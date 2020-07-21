FULL TIME: Wests Tigers vs Warriors – Round 12, 2020

2020-07-31T08:00:00Z - Sydney Cricket Ground
Wests Tigers
20
Warriors
26
FULL TIME
2020-07-31T08:00:00Z - Sydney Cricket Ground
Match Summary

Wests Tigers

Warriors

4TRIES4
Moses Mbye 5'
David Nofoaluma 12'
Sam McIntyre 37'
Tommy Talau 73'
Karl Lawton 18'
Peta Hiku 46'
Peta Hiku 58'
Tohu Harris 62'
2/4CONVERSIONS4/4
Benji Marshall 38'
Moses Mbye 73'
Kodi Nikorima 19'
Kodi Nikorima 46'
Kodi Nikorima 59'
Kodi Nikorima 63'
0/0PENALTY GOALS1/1
  
Kodi Nikorima 24'
14HALF TIME8
 

Team Stats

Wests Tigers

Warriors

All Runs

191
204

All Run Metres

1650
1993

Line Breaks

5
4

Offloads

4
18

Kick Metres

698
496

40/20

0
0

Tackles

395
370

Missed Tackles

35
32

Penalties Conceded

5
9

Errors

9
9

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Kodi Nikorima10
Peta Hiku8
Moses Mbye6
Karl Lawton4
David Nofoaluma4

Top Goal Kicker

Kodi Nikorima5
Benji Marshall1
Moses Mbye1
Wayde Egan0
Thomas Mikaele0

Top Try Scorer

Peta Hiku2
Karl Lawton1
David Nofoaluma1
Tohu Harris1
Tommy Talau1

Top Try Assists

Benji Marshall2
Luciano Leilua1
Adam Doueihi1
Adam Pompey1
Wayde Egan0

Top Runs

R. Tuivasa-Sheck25
David Nofoaluma19
Lachlan Burr17
Jazz Tevaga17
Adam Doueihi17

Top Run Metres

R. Tuivasa-Sheck273
David Nofoaluma193
Adam Doueihi185
Tohu Harris183
Jazz Tevaga168

Top Linebreaks

Peta Hiku2
Karl Lawton1
David Nofoaluma1
J. Hetherington1
Tommy Talau1

Top Offloads

Jazz Tevaga6
Lachlan Burr3
Eliesa Katoa3
Peta Hiku2
R. Tuivasa-Sheck2

Top Tackles

Harry Grant53
Luke Garner46
Alex Twal45
Jazz Tevaga42
Tohu Harris40

Top Missed Tackles

Harry Grant6
J. Hetherington5
Kodi Nikorima5
Eliesa Katoa4
Adam Doueihi4

Top Tackle Breaks

Peta Hiku9
R. Tuivasa-Sheck8
David Nofoaluma6
Tommy Talau6
Eliesa Katoa5

Top Linebreak Assists

Benji Marshall3
Luciano Leilua1
Lachlan Burr1
Eliesa Katoa1
Adam Doueihi1

Top Kick Metres

Benji Marshall431
Blake Green384
Billy Walters108
Luke Brooks87
Kodi Nikorima86

Top Penalties

Blake Green3
Adam Blair2
Eliesa Katoa2
Peta Hiku2
Luciano Leilua1

Top Errors

R. Tuivasa-Sheck3
Tommy Talau2
Chris Lawrence2
George Jennings2
Blake Green1

Team Lists

Wests Tigers

Warriors

1Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence
4Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
5Tommy TalauTommy Talau
6Billy WaltersBilly Walters
7Benji MarshallBenji Marshall
8Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
9Harry GrantHarry Grant
10Oliver ClarkOliver Clark
11Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13Alex TwalAlex Twal
 
14Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
15Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
16Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
17Shawn BloreShawn Blore
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck1
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert2
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku4
George JenningsGeorge Jennings5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima6
Blake GreenBlake Green7
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown8
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton9
J. HetheringtonJack Hetherington10
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa11
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris12
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga13
 
Wayde EganWayde Egan14
Adam BlairAdam Blair15
Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro16
Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Wests Tigers

DATEOPPRESULT
23/7/20EelsL 26 - 16
17/7/20BroncosW 48 - 0
10/7/20RabbitohsL 18 - 10
4/7/20PanthersL 12 - 19
28/6/20BulldogsW 6 - 34

Warriors

DATEOPPRESULT
25/7/20RoostersL 10 - 18
19/7/20SharksL 10 - 46
10/7/20TitansL 16 - 12
4/7/20BroncosW 26 - 16
26/6/20StormL 50 - 6
 