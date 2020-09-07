FULL TIME: Rabbitohs vs Bulldogs – Round 19, 2020

2020-09-17T09:50:00Z - ANZ Stadium
Match Summary
Rabbitohs
Bulldogs
|3
|TRIES
|4
J. Paulo 32'
C. Graham 38'
A. Johnston 48'
T. Lafai 13'
R. Smith 23'
R. Faitala-Mariner 25'
C. Smith 65'
|2/3
|CONVERSIONS
|4/4
A. Reynolds 39'
A. Reynolds 50'
J. Averillo 14'
J. Averillo 24'
J. Averillo 27'
B. Wakeham 66'
|0/0
|PENALTY GOALS
|1/2
J. Averillo 8'
|10
|HALF TIME
|20
Team Stats
Rabbitohs
Bulldogs
All Runs188
All Run Metres1865
Line Breaks7
Offloads10
Kick Metres367
40/200
Tackles383
Missed Tackles25
Penalties Conceded4
Errors13
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Jake Averillo
|8
|Chris Smith
|4
|Alex Johnston
|4
|Reimis Smith
|4
|Tim Lafai
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Jake Averillo
|4
|Adam Reynolds
|2
|Brandon Wakeham
|1
|Steven Marsters
|0
|Aiden Tolman
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Chris Smith
|1
|Alex Johnston
|1
|Reimis Smith
|1
|Tim Lafai
|1
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|1
Top Try Assists
|Cody Walker
|2
|Lachlan Lewis
|1
|Brandon Wakeham
|1
|Jayden Okunbor
|1
|Corey Allan
|1
Top Runs
|Aiden Tolman
|24
|Will Hopoate
|19
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|19
|Jayden Okunbor
|19
|Campbell Graham
|16
Top Run Metres
|Jayden Okunbor
|236
|Aiden Tolman
|232
|Campbell Graham
|181
|Corey Allan
|178
|Josh Jackson
|150
Top Linebreaks
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Jaxson Paulo
|2
|Jayden Okunbor
|2
|Reimis Smith
|1
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|1
Top Tackles
|Damien Cook
|62
|Cameron Murray
|53
|Aiden Tolman
|46
|Bayley Sironen
|38
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|37
Top Missed Tackles
|Aiden Tolman
|5
|Cody Walker
|5
|Sione Katoa
|5
|Adam Reynolds
|4
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Cody Walker
|5
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|5
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Tim Lafai
|4
|Corey Allan
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|Cody Walker
|2
|Will Hopoate
|1
|Jayden Okunbor
|1
|Corey Allan
|1
|Josh Jackson
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Brandon Wakeham
|391
|Adam Reynolds
|312
|Lachlan Lewis
|294
|Sione Katoa
|96
|Alex Johnston
|33
Top Penalties
|Josh Jackson
|4
|Jaydn Su'a
|1
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|1
|Cody Walker
|1
|Brandon Wakeham
|1
Top Errors
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Jaxson Paulo
|2
|Campbell Graham
|2
|Liam Knight
|2
|Will Hopoate
|1
Team Lists
Rabbitohs
Bulldogs
|1
|Corey Allan
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Steven Marsters
|5
|Jaxson Paulo
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Liam Knight
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Thomas Burgess
|11
|Jaydn Su'a
|12
|Bayley Sironen
|13
|Cameron Murray
|14
|Mark Nicholls
|15
|Jed Cartwright
|16
|Hame Sele
|17
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
Preview
Previous 5 Games
South Sydney
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|10/9/20
|Wests Tigers
|W 24 - 26
|4/9/20
|Storm
|L 16 - 22
|27/8/20
|Eels
|W 0 - 38
|22/8/20
|Sea Eagles
|W 56 - 16
|15/8/20
|Cowboys
|W 30 - 31
Canterbury-Bankstown
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|11/9/20
|Sea Eagles
|L 20 - 32
|5/9/20
|Titans
|L 14 - 18
|30/8/20
|Raiders
|L 34 - 20
|23/8/20
|Warriors
|L 14 - 20
|16/8/20
|Wests Tigers
|L 29 - 28