FULL TIME: Wests Tigers vs Bulldogs – Round 14, 2020

2020-08-16T06:05:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
Wests Tigers
29
Bulldogs
28
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Wests Tigers
Bulldogs
|5
|TRIES
|5
M. Mbye 6'
L. Garner 20'
D. Nofoaluma 23'
L. Garner 28'
J. Leilua 72'
N. Meaney 14'
M. Montoya 35'
M. Doorey 37'
A. Tolman 55'
K. Holland 68'
|4/5
|CONVERSIONS
|4/5
M. Mbye 8'
M. Mbye 22'
M. Mbye 30'
M. Mbye 73'
K. Holland 16'
K. Holland 38'
K. Holland 56'
K. Holland 70'
|1/2
|FIELD GOALS
|0/2
L. Brooks 77'
|22
|HALF TIME
|16
Team Stats
Wests Tigers
Bulldogs
All Runs183
All Run Metres1779
Line Breaks6
Offloads8
Kick Metres589
40/201
Tackles389
Missed Tackles30
Penalties Conceded1
Errors8
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Kerrod Holland
|12
|Moses Mbye
|12
|Luke Garner
|8
|Aiden Tolman
|4
|Matt Doorey
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Kerrod Holland
|4
|Moses Mbye
|4
|Aiden Tolman
|0
|Tim Lafai
|0
|Sam McIntyre
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Luke Garner
|2
|Aiden Tolman
|1
|Matt Doorey
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|1
|Marcelo Montoya
|1
Top Try Assists
|Kieran Foran
|2
|J. Marshall-King
|2
|Benji Marshall
|2
|Jack Cogger
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|1
Top Runs
|Adam Doueihi
|25
|Nick Meaney
|23
|David Nofoaluma
|21
|Josh Aloiai
|18
|Reimis Smith
|17
Top Run Metres
|David Nofoaluma
|257
|Nick Meaney
|221
|Adam Doueihi
|220
|Josh Aloiai
|209
|Ofahiki Ogden
|155
Top Linebreaks
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Jack Cogger
|1
|Kieran Foran
|1
|Marcelo Montoya
|1
|J. Marshall-King
|1
Top Offloads
|Luciano Leilua
|3
|Reimis Smith
|2
|Tim Lafai
|1
|Matt Doorey
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|1
Top Tackles
|Jacob Liddle
|44
|Luke Garner
|41
|Aiden Tolman
|39
|M. Eisenhuth
|38
|Luke Thompson
|37
Top Missed Tackles
|Russell Packer
|5
|Aiden Tolman
|4
|Sione Katoa
|4
|Dylan Napa
|4
|Benji Marshall
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|David Nofoaluma
|13
|Nick Meaney
|6
|Luciano Leilua
|5
|J. Marshall-King
|5
|Tim Lafai
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|Joseph Leilua
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|1
|Kieran Foran
|1
|Luciano Leilua
|1
|J. Marshall-King
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Jack Cogger
|435
|Benji Marshall
|302
|Luke Brooks
|153
|Kieran Foran
|108
|Sione Katoa
|81
Top Penalties
|Tim Lafai
|1
|Sam McIntyre
|1
|Josh Jackson
|1
|Aiden Tolman
|0
|Matt Doorey
|0
Team Lists
Wests Tigers
Bulldogs
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Joseph Leilua
|4
|Moses Mbye
|5
|Tommy Talau
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|Benji Marshall
|8
|Josh Aloiai
|9
|Jacob Liddle
|10
|Russell Packer
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|Luke Garner
|13
|M. Eisenhuth
|15
|Josh Reynolds
|16
|Sam McIntyre
|20
|Alex Seyfarth
|21
|Elijah Taylor
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Tim Lafai
|3
|Kerrod Holland
|4
|Reimis Smith
|17
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Jack Cogger
|7
|Ofahiki Ogden
|8
|Sione Katoa
|9
|Dylan Napa
|10
|Josh Jackson
|11
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|12
|Luke Thompson
|13
|J. Marshall-King
|14
|Aiden Tolman
|15
|Sauaso Sue
|16
|Matt Doorey
|22