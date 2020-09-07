FULL TIME: Rabbitohs vs Bulldogs – Round 19, 2020

2020-09-17T09:50:00Z - ANZ Stadium
#NRLSouthsBulldogs
Rabbitohs
16
Bulldogs
26
FULL TIME
2020-09-17T09:50:00Z - ANZ Stadium
#NRLSouthsBulldogs

Match Summary

Rabbitohs

Bulldogs

3TRIES4
Jaxson Paulo 32'
J. Paulo 32'
Campbell Graham 38'
C. Graham 38'
Alex Johnston 48'
A. Johnston 48'
 
Tim Lafai 13'
T. Lafai 13'
Reimis Smith 23'
R. Smith 23'
Raymond Faitala-Mariner 25'
R. Faitala-Mariner 25'
Chris Smith 65'
C. Smith 65'
2/3CONVERSIONS4/4
Adam Reynolds 39'
A. Reynolds 39'
Adam Reynolds 50'
A. Reynolds 50'
 
Jake Averillo 14'
J. Averillo 14'
Jake Averillo 24'
J. Averillo 24'
Jake Averillo 27'
J. Averillo 27'
Brandon Wakeham 66'
B. Wakeham 66'
0/0PENALTY GOALS1/2
  
Jake Averillo 8'
J. Averillo 8'
10HALF TIME20
 

Team Stats

Rabbitohs

Bulldogs

All Runs

188
194

All Run Metres

1865
1734

Line Breaks

7
6

Offloads

10
10

Kick Metres

367
789

40/20

0
0

Tackles

383
319

Missed Tackles

25
37

Penalties Conceded

4
6

Errors

13
4

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Jake Averillo8
Chris Smith4
Alex Johnston4
Reimis Smith4
Tim Lafai4

Top Goal Kicker

Jake Averillo4
Adam Reynolds2
Brandon Wakeham1
Steven Marsters0
Aiden Tolman0

Top Try Scorer

Chris Smith1
Alex Johnston1
Reimis Smith1
Tim Lafai1
R. Faitala-Mariner1

Top Try Assists

Cody Walker2
Lachlan Lewis1
Brandon Wakeham1
Jayden Okunbor1
Corey Allan1

Top Runs

Aiden Tolman24
Will Hopoate19
R. Faitala-Mariner19
Jayden Okunbor19
Campbell Graham16

Top Run Metres

Jayden Okunbor236
Aiden Tolman232
Campbell Graham181
Corey Allan178
Josh Jackson150

Top Linebreaks

Alex Johnston3
Jaxson Paulo2
Jayden Okunbor2
Reimis Smith1
Jeremy Marshall-King1

Top Offloads

Cameron Murray4
Luke Thompson2
R. Faitala-Mariner2
D. Watene-Zelezniak2
Steven Marsters1

Top Tackles

Damien Cook62
Cameron Murray53
Aiden Tolman46
Bayley Sironen38
Jeremy Marshall-King37

Top Missed Tackles

Aiden Tolman5
Cody Walker5
Sione Katoa5
Adam Reynolds4
D. Watene-Zelezniak4

Top Tackle Breaks

Cody Walker5
R. Faitala-Mariner5
Campbell Graham5
Tim Lafai4
Corey Allan4

Top Linebreak Assists

Cody Walker2
Will Hopoate1
Jayden Okunbor1
Corey Allan1
Josh Jackson1

Top Kick Metres

Brandon Wakeham391
Adam Reynolds312
Lachlan Lewis294
Sione Katoa96
Alex Johnston33

Top Penalties

Josh Jackson4
Jaydn Su'a1
Jeremy Marshall-King1
Cody Walker1
Brandon Wakeham1

Top Errors

Alex Johnston2
Jaxson Paulo2
Campbell Graham2
Liam Knight2
Will Hopoate1

Team Lists

Rabbitohs

Bulldogs

1Corey AllanCorey Allan
2Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
4Steven MarstersSteven Marsters
5Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
6Cody WalkerCody Walker
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Liam KnightLiam Knight
9Damien CookDamien Cook
10Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a
12Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
13Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 
14Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
15Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
16Hame SeleHame Sele
17Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Will HopoateWill Hopoate1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith3
Tim LafaiTim Lafai4
Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor5
Jake AverilloJake Averillo6
Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis7
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman8
Jeremy Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King9
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson10
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson11
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner12
Chris SmithChris Smith13
 
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham14
Renouf To'omagaRenouf To'omaga15
Sione KatoaSione Katoa16
Sauaso SueSauaso Sue17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

South Sydney

DATE OPP RESULT
10/9/20Wests TigersW 24 - 26
4/9/20StormL 16 - 22
27/8/20EelsW 0 - 38
22/8/20Sea EaglesW 56 - 16
15/8/20CowboysW 30 - 31

Canterbury-Bankstown

DATE OPP RESULT
11/9/20Sea EaglesL 20 - 32
5/9/20TitansL 14 - 18
30/8/20RaidersL 34 - 20
23/8/20WarriorsL 14 - 20
16/8/20Wests TigersL 29 - 28
 