FULL TIME: Wests Tigers vs Broncos – Round 10, 2020

2020-07-17T09:55:00Z - Leichhardt Oval
#NRLTigersBroncos
Wests Tigers
48
Broncos
0
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Wests Tigers

Broncos

9TRIES0
David Nofoaluma 9'
Harry Grant 14'
Luciano Leilua 21'
Benji Marshall 24'
Luciano Leilua 33'
Luke Garner 42'
Sam McIntyre 46'
Billy Walters 53'
Luke Garner 75'
6/9CONVERSIONS0/0
Moses Mbye 11'
Moses Mbye 16'
Moses Mbye 35'
Moses Mbye 48'
Moses Mbye 54'
Moses Mbye 77'
26HALF TIME0
 

Team Stats

Wests Tigers

Broncos

All Runs

215
147

All Run Metres

1916
1156

Line Breaks

7
0

Offloads

14
8

Kick Metres

690
594

40/20

1
0

Tackles

333
390

Missed Tackles

19
30

Penalties Conceded

3
4

Errors

8
10

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Moses Mbye12
Luciano Leilua8
Luke Garner8
Benji Marshall4
David Nofoaluma4

Top Goal Kicker

Moses Mbye6
Thomas Mikaele0
Anthony Milford0
Xavier Coates0
Luciano Leilua0

Top Try Scorer

Luciano Leilua2
Luke Garner2
Benji Marshall1
David Nofoaluma1
Sam McIntyre1

Top Try Assists

Benji Marshall2
Chris Lawrence1
David Nofoaluma1
Billy Walters1
Thomas Mikaele0

Top Runs

David Nofoaluma22
Luciano Leilua19
Adam Doueihi18
Josh Aloiai16
T. Pangai Junior16

Top Run Metres

Adam Doueihi194
Josh Aloiai193
Luciano Leilua180
David Nofoaluma169
Russell Packer150

Top Linebreaks

Luciano Leilua2
Luke Garner2
David Nofoaluma1
Luke Brooks1
Harry Grant1

Top Offloads

T. Pangai Junior6
Luciano Leilua2
Moses Mbye2
Tommy Talau2
Billy Walters2

Top Tackles

Payne Haas59
P. Carrigan54
Corey Oates41
Harry Grant41
Billy Walters38

Top Missed Tackles

Issac Luke7
Jamayne Isaako4
Harry Grant4
Brodie Croft3
Corey Oates3

Top Tackle Breaks

Luciano Leilua6
David Nofoaluma5
Luke Brooks5
Payne Haas3
Adam Doueihi3

Top Linebreak Assists

Benji Marshall2
Chris Lawrence1
Billy Walters1
Thomas Mikaele0
Anthony Milford0

Top Kick Metres

Benji Marshall546
Anthony Milford424
Brodie Croft97
Billy Walters89
Cory Paix39

Top Penalties

Anthony Milford2
Thomas Mikaele1
Moses Mbye1
Issac Luke1
P. Carrigan1

Top Errors

Jamayne Isaako3
Luke Brooks2
Richie Kennar2
Thomas Mikaele1
Anthony Milford1

Team Lists

Wests Tigers

Broncos

1Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence
4Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
5Tommy TalauTommy Talau
6Billy WaltersBilly Walters
7Benji MarshallBenji Marshall
8Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
9Harry GrantHarry Grant
10Russell PackerRussell Packer
11Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13M. EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
 
14Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
15Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
16Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
17Chris McQueenChris McQueen
Tesi NiuTesi Niu1
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako2
Darius BoydDarius Boyd4
Richie KennarRichie Kennar20
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates5
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford6
Brodie CroftBrodie Croft7
T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior8
Issac LukeIssac Luke9
Payne HaasPayne Haas10
Ben Te'oBen Te'o11
Corey OatesCorey Oates12
P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 
Cory PaixCory Paix14
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler15
Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate16
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Wests Tigers

DATEOPPRESULT
10/7/20RabbitohsL 18 - 10
4/7/20PanthersL 12 - 19
28/6/20BulldogsW 6 - 34
20/6/20CowboysW 36 - 20
13/6/20RaidersL 6 - 14

Brisbane

DATEOPPRESULT
11/7/20BulldogsW 26 - 8
4/7/20WarriorsL 26 - 16
27/6/20TitansL 12 - 30
18/6/20KnightsL 27 - 6
11/6/20Sea EaglesL 20 - 18
 