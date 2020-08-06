FULL TIME: Wests Tigers vs Bulldogs – Round 14, 2020

Wests Tigers
29
Bulldogs
28
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Wests Tigers

Bulldogs

5TRIES5
Moses Mbye 6'
Luke Garner 20'
David Nofoaluma 23'
Luke Garner 28'
Joseph Leilua 72'
Nick Meaney 14'
Marcelo Montoya 35'
Matt Doorey 37'
Aiden Tolman 55'
Kerrod Holland 68'
4/5CONVERSIONS4/5
Moses Mbye 8'
Moses Mbye 22'
Moses Mbye 30'
Moses Mbye 73'
Kerrod Holland 16'
Kerrod Holland 38'
Kerrod Holland 56'
Kerrod Holland 70'
1/2FIELD GOALS0/2
Luke Brooks 77'
22HALF TIME16
 

Team Stats

Wests Tigers

Bulldogs

All Runs

183
193

All Run Metres

1779
1676

Line Breaks

6
5

Offloads

8
7

Kick Metres

589
637

40/20

1
0

Tackles

389
361

Missed Tackles

30
31

Penalties Conceded

1
2

Errors

8
9

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Kerrod Holland12
Moses Mbye12
Luke Garner8
Aiden Tolman4
Matt Doorey4

Top Goal Kicker

Kerrod Holland4
Moses Mbye4
Aiden Tolman0
Tim Lafai0
Sam McIntyre0

Top Try Scorer

Luke Garner2
Aiden Tolman1
Matt Doorey1
David Nofoaluma1
Marcelo Montoya1

Top Try Assists

Kieran Foran2
J. Marshall-King2
Benji Marshall2
Jack Cogger1
David Nofoaluma1

Top Runs

Adam Doueihi25
Nick Meaney23
David Nofoaluma21
Josh Aloiai18
Reimis Smith17

Top Run Metres

David Nofoaluma257
Nick Meaney221
Adam Doueihi220
Josh Aloiai209
Ofahiki Ogden155

Top Linebreaks

David Nofoaluma3
Jack Cogger1
Kieran Foran1
Marcelo Montoya1
J. Marshall-King1

Top Offloads

Luciano Leilua3
Reimis Smith2
Tim Lafai1
Matt Doorey1
David Nofoaluma1

Top Tackles

Jacob Liddle44
Luke Garner41
Aiden Tolman39
M. Eisenhuth38
Luke Thompson37

Top Missed Tackles

Russell Packer5
Aiden Tolman4
Sione Katoa4
Dylan Napa4
Benji Marshall4

Top Tackle Breaks

David Nofoaluma13
Nick Meaney6
Luciano Leilua5
J. Marshall-King5
Tim Lafai4

Top Linebreak Assists

Joseph Leilua2
David Nofoaluma1
Kieran Foran1
Luciano Leilua1
J. Marshall-King1

Top Kick Metres

Jack Cogger435
Benji Marshall302
Luke Brooks153
Kieran Foran108
Sione Katoa81

Top Penalties

Tim Lafai1
Sam McIntyre1
Josh Jackson1
Aiden Tolman0
Matt Doorey0

Top Errors

David Nofoaluma2
Nick Meaney2
Kerrod Holland2
Tim Lafai1
Josh Reynolds1

Team Lists

Wests Tigers

Bulldogs

1Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua
4Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
5Tommy TalauTommy Talau
6Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
7Benji MarshallBenji Marshall
8Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
9Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10Russell PackerRussell Packer
11Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
12Luke GarnerLuke Garner
13M. EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
 
15Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds
16Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
20Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
21Elijah TaylorElijah Taylor
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney1
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya5
Tim LafaiTim Lafai3
Kerrod HollandKerrod Holland4
Reimis SmithReimis Smith17
Kieran ForanKieran Foran6
Jack CoggerJack Cogger7
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden8
Sione KatoaSione Katoa9
Dylan NapaDylan Napa10
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson11
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner12
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson13
 
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King14
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman15
Sauaso SueSauaso Sue16
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey22

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Wests Tigers

DATEOPPRESULT
8/8/20KnightsL 44 - 4
31/7/20WarriorsL 20 - 26
23/7/20EelsL 26 - 16
17/7/20BroncosW 48 - 0
10/7/20RabbitohsL 18 - 10

Canterbury-Bankstown

DATEOPPRESULT
8/8/20StormL 41 - 10
2/8/20EelsL 16 - 18
26/7/20KnightsW 12 - 18
18/7/20DragonsL 28 - 22
11/7/20BroncosL 26 - 8
 