2020-06-04T09:50:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Broncos
Roosters
1Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
2Corey OatesCorey Oates
3Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
4Darius BoydDarius Boyd
5H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
6Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
8Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
12Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate
13P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 
14Tesi NiuTesi Niu
15Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
16Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
17Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
 
18Cory PaixCory Paix
19Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
20Tom DeardenTom Dearden
21P. Petterson-RobatiPride Petterson-Robati
James TedescoJames Tedesco1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou2
Josh MorrisJosh Morris3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu4
Brett MorrisBrett Morris5
Luke KearyLuke Keary6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan7
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves8
Jake FriendJake Friend9
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins10
Boyd CordnerBoyd Cordner11
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton12
Victor RadleyVictor Radley13
 
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills14
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu15
Nat ButcherNat Butcher16
S. TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua17
 
S. TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho18
M. AubussonMitchell Aubusson19
Ryan HallRyan Hall20
Lachlan LamLachlan Lam21

2020-06-05T08:00:00ZCampbelltown Stadium
Panthers
Warriors
1Caleb AekinsCaleb Aekins
2Josh MansourJosh Mansour
3Dean WhareDean Whare
4S. CrichtonStephen Crichton
5Brian To’oBrian To’o
6Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
8James TamouJames Tamou
9Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
13Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 
14Mitchell KennyMitchell Kenny
15Zane TetevanoZane Tetevano
16Moses LeotaMoses Leota
17Liam MartinLiam Martin
 
18Brent NadenBrent Naden
19Billy BurnsBilly Burns
20J. HetheringtonJack Hetherington
21Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck1
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert2
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton3
Gerard BealeGerard Beale4
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima6
Blake GreenBlake Green7
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown8
Wayde EganWayde Egan9
Adam BlairAdam Blair10
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa11
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris12
Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i13
 
Jack MurchieJack Murchie14
P. FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili15
King VuniyayawaKing Vuniyayawa16
Joshua CurranJoshua Curran17
 
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita18
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham20
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey21
Leivaha PuluLeivaha Pulu22

2020-06-05T09:55:00ZAAMI Park
Storm
Rabbitohs
1R. PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen
2S. VunivaluSuliasi Vunivalu
3Justin OlamJustin Olam
4Marion SeveMarion Seve
5Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9Cameron SmithCameron Smith
10Christian WelchChristian Welch
11Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12K. BromwichKenneath Bromwich
13Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
 
14Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
15T. Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui
16Ryley JacksRyley Jacks
17Max KingMax King
 
18Brenko LeeBrenko Lee
19Albert VeteAlbert Vete
20Darryn SchonigDarryn Schonig
21Chris LewisChris Lewis
L. MitchellLatrell Mitchell1
Dane GagaiDane Gagai2
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham3
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns4
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston5
Troy DarganTroy Dargan6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess10
Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a11
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray12
Liam KnightLiam Knight13
 
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls14
Ethan LoweEthan Lowe15
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen16
Patrick MagoPatrick Mago17
 
Bryson GoodwinBryson Goodwin18
Tom AmoneTom Amone19
James RobertsJames Roberts20
K. KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi21

2020-06-06T07:30:00ZBankwest Stadium
Eels
Sea Eagles
1C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3M. JenningsMichael Jennings
4Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
6Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
13Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
 
14Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi
15Ray StoneRay Stone
16Kane EvansKane Evans
17Peni TerepoPeni Terepo
 
18Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
19George JenningsGeorge Jennings
20Will SmithWill Smith
21David GowerDavid Gower
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic1
Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker3
Moses SuliMoses Suli4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick5
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker6
D. Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans7
A. Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake8
Danny LeviDanny Levi9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau10
Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson11
Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic13
 
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker14
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell15
Sean KeppieSean Keppie16
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka17
 
Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle18
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski19
Tevita FunaTevita Funa20
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot21

2020-06-06T09:35:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium
Cowboys
Sharks
1V. HolmesValentine Holmes
2Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3Justin O’NeillJustin O’Neill
4Esan MarstersEsan Marsters
5Ben HamptonBen Hampton
6S. DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
7Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8Francis MoloFrancis Molo
9Jake GranvilleJake Granville
10Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
11Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
12Coen HessCoen Hess
13Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
 
14Reece RobsonReece Robson
15John AsiataJohn Asiata
16Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
17Gavin CooperGavin Cooper
 
18Corey JensenCorey Jensen
19Shane WrightShane Wright
20Tom OpacicTom Opacic
21Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa2
Josh DuganJosh Dugan3
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien4
R. MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo5
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson7
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey9
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora11
Wade GrahamWade Graham12
Jack WilliamsJack Williams13
 
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey14
B. Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele15
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai16
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen17
 
Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias18
B. TrindallBraydon Trindall19
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt20
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton21

2020-06-07T06:05:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Raiders
Knights
1C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2B. SimonssonBailey Simonsson
3Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
4Curtis ScottCurtis Scott
5Nick CotricNick Cotric
6Jack WightonJack Wighton
7George WilliamsGeorge Williams
8Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson
10Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui
11Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
12E. WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
 
14Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
15Emre GulerEmre Guler
16Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola
17Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
 
18Tom StarlingTom Starling
19Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley
20Kai O’DonnellKai O’Donnell
21M. OldfieldMichael Oldfield
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga1
Edrick LeeEdrick Lee2
Enari TualaEnari Tuala3
Bradman BestBradman Best4
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt5
Kurt MannKurt Mann6
Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce7
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer8
A. McCulloughAndrew McCullough9
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti10
Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra11
Sione Mata’utiaSione Mata’utia12
Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese13
 
Tex HoyTex Hoy14
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti15
Tim GlasbyTim Glasby16
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones17
 
G. ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki18
Chris RandallChris Randall19
Mason LinoMason Lino20
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo21

2020-06-07T08:30:00ZCampbelltown Stadium
Titans
Wests Tigers
1Tyrone RobertsTyrone Roberts
2Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
3Dale CopleyDale Copley
4Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
5Brian KellyBrian Kelly
6Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9Erin ClarkErin Clark
10Sam LisoneSam Lisone
11Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
12Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave
13Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 
14Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
15Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
16B. CartwrightBryce Cartwright
18Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
 
19Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread
20Anthony DonAnthony Don
21Jonus PearsonJonus Pearson
 
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma2
Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua3
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye4
Robert JenningsRobert Jennings5
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks7
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai8
Harry GrantHarry Grant9
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele10
Luke GarnerLuke Garner11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua12
Alex TwalAlex Twal13
 
Oliver ClarkOliver Clark14
Billy WaltersBilly Walters15
Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence16
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth17
 
Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds18
M. EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth19
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson20
M. Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam21

2020-06-08T06:05:00ZBankwest Stadium
Bulldogs
Dragons
1D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
2Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
3Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4Will HopoateWill Hopoate
5C. CrichtonChristian Crichton
6Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis
8Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman
9J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10Dylan NapaDylan Napa
11Josh JacksonJosh Jackson
12Dean BrittDean Britt
13Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
 
14Jake AverilloJake Averillo
15Renouf To’omagaRenouf To’omaga
16R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
17Sauaso SueSauaso Sue
 
19Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
20Kerrod HollandKerrod Holland
21Sione KatoaSione Katoa
22Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
Corey NormanCorey Norman1
Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira2
Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax4
M. RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa5
Ben HuntBen Hunt6
Adam CluneAdam Clune7
Josh KerrJosh Kerr8
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes9
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell11
Tariq SimsTariq Sims12
James GrahamJames Graham13
 
Trent MerrinTrent Merrin14
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie15
Issac LukeIssac Luke16
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken17
 
Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono18
Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty19
Jacob HostJacob Host20
Jackson FordJackson Ford21