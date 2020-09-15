FULL TIME: Rabbitohs vs Roosters – Round 20, 2020

2020-09-25T09:55:00Z - ANZ Stadium
Rabbitohs
60
Roosters
8
FULL TIME
2020-09-25T09:55:00Z - ANZ Stadium
Match Summary

Rabbitohs

Roosters

10TRIES2
Cody Walker 13'
Alex Johnston 17'
Alex Johnston 29'
Campbell Graham 31'
Corey Allan 49'
Cody Walker 59'
Cameron Murray 69'
Alex Johnston 72'
Alex Johnston 74'
Alex Johnston 77'
Josh Morris 3'
Daniel Tupou 56'
8/10CONVERSIONS0/2
Adam Reynolds 14'
Adam Reynolds 19'
Adam Reynolds 30'
Adam Reynolds 33'
Adam Reynolds 51'
Adam Reynolds 61'
Adam Reynolds 73'
Adam Reynolds 76'
2/2PENALTY GOALS0/0
Adam Reynolds 38'
Adam Reynolds 79'
26HALF TIME4
 

Team Stats

Rabbitohs

Roosters

All Runs

206
144

All Run Metres

2081
1329

Line Breaks

11
5

Offloads

8
14

Kick Metres

518
398

40/20

0
0

Tackles

245
445

Missed Tackles

13
22

Penalties Conceded

1
6

Errors

10
11

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Adam Reynolds20
Alex Johnston20
Cody Walker8
Campbell Graham4
Corey Allan4

Top Goal Kicker

Adam Reynolds10
Thomas Burgess0
Sitili Tupouniua0
Lachlan Lam0
Hame Sele0

Top Try Scorer

Alex Johnston5
Cody Walker2
Campbell Graham1
Corey Allan1
Daniel Tupou1

Top Try Assists

Cody Walker3
Adam Reynolds2
Corey Allan2
Bayley Sironen1
Campbell Graham1

Top Runs

James Tedesco22
Liam Knight18
Daniel Tupou18
Corey Allan17
Cody Walker16

Top Run Metres

James Tedesco234
Liam Knight181
Corey Allan181
Daniel Tupou173
Mark Nicholls169

Top Linebreaks

Alex Johnston4
Corey Allan2
Cody Walker2
Lachlan Lam1
Campbell Graham1

Top Offloads

Angus Crichton3
Liam Knight2
Poasa Faamausili2
Sitili Tupouniua1
Adam Reynolds1

Top Tackles

J. Waerea-Hargreaves58
Lachlan Lam52
Sitili Tupouniua44
Boyd Cordner39
Cameron Murray38

Top Missed Tackles

Thomas Burgess4
Campbell Graham4
Lachlan Lam3
Kyle Flanagan3
Boyd Cordner2

Top Tackle Breaks

Cody Walker7
Luke Keary3
Daniel Tupou3
Lachlan Lam2
Campbell Graham2

Top Linebreak Assists

Cody Walker3
Adam Reynolds2
Corey Allan2
Dane Gagai2
Matt Ikuvalu1

Top Kick Metres

Adam Reynolds415
Luke Keary188
Kyle Flanagan181
Cody Walker73
Boyd Cordner23

Top Penalties

Luke Keary4
Poasa Faamausili2
Cody Walker1
Thomas Burgess0
Sitili Tupouniua0

Top Errors

Campbell Graham4
Josh Morris4
James Tedesco2
Sitili Tupouniua1
Hame Sele1

Team Lists

Rabbitohs

Roosters

1Corey AllanCorey Allan
2Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
4Dane GagaiDane Gagai
5Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
6Cody WalkerCody Walker
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Liam KnightLiam Knight
9Damien CookDamien Cook
10Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
12Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
18Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
13Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 
11Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
14Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
15Hame SeleHame Sele
17Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
James TedescoJames Tedesco1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou2
Josh MorrisJosh Morris3
Mitchell AubussonMitchell Aubusson4
Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu18
Luke KearyLuke Keary6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan7
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves8
Jake FriendJake Friend9
Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho10
Boyd CordnerBoyd Cordner11
Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua12
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton13
 
Lachlan LamLachlan Lam14
Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili15
Nat ButcherNat Butcher16
Sonny Bill WilliamsSonny Bill Williams17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

South Sydney

DATE OPP RESULT
17/9/20BulldogsL 16 - 26
10/9/20Wests TigersW 24 - 26
4/9/20StormL 16 - 22
27/8/20EelsW 0 - 38
22/8/20Sea EaglesW 56 - 16

Sydney Roosters

DATE OPP RESULT
19/9/20SharksW 34 - 18
12/9/20KnightsW 42 - 12
5/9/20RaidersW 6 - 18
28/8/20BroncosW 58 - 12
22/8/20Wests TigersW 16 - 38
 