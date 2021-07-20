2021-07-22T09:50:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Eels
Raiders
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3 Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4 Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5 Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur
8 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
13 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
 INTERCHANGE
14 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
15 Shaun LaneShaun Lane
16 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17 Will SmithWill Smith
 RESERVES
18 Haze DunsterHaze Dunster
19 Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
20 Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa
21 Joey LussickJoey Lussick
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 1
Harley Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields 2
Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker 3
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 4
Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei 5
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley 6
Sam WilliamsSam Williams 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson 9
Emre GulerEmre Guler 10
Corey Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera 11
Hudson YoungHudson Young 12
Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 15
Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola 16
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 17
 RESERVES
Caleb AekinsCaleb Aekins 18
Ryan JamesRyan James 19
Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili 20
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney 21

2021-07-23T08:00:00ZSunshine Coast Stadium
Roosters
Knights
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Billy SmithBilly Smith
4 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5 Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu
6 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
10 Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Lachlan LamLachlan Lam
15 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
16 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
17 Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
 RESERVES
18 Adam KeighranAdam Keighran
19 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
20 Josh MorrisJosh Morris
21 Ben ThomasBen Thomas
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Dominic YoungDominic Young 2
Kurt MannKurt Mann 3
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 4
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt 5
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 6
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 7
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 8
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey 9
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 11
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 12
Connor WatsonConnor Watson 13
 INTERCHANGE
Sauaso SueSauaso Sue 14
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer 15
Josh KingJosh King 16
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 17
 RESERVES
Jack JohnsJack Johns 18
Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi 19
Tex HoyTex Hoy 20
Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon 21

2021-07-23T09:55:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium
Cowboys
Storm
1 Hamiso Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
4 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
5 Kane BradleyKane Bradley
6 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
7 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
8 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
11 Shane WrightShane Wright
12 Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
13 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
15 Heilum LukiHeilum Luki
16 Coen HessCoen Hess
17 Jake GranvilleJake Granville
 RESERVES
18 Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr
19 Michael BellMichael Bell
20 Peter HolaPeter Hola
21 Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 1
Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia 2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith 3
Justin OlamJustin Olam 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Cooper JohnsCooper Johns 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich 8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 9
Christian WelchChristian Welch 10
Chris LewisChris Lewis 11
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich 12
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 13
 INTERCHANGE
Aaron BoothAaron Booth 14
Aaron PeneAaron Pene 15
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona 16
Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen 17
 RESERVES
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 18
Jordan GrantJordan Grant 19
Isaac LumelumeIsaac Lumelume 20
Marion SeveMarion Seve 21

2021-07-24T05:00:00ZSunshine Coast Stadium
Rabbitohs
Warriors
1 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2 Josh MansourJosh Mansour
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
12 Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Taane MilneTaane Milne
15 Jacob HostJacob Host
16 Patrick MagoPatrick Mago
17 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 RESERVES
18 Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
19 Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
20 Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe
21 Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 3
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 9
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 10
Jack MurchieJack Murchie 11
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 12
Josh CurranJosh Curran 13
 INTERCHANGE
Taniela OtukoloTaniela Otukolo 14
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 15
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 16
Leeson Ah MauLeeson Ah Mau 17
 RESERVES
Kane EvansKane Evans 18
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 20
Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan 21
Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila 22

2021-07-24T07:30:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Sea Eagles
Wests Tigers
1 Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2 Jason SaabJason Saab
3 Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4 Morgan HarperMorgan Harper
5 Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6 Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9 Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10 Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
11 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12 Josh SchusterJosh Schuster
13 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
14 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
15 Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
16 Sean KeppieSean Keppie
17 Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
 RESERVES
18 Moses SuliMoses Suli
19 Cade CustCade Cust
20 Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski
21 Kurt De LuisKurt De Luis
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma 2
Fetalaiga PaugaFetalaiga Pauga 3
Tommy TalauTommy Talau 4
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo 5
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi 6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 7
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu 8
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle 9
James TamouJames Tamou 10
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 12
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele 13
 INTERCHANGE
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue 14
Alex TwalAlex Twal 15
Tukimihia SimpkinsTukimihia Simpkins 16
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye 17
 RESERVES
Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam 18
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 19
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 20
Shawn BloreShawn Blore 21

2021-07-24T09:35:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Panthers
Broncos
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
3 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
4 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Tyrone MayTyrone May
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
15 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
16 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
17 Liam MartinLiam Martin
 RESERVES
18 Brent NadenBrent Naden
19 Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski
20 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
21 Izack TagoIzack Tago
Tesi NiuTesi Niu 1
Corey OatesCorey Oates 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 4
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 5
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 6
Brodie CroftBrodie Croft 7
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler 8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Alex GlennAlex Glenn 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 13
 INTERCHANGE
Cory PaixCory Paix 14
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy 15
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia 16
TC RobatiTC Robati 17
 RESERVES
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 18
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 19
Xavier WillisonXavier Willison 20
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 21

2021-07-25T03:50:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Dragons
Titans
1 Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty
2 Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
3 Gerard BealeGerard Beale
4 Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
5 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
6 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
9 Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
11 Jack BirdJack Bird
12 Tariq SimsTariq Sims
13 Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
 INTERCHANGE
14 Adam CluneAdam Clune
15 Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono
16 Jamayne Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
17 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
 RESERVES
18 Kaide EllisKaide Ellis
19 Junior AmoneJunior Amone
20 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
21 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 1
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 3
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert 4
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson 5
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor 6
Toby SextonToby Sexton 7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace 8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein 9
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor 11
David FifitaDavid Fifita 12
Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey 14
Sam LisoneSam Lisone 15
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 16
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 17
 RESERVES
Esan MarstersEsan Marsters 18
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 19
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 20
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 21

2021-07-25T06:05:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Bulldogs
Sharks
1 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
2 Corey AllanCorey Allan
3 Will HopoateWill Hopoate
4 Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp
5 Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor
6 Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis
7 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
8 Ava SeumanufagaiAva Seumanufagai
9 Jeremy Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington
11 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
12 Josh JacksonJosh Jackson
13 Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson
 INTERCHANGE
14 Bailey Biondi-OdoBailey Biondi-Odo
15 Dylan NapaDylan Napa
16 Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
17 Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
 RESERVES
19 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
20 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
21 Falakiko ManuFalakiko Manu
22 Matt DooreyMatt Doorey
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 2
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 3
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 7
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods 10
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 11
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 12
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 13
 INTERCHANGE
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti 14
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt 15
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 16
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 17
 RESERVES
Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias 18
Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf 19
Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita 20
Jonaiah LualuaJonaiah Lualua 21