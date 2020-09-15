FULL TIME: Rabbitohs vs Roosters – Round 20, 2020

2020-09-25T09:55:00Z - ANZ Stadium
Match Summary
Rabbitohs
Roosters
|10
|TRIES
|2
C. Walker 13'
A. Johnston 17'
A. Johnston 29'
C. Graham 31'
C. Allan 49'
C. Walker 59'
C. Murray 69'
A. Johnston 72'
A. Johnston 74'
A. Johnston 77'
J. Morris 3'
D. Tupou 56'
|8/10
|CONVERSIONS
|0/2
A. Reynolds 14'
A. Reynolds 19'
A. Reynolds 30'
A. Reynolds 33'
A. Reynolds 51'
A. Reynolds 61'
A. Reynolds 73'
A. Reynolds 76'
|2/2
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
A. Reynolds 38'
A. Reynolds 79'
|26
|HALF TIME
|4
Team Stats
Rabbitohs
Roosters
All Runs206
All Run Metres2081
Line Breaks11
Offloads8
Kick Metres518
40/200
Tackles245
Missed Tackles13
Penalties Conceded1
Errors10
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Adam Reynolds
|20
|Alex Johnston
|20
|Cody Walker
|8
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Corey Allan
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Adam Reynolds
|10
|Thomas Burgess
|0
|Sitili Tupouniua
|0
|Lachlan Lam
|0
|Hame Sele
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Alex Johnston
|5
|Cody Walker
|2
|Campbell Graham
|1
|Corey Allan
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|1
Top Try Assists
|Cody Walker
|3
|Adam Reynolds
|2
|Corey Allan
|2
|Bayley Sironen
|1
|Campbell Graham
|1
Top Runs
|James Tedesco
|22
|Liam Knight
|18
|Daniel Tupou
|18
|Corey Allan
|17
|Cody Walker
|16
Top Run Metres
|James Tedesco
|234
|Liam Knight
|181
|Corey Allan
|181
|Daniel Tupou
|173
|Mark Nicholls
|169
Top Linebreaks
|Alex Johnston
|4
|Corey Allan
|2
|Cody Walker
|2
|Lachlan Lam
|1
|Campbell Graham
|1
Top Offloads
|Angus Crichton
|3
|Liam Knight
|2
|Poasa Faamausili
|2
|Sitili Tupouniua
|1
|Adam Reynolds
|1
Top Tackles
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|58
|Lachlan Lam
|52
|Sitili Tupouniua
|44
|Boyd Cordner
|39
|Cameron Murray
|38
Top Missed Tackles
|Thomas Burgess
|4
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Lachlan Lam
|3
|Kyle Flanagan
|3
|Boyd Cordner
|2
Top Tackle Breaks
|Cody Walker
|7
|Luke Keary
|3
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Lachlan Lam
|2
|Campbell Graham
|2
Top Linebreak Assists
|Cody Walker
|3
|Adam Reynolds
|2
|Corey Allan
|2
|Dane Gagai
|2
|Matt Ikuvalu
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Adam Reynolds
|415
|Luke Keary
|188
|Kyle Flanagan
|181
|Cody Walker
|73
|Boyd Cordner
|23
Top Penalties
|Luke Keary
|4
|Poasa Faamausili
|2
|Cody Walker
|1
|Thomas Burgess
|0
|Sitili Tupouniua
|0
Top Errors
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Josh Morris
|4
|James Tedesco
|2
|Sitili Tupouniua
|1
|Hame Sele
|1
Team Lists
Rabbitohs
Roosters
|1
|Corey Allan
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Dane Gagai
|5
|Jaxson Paulo
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Liam Knight
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Thomas Burgess
|12
|Bayley Sironen
|18
|Tevita Tatola
|13
|Cameron Murray
|11
|Jed Cartwright
|14
|Mark Nicholls
|15
|Hame Sele
|17
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
Preview
Previous 5 Games
South Sydney
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|17/9/20
|Bulldogs
|L 16 - 26
|10/9/20
|Wests Tigers
|W 24 - 26
|4/9/20
|Storm
|L 16 - 22
|27/8/20
|Eels
|W 0 - 38
|22/8/20
|Sea Eagles
|W 56 - 16
Sydney Roosters
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|19/9/20
|Sharks
|W 34 - 18
|12/9/20
|Knights
|W 42 - 12
|5/9/20
|Raiders
|W 6 - 18
|28/8/20
|Broncos
|W 58 - 12
|22/8/20
|Wests Tigers
|W 16 - 38