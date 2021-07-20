2021-07-22T09:50:00Z
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Will Penisini
|4
|Waqa Blake
|5
|Blake Ferguson
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Jakob Arthur
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|Ryan Matterson
|13
|Nathan Brown
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Marata Niukore
|15
|Shaun Lane
|16
|Oregon Kaufusi
|17
|Will Smith
|RESERVES
|18
|Haze Dunster
|19
|Bryce Cartwright
|20
|Makahesi Makatoa
|21
|Joey Lussick
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jordan Rapana
|1
|Harley Smith-Shields
|2
|Jarrod Croker
|3
|Sebastian Kris
|4
|Semi Valemei
|5
|Matt Frawley
|6
|Sam Williams
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Josh Hodgson
|9
|Emre Guler
|10
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|11
|Hudson Young
|12
|Ryan Sutton
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Matthew Timoko
|15
|Iosia Soliola
|16
|Joseph Tapine
|17
|RESERVES
|Caleb Aekins
|18
|Ryan James
|19
|Siliva Havili
|20
|Trey Mooney
|21
2021-07-23T08:00:00Z
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Billy Smith
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Matt Ikuvalu
|6
|Drew Hutchison
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Sam Verrills
|10
|Isaac Liu
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Sitili Tupouniua
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Lachlan Lam
|15
|Nat Butcher
|16
|Egan Butcher
|17
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|RESERVES
|18
|Adam Keighran
|19
|Fletcher Baker
|20
|Josh Morris
|21
|Ben Thomas
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Dominic Young
|2
|Kurt Mann
|3
|Enari Tuala
|4
|Hymel Hunt
|5
|Jake Clifford
|6
|Phoenix Crossland
|7
|Jacob Saifiti
|8
|Jayden Brailey
|9
|Daniel Saifiti
|10
|Tyson Frizell
|11
|Mitch Barnett
|12
|Connor Watson
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Sauaso Sue
|14
|David Klemmer
|15
|Josh King
|16
|Brodie Jones
|17
|RESERVES
|Jack Johns
|18
|Simi Sasagi
|19
|Tex Hoy
|20
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|21
2021-07-23T09:55:00Z
|1
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Murray Taulagi
|4
|Connelly Lemuelu
|5
|Kane Bradley
|6
|Scott Drinkwater
|7
|Tom Dearden
|8
|Francis Molo
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Jordan McLean
|11
|Shane Wright
|12
|Mitchell Dunn
|13
|Jason Taumalolo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tom Gilbert
|15
|Heilum Luki
|16
|Coen Hess
|17
|Jake Granville
|RESERVES
|18
|Lachlan Burr
|19
|Michael Bell
|20
|Peter Hola
|21
|Daejarn Asi
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nicho Hynes
|1
|Dean Ieremia
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Cooper Johns
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|Brandon Smith
|9
|Christian Welch
|10
|Chris Lewis
|11
|Kenneath Bromwich
|12
|Tui Kamikamica
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Aaron Booth
|14
|Aaron Pene
|15
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|16
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|17
|RESERVES
|Trent Loiero
|18
|Jordan Grant
|19
|Isaac Lumelume
|20
|Marion Seve
|21
2021-07-24T05:00:00Z
|1
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Josh Mansour
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Jaxson Paulo
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Mark Nicholls
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Thomas Burgess
|11
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|12
|Jaydn Su'a
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Taane Milne
|15
|Jacob Host
|16
|Patrick Mago
|17
|Jai Arrow
|RESERVES
|18
|Braidon Burns
|19
|Jed Cartwright
|20
|Blake Taaffe
|21
|Dean Hawkins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Adam Pompey
|3
|Euan Aitken
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Kodi Nikorima
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Jazz Tevaga
|9
|Matthew Lodge
|10
|Jack Murchie
|11
|Bayley Sironen
|12
|Josh Curran
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Taniela Otukolo
|14
|Eliesa Katoa
|15
|Bunty Afoa
|16
|Leeson Ah Mau
|17
|RESERVES
|Kane Evans
|18
|Edward Kosi
|20
|Sean O'Sullivan
|21
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|22
2021-07-24T07:30:00Z
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Jason Saab
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Morgan Harper
|5
|Reuben Garrick
|6
|Kieran Foran
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Taniela Paseka
|9
|Lachlan Croker
|10
|Martin Taupau
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Josh Schuster
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Dylan Walker
|15
|Josh Aloiai
|16
|Sean Keppie
|17
|Toafofoa Sipley
|RESERVES
|18
|Moses Suli
|19
|Cade Cust
|20
|Jack Gosiewski
|21
|Kurt De Luis
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Daine Laurie
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Fetalaiga Pauga
|3
|Tommy Talau
|4
|Ken Maumalo
|5
|Adam Doueihi
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|8
|Jacob Liddle
|9
|James Tamou
|10
|Luke Garner
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|Thomas Mikaele
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Joe Ofahengaue
|14
|Alex Twal
|15
|Tukimihia Simpkins
|16
|Moses Mbye
|17
|RESERVES
|Michael Chee-Kam
|18
|Jake Simpkin
|19
|Alex Seyfarth
|20
|Shawn Blore
|21
2021-07-24T09:35:00Z
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Charlie Staines
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Matt Burton
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Tyrone May
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|James Fisher-Harris
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Kurt Capewell
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Mitch Kenny
|15
|Scott Sorensen
|16
|Spencer Leniu
|17
|Liam Martin
|RESERVES
|18
|Brent Naden
|19
|Paul Momirovski
|20
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|21
|Izack Tago
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tesi Niu
|1
|Corey Oates
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Jamayne Isaako
|5
|Tyson Gamble
|6
|Brodie Croft
|7
|Thomas Flegler
|8
|Jake Turpin
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Alex Glenn
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Kobe Hetherington
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Cory Paix
|14
|Rhys Kennedy
|15
|Keenan Palasia
|16
|TC Robati
|17
|RESERVES
|Ethan Bullemor
|18
|Jesse Arthars
|19
|Xavier Willison
|20
|Xavier Coates
|21
2021-07-25T03:50:00Z
|1
|Matthew Dufty
|2
|Jordan Pereira
|3
|Gerard Beale
|4
|Cody Ramsey
|5
|Mathew Feagai
|6
|Jayden Sullivan
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Blake Lawrie
|9
|Andrew McCullough
|10
|Josh Kerr
|11
|Jack Bird
|12
|Tariq Sims
|13
|Josh McGuire
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Adam Clune
|15
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|16
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|17
|Jack de Belin
|RESERVES
|18
|Kaide Ellis
|19
|Junior Amone
|20
|Billy Burns
|21
|Tyrell Sloan
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Greg Marzhew
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Patrick Herbert
|4
|Corey Thompson
|5
|Ashley Taylor
|6
|Toby Sexton
|7
|Jarrod Wallace
|8
|Mitch Rein
|9
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|10
|Kevin Proctor
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyrone Peachey
|14
|Sam Lisone
|15
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|16
|Beau Fermor
|17
|RESERVES
|Esan Marsters
|18
|Sam McIntyre
|19
|Tanah Boyd
|20
|Jayden Campbell
|21
2021-07-25T06:05:00Z
|1
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Corey Allan
|3
|Will Hopoate
|4
|Aaron Schoupp
|5
|Jayden Okunbor
|6
|Lachlan Lewis
|7
|Jake Averillo
|8
|Ava Seumanufagai
|9
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|10
|Jack Hetherington
|11
|Corey Waddell
|12
|Josh Jackson
|13
|Luke Thompson
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|15
|Dylan Napa
|16
|Joe Stimson
|17
|Ofahiki Ogden
|RESERVES
|19
|Kyle Flanagan
|20
|Sione Katoa
|21
|Falakiko Manu
|22
|Matt Doorey
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Connor Tracey
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Braydon Trindall
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Toby Rudolf
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Aaron Woods
|10
|Siosifa Talakai
|11
|Teig Wilton
|12
|Jack Williams
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Mawene Hiroti
|14
|Royce Hunt
|15
|Briton Nikora
|16
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|17
|RESERVES
|Billy Magoulias
|18
|Luke Metcalf
|19
|Andrew Fifita
|20
|Jonaiah Lualua
|21