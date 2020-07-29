FULL TIME: Knights vs Wests Tigers – Round 13, 2020

2020-08-08T07:30:00Z - McDonald Jones Stadium
#NRLKnightsTigers
Knights
44
Wests Tigers
4
FULL TIME
2020-08-08T07:30:00Z - McDonald Jones Stadium
#NRLKnightsTigers

Match Summary

Knights

Wests Tigers

8TRIES1
Kalyn Ponga 9'
K. Ponga 9'
Hymel Hunt 13'
H. Hunt 13'
Starford To'a 22'
S. To'a 22'
Jacob Saifiti 39'
J. Saifiti 39'
Herman Ese'ese 43'
H. Ese'ese 43'
Kalyn Ponga 46'
K. Ponga 46'
Gehamat Shibasaki 61'
G. Shibasaki 61'
Phoenix Crossland 69'
P. Crossland 69'
 
Luciano Leilua 35'
L. Leilua 35'
5/8CONVERSIONS0/1
Kalyn Ponga 10'
K. Ponga 10'
Kalyn Ponga 13'
K. Ponga 13'
Kalyn Ponga 39'
K. Ponga 39'
Kalyn Ponga 47'
K. Ponga 47'
Kalyn Ponga 71'
K. Ponga 71'
  
1/1PENALTY GOALS0/0
Kalyn Ponga 16'
K. Ponga 16'
  
24HALF TIME4
 

Team Stats

Knights

Wests Tigers

All Runs

209
172

All Run Metres

1853
1493

Line Breaks

8
1

Offloads

9
7

Kick Metres

641
433

40/20

0
0

Tackles

338
417

Missed Tackles

35
31

Penalties Conceded

4
3

Errors

6
15

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Kalyn Ponga20
Starford To'a4
Luciano Leilua4
Herman Ese'ese4
P. Crossland4

Top Goal Kicker

Kalyn Ponga6
Starford To'a0
Thomas Mikaele0
Aidan Guerra0
Luciano Leilua0

Top Try Scorer

Kalyn Ponga2
Starford To'a1
Luciano Leilua1
Herman Ese'ese1
P. Crossland1

Top Try Assists

Kalyn Ponga2
Aidan Guerra1
Blake Green1
G. Shibasaki1
Starford To'a0

Top Runs

Adam Doueihi21
Kalyn Ponga20
David Klemmer20
Mitch Barnett18
Jacob Saifiti18

Top Run Metres

Kalyn Ponga242
Adam Doueihi194
David Klemmer182
Jacob Saifiti174
Mitch Barnett167

Top Linebreaks

Kalyn Ponga3
Starford To'a1
Herman Ese'ese1
David Nofoaluma1
Jacob Saifiti1

Top Offloads

David Klemmer4
Mitch Barnett2
David Nofoaluma2
Luciano Leilua1
Billy Walters1

Top Tackles

Moses Mbye59
M. Eisenhuth51
Luciano Leilua41
Chris Lawrence40
Russell Packer37

Top Missed Tackles

Mitchell Pearce7
Mitch Barnett6
Aidan Guerra4
Adam Doueihi4
Benji Marshall4

Top Tackle Breaks

David Nofoaluma9
Kalyn Ponga6
Luciano Leilua5
Tommy Talau5
Joseph Leilua5

Top Linebreak Assists

Kalyn Ponga2
Kurt Mann1
Blake Green1
G. Shibasaki1
Joseph Leilua1

Top Kick Metres

Mitchell Pearce455
Benji Marshall211
Blake Green186
Luke Brooks107
Adam Doueihi68

Top Penalties

P. Crossland2
Thomas Mikaele1
Kurt Mann1
Shawn Blore1
Luke Brooks1

Top Errors

Asu Kepaoa5
Russell Packer2
David Nofoaluma2
Joseph Leilua2
Starford To'a1

Team Lists

Knights

Wests Tigers

1Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2Starford To'aStarford To'a
3Enari TualaEnari Tuala
4G. ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
5Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
6Blake GreenBlake Green
7Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce
8David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9Kurt MannKurt Mann
10Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
11L. FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
12Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra
13Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
 
14P. CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
15Josh KingJosh King
16Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese
17Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma2
Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua3
Tommy TalauTommy Talau4
Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa5
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks6
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall7
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai8
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye9
Russell PackerRussell Packer10
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua11
Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence16
M. EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth13
 
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre12
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele14
Shawn BloreShawn Blore15
Billy WaltersBilly Walters17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Newcastle

DATEOPPRESULT
2/8/20StormL 26 - 16
26/7/20BulldogsL 12 - 18
18/7/20RabbitohsW 18 - 20
12/7/20EelsL 4 - 10
5/7/20Sea EaglesW 12 - 14

Wests Tigers

DATEOPPRESULT
31/7/20WarriorsL 20 - 26
23/7/20EelsL 26 - 16
17/7/20BroncosW 48 - 0
10/7/20RabbitohsL 18 - 10
4/7/20PanthersL 12 - 19
 