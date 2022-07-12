2022-07-15T08:00:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium
Cowboys
Sharks
MATCH CENTRE
1 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3 Hamiso Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
4 Peta HikuPeta Hiku
5 Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot
6 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
7 Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8 Jamayne Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Coen HessCoen Hess
11 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
12 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
13 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake GranvilleJake Granville
15 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
16 Ben HamptonBen Hampton
17 Griffin NeameGriffin Neame
 RESERVES
18 Tomas ChesterTomas Chester
19 Emry PereEmry Pere
20 Kane BradleyKane Bradley
21 Ben CondonBen Condon
22 Riley PriceRiley Price
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 3
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan 6
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 7
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt 10
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 11
Wade GrahamWade Graham 12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane 13
 INTERCHANGE
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman 14
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 15
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 16
Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita 17
 RESERVES
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 18
Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun 19
Kade DykesKade Dykes 20
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 21
Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller 22

2022-07-15T09:55:00ZCommBank Stadium
Eels
Warriors
MATCH CENTRE
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3 Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4 Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5 Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
13 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
 INTERCHANGE
14 Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa
15 Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur
16 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17 Ky RodwellKy Rodwell
 RESERVES
18 Tom OpacicTom Opacic
19 Elie El-ZakhemElie El-Zakhem
20 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
21 Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
22 Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 2
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 5
Chanel Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita 6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris 10
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 11
Josh CurranJosh Curran 12
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 13
 INTERCHANGE
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 14
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 15
Aaron PeneAaron Pene 16
Jack MurchieJack Murchie 17
 RESERVES
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 18
Rocco BerryRocco Berry 20
Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi 21
P. Petterson-RobatiPride Petterson-Robati 22
Jackson FreiJackson Frei 23

2022-07-16T05:00:00ZCentral Coast Stadium
Roosters
Dragons
MATCH CENTRE
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Billy SmithBilly Smith
4 Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski
5 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
6 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
9 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
10 Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
16 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
17 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
 RESERVES
18 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
19 Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
20 Lachlan LamLachlan Lam
21 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
22 Kevin NaiqamaKevin Naiqama
23 Adam KeighranAdam Keighran
24 Terrell MayTerrell May
Cody RamseyCody Ramsey 1
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai 2
Moses SuliMoses Suli 3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax 4
Tautau MogaTautau Moga 5
Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone 6
Ben HuntBen Hunt 7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 8
Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough 9
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 10
Jack BirdJack Bird 11
Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a 12
Jack de BelinJack de Belin 13
 INTERCHANGE
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye 14
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 15
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods 16
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt 17
 RESERVES
Michael MoloMichael Molo 18
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan 19
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan 20
Billy BurnsBilly Burns 21
Josh McGuireJosh McGuire 22
 
 

2022-07-16T07:30:00Z4 Pines Park
Sea Eagles
Knights
MATCH CENTRE
1 Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
2 Jason SaabJason Saab
3 Morgan HarperMorgan Harper
4 Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
5 Christian TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
6 Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Sean KeppieSean Keppie
9 Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10 Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
11 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12 Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey
13 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
14 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
15 Josh SchusterJosh Schuster
16 Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
17 Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
 RESERVES
18 Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
19 Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
20 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
21 Kurt De LuisKurt De Luis
22 Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Edrick LeeEdrick Lee 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 4
Dominic YoungDominic Young 5
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford 6
Adam CluneAdam Clune 7
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer 8
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey 9
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 11
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 12
Kurt MannKurt Mann 13
 INTERCHANGE
Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi 14
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 15
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 16
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 17
 RESERVES
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 18
Chris RandallChris Randall 19
Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon 20
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt 21
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 22

2022-07-16T09:35:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Titans
Broncos
MATCH CENTRE
1 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2 Sosefo FifitaSosefo Fifita
3 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
4 Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
5 Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
6 Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
7 Toby SextonToby Sexton
8 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9 Aaron BoothAaron Booth
10 Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
11 David FifitaDavid Fifita
12 Beau FermorBeau Fermor
13 Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
 INTERCHANGE
14 Erin ClarkErin Clark
15 Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
16 Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese
17 Paul TurnerPaul Turner
 RESERVES
18 Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
19 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
20 Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew
21 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
22 Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
 
 
Tesi NiuTesi Niu 1
Delouise HoeterDelouise Hoeter 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee 4
Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira 5
Ezra MamEzra Mam 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia 8
Billy WaltersBilly Walters 9
Ryan JamesRyan James 10
Zac HoskingZac Hosking 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 14
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy 15
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler 16
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 17
 RESERVES
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner 18
Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura 19
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 20
Tyrone RobertsTyrone Roberts 21
Logan BaylissLogan Bayliss 22
Corey OatesCorey Oates 23
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 24

2022-07-17T04:00:00ZCommBank Stadium
Wests Tigers
Panthers
MATCH CENTRE
1 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 Starford To'aStarford To'a
4 James RobertsJames Roberts
5 Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo
6 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
9 Fa'amanu BrownFa'amanu Brown
10 Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
11 Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua
12 Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
13 Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings
 INTERCHANGE
14 Fonua PoleFonua Pole
15 James TamouJames Tamou
16 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
17 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
 RESERVES
18 Austin DiasAustin Dias
19 Jock MaddenJock Madden
20 Junior TupouJunior Tupou
21 Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
22 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Taylan MayTaylan May 2
Izack TagoIzack Tago 3
Robert JenningsRobert Jennings 4
Charlie StainesCharlie Staines 5
Kurt FallsKurt Falls 6
Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan 7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 8
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny 9
James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris 10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau 11
Chris SmithChris Smith 12
Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth 13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke 14
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 15
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 16
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 17
 RESERVES
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 18
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood 19
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith 20
Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins 21
Christian CrichtonChristian Crichton 22

2022-07-17T06:05:00ZAAMI Park
Storm
Raiders
MATCH CENTRE
1 Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen
2 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
3 Marion SeveMarion Seve
4 Justin OlamJustin Olam
5 Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
11 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12 Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
13 Josh KingJosh King
 INTERCHANGE
14