2020-09-24T09:50:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Broncos
Cowboys
1 Darius BoydDarius Boyd
2 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
3 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Richie KennarRichie Kennar
6 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
7 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
8 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
9 Issac LukeIssac Luke
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
12 Alex GlennAlex Glenn
13 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 
14 Cory PaixCory Paix
15 Ben Te’oBen Te’o
16 Corey OatesCorey Oates
17 Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate
 
18 Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
19 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
20 Sean O’SullivanSean O’Sullivan
21 Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 3
Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi 4
Hamiso Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 5
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 6
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 7
Josh McGuireJosh McGuire 8
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 9
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 10
Gavin CooperGavin Cooper 11
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn 12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 13
 
John AsiataJohn Asiata 14
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert 15
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 16
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 17
 
Emry PereEmry Pere 18
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 19
Ben CondonBen Condon 20
Justin O’NeillJustin O’Neill 21

2020-09-25T08:00:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Titans
Knights
1 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2 Anthony DonAnthony Don
3 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4 Young TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea
5 Treymain SpryTreymain Spry
6 Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7 Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8 Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
9 Mitch ReinMitch Rein
10 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
11 Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
12 Sam StoneSam Stone
13 Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
 
14 Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
15 Sam LisoneSam Lisone
16 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
17 Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread
 
18 Darius FarmerDarius Farmer
19 Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
20 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
21 Nathan PeatsNathan Peats
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Edrick LeeEdrick Lee 2
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt 5
Mason LinoMason Lino 6
Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce 7
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer 8
Kurt MannKurt Mann 9
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 10
Sione Mata’utiaSione Mata’utia 11
Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra 12
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 13
 
Chris RandallChris Randall 14
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 15
Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese 16
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 17
 
Josh KingJosh King 18
Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki 19
Starford To’aStarford To’a 20
Jirah MomoiseaJirah Momoisea 21

2020-09-25T09:55:00ZANZ Stadium
Rabbitohs
Roosters
1 Corey AllanCorey Allan
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
4 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
5 Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Liam KnightLiam Knight
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11 Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
12 Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 
14 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
15 Hame SeleHame Sele
16 Patrick MagoPatrick Mago
17 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
 
18 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
19 Jack JohnsJack Johns
20 Troy DarganTroy Dargan
21 Cory DennissCory Denniss
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
Josh MorrisJosh Morris 3
Mitchell AubussonMitchell Aubusson 4
Brett MorrisBrett Morris 5
Luke KearyLuke Keary 6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 7
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves 8
Jake FriendJake Friend 9
Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho 10
Boyd CordnerBoyd Cordner 11
Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua 12
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 13
 
Lachlan LamLachlan Lam 14
Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili 15
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 16
Sonny Bill WilliamsSonny Bill Williams 17
 
Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu 18
Daniel Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita 19
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 20
Ryan HallRyan Hall 21

2020-09-26T05:00:00ZANZ Stadium
Bulldogs
Panthers
1 Will HopoateWill Hopoate
2 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4 Tim LafaiTim Lafai
5 Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor
6 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
7 Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis
8 Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman
9 Jeremy Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson
11 Chris SmithChris Smith
12 R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
13 Josh JacksonJosh Jackson
 
14 Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
15 Renouf To’omagaRenouf To’omaga
16 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
17 Sauaso SueSauaso Sue
 
19 Dean BrittDean Britt
20 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
21 Tui KatoaTui Katoa
23 Kerrod HollandKerrod Holland
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 1
Josh MansourJosh Mansour 2
Tyrone MayTyrone May 3
Brent NadenBrent Naden 4
Brian To’oBrian To’o 5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
James TamouJames Tamou 8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 9
James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris 10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 11
Liam MartinLiam Martin 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 14
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 15
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 16
Zane TetevanoZane Tetevano 17
 
Mitchell KennyMitchell Kenny 18
Dean WhareDean Whare 19
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 20
Billy BurnsBilly Burns 21

2020-09-26T07:30:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
Sharks
Raiders
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Nene MacdonaldNene Macdonald
3 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
4 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Wade GrahamWade Graham
7 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
8 Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
13 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
 
14 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
15 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
16 Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita
17 Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
 
18 Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias
19 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
20 Bryson GoodwinBryson Goodwin
21 Daniel VasquezDaniel Vasquez
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Adam CookAdam Cook 1
Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei 2
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 3
Harley Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields 4
Nick CotricNick Cotric 5
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley 6
Sam WilliamsSam Williams 7
Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui 8
Tom StarlingTom Starling 9
Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Corey Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera 12
Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili 13
 
Kai O’DonnellKai O’Donnell 14
Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton 15
Darby MedlynDarby Medlyn 16
Jarrett SublooJarrett Subloo 17
 
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 18
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 19
Jack WightonJack Wighton 20
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 21

2020-09-26T09:35:00ZBankwest Stadium
Wests Tigers
Eels
1 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
4 Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence
5 Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
6 Benji MarshallBenji Marshall
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
11 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13 Alex TwalAlex Twal
 
14 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
15 Elijah TaylorElijah Taylor
16 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
17 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
 
18 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
19 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
20 Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds
21 Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo 2
Michael JenningsMichael Jennings 3
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake 4
Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson 5
Jai FieldJai Field 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Shaun LaneShaun Lane 11
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson 12
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 13
 
Will SmithWill Smith 14
Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey 15
Kane EvansKane Evans 16
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 17
 
Haze DunsterHaze Dunster 18
Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi 19
George JenningsGeorge Jennings 20
Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro 21

2020-09-27T04:00:00ZCentral Coast Stadium
Warriors
Sea Eagles
1 Peta HikuPeta Hiku
2 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
3 Adam KeighranAdam Keighran
4 Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
5 Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
6 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7 Chanel Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
8 Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr
9 Karl LawtonKarl Lawton
10 Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i
11 Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
12 Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
13 Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga
 
14 Wayde EganWayde Egan
15 Adam BlairAdam Blair
16 Jack MurchieJack Murchie
17 Jamayne Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
 
18 Joshua CurranJoshua Curran
20 Paul TurnerPaul Turner
21 Gerard BealeGerard Beale
22 Tom AleTom Ale
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tevita FunaTevita Funa 1
Abbas MiskiAbbas Miski 2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 3
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper 4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 5
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Danny LeviDanny Levi 9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 10
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 11
Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 
Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate 14
Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle 15
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 16
Haumole Olakau’atuHaumole Olakau’atu 17
 
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 18
Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf 19
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 20
Manase FainuManase Fainu 21

2020-09-27T06:05:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
Dragons
Storm
1 Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty
2 Max FeagaiMax Feagai
3 Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
4 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5 Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
6 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
7 Adam CluneAdam Clune
8 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
9 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
10 Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan
11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12 Jacob HostJacob Host
13 Jackson FordJackson Ford
 
14 Tariq SimsTariq Sims
15 Kaide EllisKaide Ellis
16 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
17 Eddie BlackerEddie Blacker
 
18 Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame
19 Corey NormanCorey Norman
20 Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
21 Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen 1
Sandor EarlSandor Earl 2
Ricky LeuteleRicky Leutele 3
Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski 4
Isaac LumelumeIsaac Lumelume 5
Ryley JacksRyley Jacks 6
Cooper JohnsCooper Johns 7
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 9
Christian WelchChristian Welch 10
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth 11
Chris LewisChris Lewis 12
Max KingMax King 13
 
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 14
Darryn SchonigDarryn Schonig 15
Albert VeteAlbert Vete 16
Aaron PeneAaron Pene 17
 
Aaron BoothAaron Booth 18
Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia 19
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 20
Judda TurahuiJudda Turahui 21

1 COMMENT

  1. Doesn’t it seem rude to think Melbourne and the Raiders will be rolling out completely different starting sides to the rest of the season obviously to rest stars for the finals. Meanwhile the Warriors to have spent the last 3 months or whatever stuck in Australia away from theirs families, away from home and desperately struggling for players. To the point we’re coaching staff members are having to participate in drills and warm ups to make up numbers. They have asked around for loan players and been very lucky to get some help from teams (notably the Eels amd panthers with Hetherington twice and Alvaro and Jennings). Meanwhile these two teams have a fully squad and so many players they can give 1 game and rest their stars.

    Why couldn’t they have lent a hand. We could’ve done with Albert Vete, Ricky Leutele or Matt Frawley and Hudson Young. Just anyone really even players outside your top 30 to just come and lend a hand