FULL TIME: Wests Tigers vs Broncos – Round 10, 2020

2020-07-17T09:55:00Z - Leichhardt Oval
Wests Tigers
48
Broncos
0
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Wests Tigers
Broncos
|9
|TRIES
|0
D. Nofoaluma 9'
H. Grant 14'
L. Leilua 21'
B. Marshall 24'
L. Leilua 33'
L. Garner 42'
S. McIntyre 46'
B. Walters 53'
L. Garner 75'
|6/9
|CONVERSIONS
|0/0
M. Mbye 11'
M. Mbye 16'
M. Mbye 35'
M. Mbye 48'
M. Mbye 54'
M. Mbye 77'
|26
|HALF TIME
|0
Team Stats
Wests Tigers
Broncos
All Runs215
All Run Metres1916
Line Breaks7
Offloads14
Kick Metres690
40/201
Tackles333
Missed Tackles19
Penalties Conceded3
Errors8
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Moses Mbye
|12
|Luciano Leilua
|8
|Luke Garner
|8
|Benji Marshall
|4
|David Nofoaluma
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Moses Mbye
|6
|Thomas Mikaele
|0
|Anthony Milford
|0
|Xavier Coates
|0
|Luciano Leilua
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Luciano Leilua
|2
|Luke Garner
|2
|Benji Marshall
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|1
|Sam McIntyre
|1
Top Try Assists
|Benji Marshall
|2
|Chris Lawrence
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|1
|Billy Walters
|1
|Thomas Mikaele
|0
Top Runs
|David Nofoaluma
|22
|Luciano Leilua
|19
|Adam Doueihi
|18
|Josh Aloiai
|16
|T. Pangai Junior
|16
Top Run Metres
|Adam Doueihi
|194
|Josh Aloiai
|193
|Luciano Leilua
|180
|David Nofoaluma
|169
|Russell Packer
|150
Top Linebreaks
|Luciano Leilua
|2
|Luke Garner
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|1
|Luke Brooks
|1
|Harry Grant
|1
Top Offloads
|T. Pangai Junior
|6
|Luciano Leilua
|2
|Moses Mbye
|2
|Tommy Talau
|2
|Billy Walters
|2
Top Tackles
|Payne Haas
|59
|P. Carrigan
|54
|Corey Oates
|41
|Harry Grant
|41
|Billy Walters
|38
Top Missed Tackles
|Issac Luke
|7
|Jamayne Isaako
|4
|Harry Grant
|4
|Brodie Croft
|3
|Corey Oates
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Luciano Leilua
|6
|David Nofoaluma
|5
|Luke Brooks
|5
|Payne Haas
|3
|Adam Doueihi
|3
Top Linebreak Assists
|Benji Marshall
|2
|Chris Lawrence
|1
|Billy Walters
|1
|Thomas Mikaele
|0
|Anthony Milford
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Benji Marshall
|546
|Anthony Milford
|424
|Brodie Croft
|97
|Billy Walters
|89
|Cory Paix
|39
Top Penalties
|Anthony Milford
|2
|Thomas Mikaele
|1
|Moses Mbye
|1
|Issac Luke
|1
|P. Carrigan
|1
Team Lists
Wests Tigers
Broncos
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Chris Lawrence
|4
|Moses Mbye
|5
|Tommy Talau
|6
|Billy Walters
|7
|Benji Marshall
|8
|Josh Aloiai
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|Russell Packer
|11
|Luke Garner
|12
|Luciano Leilua
|13
|M. Eisenhuth
|14
|Sam McIntyre
|15
|Thomas Mikaele
|16
|Luke Brooks
|17
|Chris McQueen
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Tesi Niu
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Darius Boyd
|4
|Richie Kennar
|20
|Xavier Coates
|5
|Anthony Milford
|6
|Brodie Croft
|7
|T. Pangai Junior
|8
|Issac Luke
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Ben Te'o
|11
|Corey Oates
|12
|P. Carrigan
|13
|Cory Paix
|14
|Thomas Flegler
|15
|Jamil Hopoate
|16
|Joe Ofahengaue
|17