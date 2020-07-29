FULL TIME: Knights vs Wests Tigers – Round 13, 2020

2020-08-08T07:30:00Z - McDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
44
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Knights
Wests Tigers
|8
|TRIES
|1
K. Ponga 9'
H. Hunt 13'
S. To'a 22'
J. Saifiti 39'
H. Ese'ese 43'
K. Ponga 46'
G. Shibasaki 61'
P. Crossland 69'
L. Leilua 35'
|5/8
|CONVERSIONS
|0/1
K. Ponga 10'
K. Ponga 13'
K. Ponga 39'
K. Ponga 47'
K. Ponga 71'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
K. Ponga 16'
|24
|HALF TIME
|4
Team Stats
Knights
Wests Tigers
All Runs209
All Run Metres1853
Line Breaks8
Offloads9
Kick Metres641
40/200
Tackles338
Missed Tackles35
Penalties Conceded4
Errors6
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Kalyn Ponga
|20
|Starford To'a
|4
|Luciano Leilua
|4
|Herman Ese'ese
|4
|P. Crossland
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Kalyn Ponga
|6
|Starford To'a
|0
|Thomas Mikaele
|0
|Aidan Guerra
|0
|Luciano Leilua
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Starford To'a
|1
|Luciano Leilua
|1
|Herman Ese'ese
|1
|P. Crossland
|1
Top Try Assists
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Aidan Guerra
|1
|Blake Green
|1
|G. Shibasaki
|1
|Starford To'a
|0
Top Runs
|Adam Doueihi
|21
|Kalyn Ponga
|20
|David Klemmer
|20
|Mitch Barnett
|18
|Jacob Saifiti
|18
Top Run Metres
|Kalyn Ponga
|242
|Adam Doueihi
|194
|David Klemmer
|182
|Jacob Saifiti
|174
|Mitch Barnett
|167
Top Linebreaks
|Kalyn Ponga
|3
|Starford To'a
|1
|Herman Ese'ese
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|1
|Jacob Saifiti
|1
Top Offloads
|David Klemmer
|4
|Mitch Barnett
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Luciano Leilua
|1
|Billy Walters
|1
Top Tackles
|Moses Mbye
|59
|M. Eisenhuth
|51
|Luciano Leilua
|41
|Chris Lawrence
|40
|Russell Packer
|37
Top Missed Tackles
|Mitchell Pearce
|7
|Mitch Barnett
|6
|Aidan Guerra
|4
|Adam Doueihi
|4
|Benji Marshall
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|David Nofoaluma
|9
|Kalyn Ponga
|6
|Luciano Leilua
|5
|Tommy Talau
|5
|Joseph Leilua
|5
Top Linebreak Assists
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Kurt Mann
|1
|Blake Green
|1
|G. Shibasaki
|1
|Joseph Leilua
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Mitchell Pearce
|455
|Benji Marshall
|211
|Blake Green
|186
|Luke Brooks
|107
|Adam Doueihi
|68
Top Penalties
|P. Crossland
|2
|Thomas Mikaele
|1
|Kurt Mann
|1
|Shawn Blore
|1
|Luke Brooks
|1
Team Lists
Knights
Wests Tigers
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Starford To'a
|3
|Enari Tuala
|4
|G. Shibasaki
|5
|Hymel Hunt
|6
|Blake Green
|7
|Mitchell Pearce
|8
|David Klemmer
|9
|Kurt Mann
|10
|Jacob Saifiti
|11
|L. Fitzgibbon
|12
|Aidan Guerra
|13
|Mitch Barnett
|14
|P. Crossland
|15
|Josh King
|16
|Herman Ese'ese
|17
|Brodie Jones
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Adam Doueihi
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Joseph Leilua
|3
|Tommy Talau
|4
|Asu Kepaoa
|5
|Luke Brooks
|6
|Benji Marshall
|7
|Josh Aloiai
|8
|Moses Mbye
|9
|Russell Packer
|10
|Luciano Leilua
|11
|Chris Lawrence
|16
|M. Eisenhuth
|13
|Sam McIntyre
|12
|Thomas Mikaele
|14
|Shawn Blore
|15
|Billy Walters
|17