4
Brian To’oBrian To’o 5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 8
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny 9
James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris 10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau 11
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 
Tyrone MayTyrone May 14
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 15
Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth 16
Liam MartinLiam Martin 17
 
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 18
Billy BurnsBilly Burns 19
J’Maine HopgoodJ’Maine Hopgood 20
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 21

2021-04-02T05:05:00ZStadium Australia
Bulldogs
Rabbitohs
MATCH CENTRE
1 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
2 Corey AllanCorey Allan
3 Will HopoateWill Hopoate
4 Nick CotricNick Cotric
5 Tui KatoaTui Katoa
6 Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis
7 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8 Dylan NapaDylan Napa
9 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
10 Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington
11 Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
12 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
13 Renouf AtoniRenouf Atoni
 
14 Jackson TopineJackson Topine
15 Dean BrittDean Britt
16 Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
17 Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
 
19 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
20 Chris SmithChris Smith
21 Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
22 Matt DooreyMatt Doorey
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 4
Josh MansourJosh Mansour 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 11
Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
 
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall 14
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls 15
Patrick MagoPatrick Mago 16
Jai ArrowJai Arrow 17
 
Jacob HostJacob Host 18
Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins 19
Troy DarganTroy Dargan 20
Steven MarstersSteven Marsters 21

2021-04-02T09:05:00ZAAMI Park
Storm
Broncos
MATCH CENTRE
1 Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen
2 George JenningsGeorge Jennings
3 Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4 Justin OlamJustin Olam
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9 Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10 Christian WelchChristian Welch
11 Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth
12 Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
13 N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
 
14 Tyson SmoothyTyson Smoothy
15 Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica
16 Chris LewisChris Lewis
17 Darryn SchonigDarryn Schonig
 
18 Aaron PeneAaron Pene
19 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
20 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
21 Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 1
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 2
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 3
Tesi NiuTesi Niu 4
David MeadDavid Mead 5
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford 6
Brodie CroftBrodie Croft 7
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Alex GlennAlex Glenn 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
 
John AsiataJohn Asiata 14
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler 15
Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior 16
Ben Te’oBen Te’o 17
 
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 18
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy 19
Richie KennarRichie Kennar 20
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 21

2021-04-03T06:30:00ZSunshine Coast Stadium
Sharks
Cowboys
MATCH CENTRE
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
3 Josh DuganJosh Dugan
4 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
7 Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8 Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
11 Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
12 Wade GrahamWade Graham
13 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
 
14 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
15 Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman
16 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
17 Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias
 
18 Franklin PeleFranklin Pele
19 Nene MacdonaldNene Macdonald
20 Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita
21 Jenson TaumoepeauJenson Taumoepeau
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 1
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 2
Justin O’NeillJustin O’Neill 3
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 4
Hamiso Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 5
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 6
Ben HamptonBen Hampton 7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 10
Shane WrightShane Wright 11
Ben CondonBen Condon 12
Josh McGuireJosh McGuire 13
 
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 14
Coen HessCoen Hess 15
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 16
Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr 17
 
Peter HolaPeter Hola 18
Esan MarstersEsan Marsters 19
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 20
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 21

2021-04-03T08:35:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Titans
Raiders
MATCH CENTRE
1 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2 Anthony DonAnthony Don
3 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
4 Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
5 Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
6 Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
7 Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8 Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
9 Mitch ReinMitch Rein
10 Tino Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui
11 Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
12 David FifitaDavid Fifita
13 Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
 
14 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
15 Sam LisoneSam Lisone
16 Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
17 Erin ClarkErin Clark
 
18 Beau FermorBeau Fermor
19 Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese
20 Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
21 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 1
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson 2
Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker 3
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 4
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 5
Jack WightonJack Wighton 6
George WilliamsGeorge Williams 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson 9
Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton 13
 
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili 15
Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola 16
Ryan JamesRyan James 17
 
Sam WilliamsSam Williams 18
Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei 19
Caleb AekinsCaleb Aekins 20
Emre GulerEmre Guler 21

2021-04-04T06:05:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
Dragons
MATCH CENTRE
1 Tex HoyTex Hoy
2 Starford To’aStarford To’a
3 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
4 Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
5 Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
6 Kurt MannKurt Mann
7 Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce
8 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
10 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
13 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
 
14 Sauaso SueSauaso Sue
15 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
16 Josh KingJosh King
17 Blake GreenBlake Green
 
18 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
19 Dominic YoungDominic Young
20 Nathanael SasagiNathanael Sasagi
21 Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty 1
Cody RamseyCody Ramsey 2
Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame 3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax 4
Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa 5
Corey NormanCorey Norman 6
Adam CluneAdam Clune 7
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 8
Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough 9
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan 10
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 11
Tariq SimsTariq Sims 12
Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono 13
 
Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili 14
Trent MerrinTrent Merrin 15
Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro 16
Jackson FordJackson Ford 17
 
Kaide EllisKaide Ellis 18
Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira 19
Max FeagaiMax Feagai 20
Eddie BlackerEddie Blacker 21

2021-04-04T08:15:00ZSydney Cricket Ground
Roosters
Warriors
MATCH CENTRE
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Josh MorrisJosh Morris
4 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5 Brett MorrisBrett Morris
6 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
9 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
10 Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 
14 Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu
15 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
16 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
17 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
 
18 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
19 Benjamin MarschkeBenjamin Marschke
20 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
21 Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha
Roger Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck 1
David Fusitu’aDavid Fusitu’a 2
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 3
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 4
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo 5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 6
Sean O’SullivanSean O’Sullivan 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 10
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 11
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 12
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris 13
 
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 14
Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila 15
Leeson Ah MauLeeson Ah Mau 16
Jack MurchieJack Murchie 17
 
Tom AleTom Ale 18
Paul TurnerPaul Turner 20
Kane EvansKane Evans 21
Rocco BerryRocco Berry 22

2021-04-05T06:00:00ZStadium Australia
Wests Tigers
Eels
MATCH CENTRE
1 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
4 James RobertsJames Roberts
5 Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
6 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
9 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10 James TamouJames Tamou
11 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13 Alex TwalAlex Twal
 
14 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
15 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
16 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
17 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
 
18 Russell PackerRussell Packer
19 Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua
20 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
21 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo 2
Tom OpacicTom Opacic 3
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 4
Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson 5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Shaun LaneShaun Lane 11
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson 12
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 13
 
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 14
Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i 15
Will SmithWill Smith 16
Ray StoneRay Stone 17
 
Jordan RankinJordan Rankin 18
Haze DunsterHaze Dunster 19
Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave 20
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright 21

1 COMMENT

  1. Manly, same team, same positions, expecting the same result..the scoreboard attendant might get the 3 Dally Ms