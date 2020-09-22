2020-09-24T09:50:00Z
|1
|Darius Boyd
|2
|Xavier Coates
|3
|Jesse Arthars
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Richie Kennar
|6
|Kotoni Staggs
|7
|Tom Dearden
|8
|Joe Ofahengaue
|9
|Issac Luke
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Alex Glenn
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|14
|Cory Paix
|15
|Ben Te’o
|16
|Corey Oates
|17
|Jamil Hopoate
|18
|Rhys Kennedy
|19
|Ethan Bullemor
|20
|Sean O’Sullivan
|21
|Brodie Croft
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Valentine Holmes
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Murray Taulagi
|3
|Daejarn Asi
|4
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|6
|Jake Clifford
|7
|Josh McGuire
|8
|Reuben Cotter
|9
|Jordan McLean
|10
|Gavin Cooper
|11
|Mitchell Dunn
|12
|Jason Taumalolo
|13
|John Asiata
|14
|Tom Gilbert
|15
|Corey Jensen
|16
|Francis Molo
|17
|Emry Pere
|18
|Jake Granville
|19
|Ben Condon
|20
|Justin O’Neill
|21
2020-09-25T08:00:00Z
|1
|AJ Brimson
|2
|Anthony Don
|3
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Young Tonumaipea
|5
|Treymain Spry
|6
|Ashley Taylor
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Jarrod Wallace
|9
|Mitch Rein
|10
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|11
|Kevin Proctor
|12
|Sam Stone
|13
|Tyrone Peachey
|14
|Tanah Boyd
|15
|Sam Lisone
|16
|Jai Arrow
|17
|Jai Whitbread
|18
|Darius Farmer
|19
|Corey Thompson
|20
|Phillip Sami
|21
|Nathan Peats
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Edrick Lee
|2
|Enari Tuala
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Hymel Hunt
|5
|Mason Lino
|6
|Mitchell Pearce
|7
|David Klemmer
|8
|Kurt Mann
|9
|Daniel Saifiti
|10
|Sione Mata’utia
|11
|Aidan Guerra
|12
|Mitch Barnett
|13
|Chris Randall
|14
|Jacob Saifiti
|15
|Herman Ese’ese
|16
|Brodie Jones
|17
|Josh King
|18
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|19
|Starford To’a
|20
|Jirah Momoisea
|21
2020-09-25T09:55:00Z
|1
|Corey Allan
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Dane Gagai
|5
|Jaxson Paulo
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Liam Knight
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Thomas Burgess
|11
|Jed Cartwright
|12
|Bayley Sironen
|13
|Cameron Murray
|14
|Mark Nicholls
|15
|Hame Sele
|16
|Patrick Mago
|17
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|18
|Tevita Tatola
|19
|Jack Johns
|20
|Troy Dargan
|21
|Cory Denniss
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Josh Morris
|3
|Mitchell Aubusson
|4
|Brett Morris
|5
|Luke Keary
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|8
|Jake Friend
|9
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|10
|Boyd Cordner
|11
|Sitili Tupouniua
|12
|Angus Crichton
|13
|Lachlan Lam
|14
|Poasa Faamausili
|15
|Nat Butcher
|16
|Sonny Bill Williams
|17
|Matt Ikuvalu
|18
|Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|19
|Freddy Lussick
|20
|Ryan Hall
|21
2020-09-26T05:00:00Z
|1
|Will Hopoate
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|3
|Reimis Smith
|4
|Tim Lafai
|5
|Jayden Okunbor
|6
|Jake Averillo
|7
|Lachlan Lewis
|8
|Aiden Tolman
|9
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|10
|Luke Thompson
|11
|Chris Smith
|12
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|13
|Josh Jackson
|14
|Brandon Wakeham
|15
|Renouf To’omaga
|16
|Sione Katoa
|17
|Sauaso Sue
|19
|Dean Britt
|20
|Jack Cogger
|21
|Tui Katoa
|23
|Kerrod Holland
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Daine Laurie
|1
|Josh Mansour
|2
|Tyrone May
|3
|Brent Naden
|4
|Brian To’o
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|James Tamou
|8
|Apisai Koroisau
|9
|James Fisher-Harris
|10
|Kurt Capewell
|11
|Liam Martin
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|Matt Burton
|14
|Spencer Leniu
|15
|Moses Leota
|16
|Zane Tetevano
|17
|Mitchell Kenny
|18
|Dean Whare
|19
|Jack Hetherington
|20
|Billy Burns
|21
2020-09-26T07:30:00Z
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Nene Macdonald
|3
|Mawene Hiroti
|4
|Jesse Ramien
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Wade Graham
|7
|Connor Tracey
|8
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Aaron Woods
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Siosifa Talakai
|13
|Toby Rudolf
|14
|Scott Sorensen
|15
|Jack Williams
|16
|Andrew Fifita
|17
|Teig Wilton
|18
|Billy Magoulias
|19
|Braydon Trindall
|20
|Bryson Goodwin
|21
|Daniel Vasquez
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Adam Cook
|1
|Semi Valemei
|2
|Matthew Timoko
|3
|Harley Smith-Shields
|4
|Nick Cotric
|5
|Matt Frawley
|6
|Sam Williams
|7
|Dunamis Lui
|8
|Tom Starling
|9
|Iosia Soliola
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|12
|Siliva Havili
|13
|Kai O’Donnell
|14
|Ryan Sutton
|15
|Darby Medlyn
|16
|Jarrett Subloo
|17
|Ata Mariota
|18
|Joseph Tapine
|19
|Jack Wighton
|20
|Elliott Whitehead
|21
2020-09-26T09:35:00Z
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Tommy Talau
|4
|Chris Lawrence
|5
|Asu Kepaoa
|6
|Benji Marshall
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|Zane Musgrove
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|Thomas Mikaele
|11
|Luke Garner
|12
|Luciano Leilua
|13
|Alex Twal
|14
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|15
|Elijah Taylor
|16
|Shawn Blore
|17
|Michael Chee-Kam
|18
|Alex Seyfarth
|19
|Jacob Liddle
|20
|Josh Reynolds
|21
|Joseph Leilua
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Michael Jennings
|3
|Waqa Blake
|4
|Blake Ferguson
|5
|Jai Field
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Shaun Lane
|11
|Ryan Matterson
|12
|Nathan Brown
|13
|Will Smith
|14
|Andrew Davey
|15
|Kane Evans
|16
|Oregon Kaufusi
|17
|Haze Dunster
|18
|Brad Takairangi
|19
|George Jennings
|20
|Daniel Alvaro
|21
2020-09-27T04:00:00Z
|1
|Peta Hiku
|2
|Adam Pompey
|3
|Adam Keighran
|4
|Hayze Perham
|5
|Patrick Herbert
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|8
|Lachlan Burr
|9
|Karl Lawton
|10
|Isaiah Papali’i
|11
|Eliesa Katoa
|12
|Tohu Harris
|13
|Jazz Tevaga
|14
|Wayde Egan
|15
|Adam Blair
|16
|Jack Murchie
|17
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|18
|Joshua Curran
|20
|Paul Turner
|21
|Gerard Beale
|22
|Tom Ale
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tevita Funa
|1
|Abbas Miski
|2
|Brad Parker
|3
|Morgan Harper
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Lachlan Croker
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Danny Levi
|9
|Martin Taupau
|10
|Corey Waddell
|11
|Curtis Sironen
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|Albert Hopoate
|14
|Morgan Boyle
|15
|Sean Keppie
|16
|Haumole Olakau’atu
|17
|Ben Trbojevic
|18
|Luke Metcalf
|19
|Toafofoa Sipley
|20
|Manase Fainu
|21
2020-09-27T06:05:00Z
|1
|Matthew Dufty
|2
|Max Feagai
|3
|Euan Aitken
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Cody Ramsey
|6
|Jayden Sullivan
|7
|Adam Clune
|8
|Blake Lawrie
|9
|Cameron McInnes
|10
|Paul Vaughan
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Jacob Host
|13
|Jackson Ford
|14
|Tariq Sims
|15
|Kaide Ellis
|16
|Josh Kerr
|17
|Eddie Blacker
|18
|Brayden Wiliame
|19
|Corey Norman
|20
|Jordan Pereira
|21
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|1
|Sandor Earl
|2
|Ricky Leutele
|3
|Paul Momirovski
|4
|Isaac Lumelume
|5
|Ryley Jacks
|6
|Cooper Johns
|7
|Tui Kamikamica
|8
|Brandon Smith
|9
|Christian Welch
|10
|Tom Eisenhuth
|11
|Chris Lewis
|12
|Max King
|13
|Nicho Hynes
|14
|Darryn Schonig
|15
|Albert Vete
|16
|Aaron Pene
|17
|Aaron Booth
|18
|Dean Ieremia
|19
|Trent Loiero
|20
|Judda Turahui
|21
Doesn’t it seem rude to think Melbourne and the Raiders will be rolling out completely different starting sides to the rest of the season obviously to rest stars for the finals. Meanwhile the Warriors to have spent the last 3 months or whatever stuck in Australia away from theirs families, away from home and desperately struggling for players. To the point we’re coaching staff members are having to participate in drills and warm ups to make up numbers. They have asked around for loan players and been very lucky to get some help from teams (notably the Eels amd panthers with Hetherington twice and Alvaro and Jennings). Meanwhile these two teams have a fully squad and so many players they can give 1 game and rest their stars.
Why couldn’t they have lent a hand. We could’ve done with Albert Vete, Ricky Leutele or Matt Frawley and Hudson Young. Just anyone really even players outside your top 30 to just come and lend a hand