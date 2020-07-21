FULL TIME: Wests Tigers vs Warriors – Round 12, 2020

2020-07-31T08:00:00Z - Sydney Cricket Ground
Wests Tigers
20
Warriors
26
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Wests Tigers
Warriors
|4
|TRIES
|4
M. Mbye 5'
D. Nofoaluma 12'
S. McIntyre 37'
T. Talau 73'
K. Lawton 18'
P. Hiku 46'
P. Hiku 58'
T. Harris 62'
|2/4
|CONVERSIONS
|4/4
B. Marshall 38'
M. Mbye 73'
K. Nikorima 19'
K. Nikorima 46'
K. Nikorima 59'
K. Nikorima 63'
|0/0
|PENALTY GOALS
|1/1
K. Nikorima 24'
|14
|HALF TIME
|8
Team Stats
Wests Tigers
Warriors
All Runs191
All Run Metres1650
Line Breaks5
Offloads4
Kick Metres698
40/200
Tackles395
Missed Tackles35
Penalties Conceded5
Errors9
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Kodi Nikorima
|10
|Peta Hiku
|8
|Moses Mbye
|6
|Karl Lawton
|4
|David Nofoaluma
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Kodi Nikorima
|5
|Benji Marshall
|1
|Moses Mbye
|1
|Wayde Egan
|0
|Thomas Mikaele
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Peta Hiku
|2
|Karl Lawton
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|1
|Tohu Harris
|1
|Tommy Talau
|1
Top Try Assists
|Benji Marshall
|2
|Luciano Leilua
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|1
|Adam Pompey
|1
|Wayde Egan
|0
Top Runs
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|25
|David Nofoaluma
|19
|Lachlan Burr
|17
|Jazz Tevaga
|17
|Adam Doueihi
|17
Top Run Metres
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|273
|David Nofoaluma
|193
|Adam Doueihi
|185
|Tohu Harris
|183
|Jazz Tevaga
|168
Top Linebreaks
|Peta Hiku
|2
|Karl Lawton
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|1
|J. Hetherington
|1
|Tommy Talau
|1
Top Offloads
|Jazz Tevaga
|6
|Lachlan Burr
|3
|Eliesa Katoa
|3
|Peta Hiku
|2
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|2
Top Tackles
|Harry Grant
|53
|Luke Garner
|46
|Alex Twal
|45
|Jazz Tevaga
|42
|Tohu Harris
|40
Top Missed Tackles
|Harry Grant
|6
|J. Hetherington
|5
|Kodi Nikorima
|5
|Eliesa Katoa
|4
|Adam Doueihi
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Peta Hiku
|9
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|8
|David Nofoaluma
|6
|Tommy Talau
|6
|Eliesa Katoa
|5
Top Linebreak Assists
|Benji Marshall
|3
|Luciano Leilua
|1
|Lachlan Burr
|1
|Eliesa Katoa
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Benji Marshall
|431
|Blake Green
|384
|Billy Walters
|108
|Luke Brooks
|87
|Kodi Nikorima
|86
Top Penalties
|Blake Green
|3
|Adam Blair
|2
|Eliesa Katoa
|2
|Peta Hiku
|2
|Luciano Leilua
|1
Team Lists
Wests Tigers
Warriors
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Chris Lawrence
|4
|Moses Mbye
|5
|Tommy Talau
|6
|Billy Walters
|7
|Benji Marshall
|8
|Josh Aloiai
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|Oliver Clark
|11
|Luke Garner
|12
|Luciano Leilua
|13
|Alex Twal
|14
|Sam McIntyre
|15
|Thomas Mikaele
|16
|Luke Brooks
|17
|Shawn Blore
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|1
|Patrick Herbert
|2
|Adam Pompey
|3
|Peta Hiku
|4
|George Jennings
|5
|Kodi Nikorima
|6
|Blake Green
|7
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|8
|Karl Lawton
|9
|J. Hetherington
|10
|Eliesa Katoa
|11
|Tohu Harris
|12
|Jazz Tevaga
|13
|Wayde Egan
|14
|Adam Blair
|15
|Daniel Alvaro
|16
|Lachlan Burr
|17