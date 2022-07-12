2022-07-15T08:00:00Z
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|4
|Peta Hiku
|5
|Brendan Elliot
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Chad Townsend
|8
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Coen Hess
|11
|Tom Gilbert
|12
|Connelly Lemuelu
|13
|Jason Taumalolo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Granville
|15
|Luciano Leilua
|16
|Ben Hampton
|17
|Griffin Neame
|RESERVES
|18
|Tomas Chester
|19
|Emry Pere
|20
|Kane Bradley
|21
|Ben Condon
|22
|Riley Price
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|3
|Connor Tracey
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Matt Moylan
|6
|Nicho Hynes
|7
|Toby Rudolf
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Royce Hunt
|10
|Teig Wilton
|11
|Wade Graham
|12
|Dale Finucane
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Aiden Tolman
|14
|Cameron McInnes
|15
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|16
|Andrew Fifita
|17
|RESERVES
|Braydon Trindall
|18
|Jesse Colquhoun
|19
|Kade Dykes
|20
|Siosifa Talakai
|21
|Lachlan Miller
|22
2022-07-15T09:55:00Z
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Will Penisini
|4
|Waqa Blake
|5
|Bailey Simonsson
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Shaun Lane
|12
|Isaiah Papali'i
|13
|Marata Niukore
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Makahesi Makatoa
|15
|Jakob Arthur
|16
|Oregon Kaufusi
|17
|Ky Rodwell
|RESERVES
|18
|Tom Opacic
|19
|Elie El-Zakhem
|20
|Nathan Brown
|21
|Ofahiki Ogden
|22
|Hayze Perham
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|Marcelo Montoya
|2
|Jesse Arthars
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Edward Kosi
|5
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Tohu Harris
|10
|Euan Aitken
|11
|Josh Curran
|12
|Jazz Tevaga
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Freddy Lussick
|14
|Bunty Afoa
|15
|Aaron Pene
|16
|Jack Murchie
|17
|RESERVES
|Eliesa Katoa
|18
|Rocco Berry
|20
|Daejarn Asi
|21
|P. Petterson-Robati
|22
|Jackson Frei
|23
2022-07-16T05:00:00Z
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Billy Smith
|4
|Paul Momirovski
|5
|Joseph Suaalii
|6
|Joseph Manu
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|Lindsay Collins
|9
|Sam Verrills
|10
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Sitili Tupouniua
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Connor Watson
|15
|Egan Butcher
|16
|Nat Butcher
|17
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|RESERVES
|18
|Drew Hutchison
|19
|Matthew Lodge
|20
|Lachlan Lam
|21
|Fletcher Baker
|22
|Kevin Naiqama
|23
|Adam Keighran
|24
|Terrell May
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Cody Ramsey
|1
|Mathew Feagai
|2
|Moses Suli
|3
|Zac Lomax
|4
|Tautau Moga
|5
|Talatau Amone
|6
|Ben Hunt
|7
|Francis Molo
|8
|Andrew McCullough
|9
|Blake Lawrie
|10
|Jack Bird
|11
|Jaydn Su'a
|12
|Jack de Belin
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Moses Mbye
|14
|Josh Kerr
|15
|Aaron Woods
|16
|Jaiyden Hunt
|17
|RESERVES
|Michael Molo
|18
|Jayden Sullivan
|19
|Tyrell Sloan
|20
|Billy Burns
|21
|Josh McGuire
|22
2022-07-16T07:30:00Z
|1
|Reuben Garrick
|2
|Jason Saab
|3
|Morgan Harper
|4
|Tolutau Koula
|5
|Christian Tuipulotu
|6
|Kieran Foran
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Sean Keppie
|9
|Lachlan Croker
|10
|Toafofoa Sipley
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Andrew Davey
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Dylan Walker
|15
|Josh Schuster
|16
|Martin Taupau
|17
|Taniela Paseka
|RESERVES
|18
|Josh Aloiai
|19
|Ben Trbojevic
|20
|Ethan Bullemor
|21
|Kurt De Luis
|22
|Kaeo Weekes
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Edrick Lee
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Enari Tuala
|4
|Dominic Young
|5
|Anthony Milford
|6
|Adam Clune
|7
|David Klemmer
|8
|Jayden Brailey
|9
|Daniel Saifiti
|10
|Tyson Frizell
|11
|Mitch Barnett
|12
|Kurt Mann
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Simi Sasagi
|14
|Jacob Saifiti
|15
|Pasami Saulo
|16
|Brodie Jones
|17
|RESERVES
|Leo Thompson
|18
|Chris Randall
|19
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|20
|Hymel Hunt
|21
|Jake Clifford
|22
2022-07-16T09:35:00Z
|1
|AJ Brimson
|2
|Sosefo Fifita
|3
|Phillip Sami
|4
|Patrick Herbert
|5
|Corey Thompson
|6
|Tanah Boyd
|7
|Toby Sexton
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Aaron Booth
|10
|Isaac Liu
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Beau Fermor
|13
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Erin Clark
|15
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|16
|Herman Ese'ese
|17
|Paul Turner
|RESERVES
|18
|Sam McIntyre
|19
|Jamayne Isaako
|20
|Greg Marzhew
|21
|Brian Kelly
|22
|Kevin Proctor
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tesi Niu
|1
|Delouise Hoeter
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Brenko Lee
|4
|Jordan Pereira
|5
|Ezra Mam
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Keenan Palasia
|8
|Billy Walters
|9
|Ryan James
|10
|Zac Hosking
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Kobe Hetherington
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Turpin
|14
|Rhys Kennedy
|15
|Thomas Flegler
|16
|Tyson Gamble
|17
|RESERVES
|Deine Mariner
|18
|Brendan Piakura
|19
|Corey Jensen
|20
|Tyrone Roberts
|21
|Logan Bayliss
|22
|Corey Oates
|23
|Patrick Carrigan
|24
2022-07-17T04:00:00Z
|1
|Daine Laurie
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Starford To'a
|4
|James Roberts
|5
|Ken Maumalo
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|Joe Ofahengaue
|9
|Fa'amanu Brown
|10
|Zane Musgrove
|11
|Justin Matamua
|12
|Kelma Tuilagi
|13
|Jackson Hastings
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Fonua Pole
|15
|James Tamou
|16
|Luke Garner
|17
|Jake Simpkin
|RESERVES
|18
|Austin Dias
|19
|Jock Madden
|20
|Junior Tupou
|21
|Asu Kepaoa
|22
|Alex Seyfarth
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Taylan May
|2
|Izack Tago
|3
|Robert Jennings
|4
|Charlie Staines
|5
|Kurt Falls
|6
|Sean O'Sullivan
|7
|Moses Leota
|8
|Mitch Kenny
|9
|James Fisher-Harris
|10
|Viliame Kikau
|11
|Chris Smith
|12
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Soni Luke
|14
|Scott Sorensen
|15
|Spencer Leniu
|16
|Jaeman Salmon
|17
|RESERVES
|Sunia Turuva
|18
|J'maine Hopgood
|19
|Lindsay Smith
|20
|Thomas Jenkins
|21
|Christian Crichton
|22
2022-07-17T06:05:00Z
|1
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|2
|Nick Meaney
|3
|Marion Seve
|4
|Justin Olam
|5
|Dean Ieremia
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|Jesse Bromwich
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|11
|Felise Kaufusi
|12
|Kenneath Bromwich
|13
|Josh King
|INTERCHANGE
|14