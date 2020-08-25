2020-08-27T09:50:00ZBankwest Stadium
Eels
Rabbitohs
MATCH CENTRE
1C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3M. JenningsMichael Jennings
4Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
6Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
13Nathan BrownNathan Brown
 
14Ray StoneRay Stone
15Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey
16Kane EvansKane Evans
17Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
 
18S. UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
19Haze DunsterHaze Dunster
20Will SmithWill Smith
21Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi
L. MitchellLatrell Mitchell1
Corey AllanCorey Allan2
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham3
Dane GagaiDane Gagai4
Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo5
Cody WalkerCody Walker6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess10
Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a11
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray13
 
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls14
Liam KnightLiam Knight15
Patrick MagoPatrick Mago16
K. KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi17
 
Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright18
Steven MarstersSteven Marsters19
Troy DarganTroy Dargan20
Kurt DillonKurt Dillon21

2020-08-28T08:00:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
Dragons
Titans
MATCH CENTRE
1Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty
2Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
3Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
4Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5M. RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6Corey NormanCorey Norman
7Adam CluneAdam Clune
8Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
9Ben HuntBen Hunt
10Josh KerrJosh Kerr
11Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12Jacob HostJacob Host
13Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
 
14Kaide EllisKaide Ellis
15Trent MerrinTrent Merrin
16Jackson FordJackson Ford
17Billy BrittainBilly Brittain
 
18Eddie BlackerEddie Blacker
19Tristan SailorTristan Sailor
20Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
21Max FeagaiMax Feagai
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson1
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly3
Y. TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami5
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein9
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe10
Sam StoneSam Stone11
Beau FermorBeau Fermor12
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey13
 
Erin ClarkErin Clark14
Sam LisoneSam Lisone15
Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave16
Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread17
 
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd18
Anthony DonAnthony Don19
Treymain SpryTreymain Spry20
Darius FarmerDarius Farmer21

2020-08-28T09:55:00ZSydney Cricket Ground
Roosters
Broncos
MATCH CENTRE
1James TedescoJames Tedesco
2Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3Josh MorrisJosh Morris
4Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5Brett MorrisBrett Morris
6Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
7Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9Jake FriendJake Friend
10S. TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
11Boyd CordnerBoyd Cordner
12S. TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
13Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
 
14Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
15P. FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
16Nat ButcherNat Butcher
17Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
 
18D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
19Ryan HallRyan Hall
20Max BaileyMax Bailey
21Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
Darius BoydDarius Boyd1
Richie KennarRichie Kennar2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs3
Jordan KahuJordan Kahu4
H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth5
Sean O’SullivanSean O’Sullivan6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden7
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue8
Cory PaixCory Paix9
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy10
David FifitaDavid Fifita11
Ben Te’oBen Te’o12
P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 
Brodie CroftBrodie Croft14
Jordan RikiJordan Riki15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor16
Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate17
 
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars18
P. Petterson-RobatiPride Petterson-Robati19
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble20
Corey OatesCorey Oates21

2020-08-29T05:00:00ZScully Park
Warriors
Knights
MATCH CENTRE
1R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck
2Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
3Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
4Peta HikuPeta Hiku
5George JenningsGeorge Jennings
6Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
8J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
9Karl LawtonKarl Lawton
10Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr
11Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
12Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
13Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga
 
14Wayde EganWayde Egan
15Adam BlairAdam Blair
16Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro
17Jack MurchieJack Murchie
 
18Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i
20Gerard BealeGerard Beale
21Joshua CurranJoshua Curran
22Paul TurnerPaul Turner
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga1
Starford To’aStarford To’a2
Enari TualaEnari Tuala3
G. ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki4
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt5
Mason LinoMason Lino6
Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce7
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer8
Kurt MannKurt Mann9
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti10
L. FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon11
Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra12
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett13
 
P. CrosslandPhoenix Crossland14
Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese15
Josh KingJosh King16
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo17
 
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones18
Chris RandallChris Randall19
Tex HoyTex Hoy20
Jirah MomoiseaJirah Momoisea21

2020-08-29T07:30:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
Sharks
Cowboys
MATCH CENTRE
1William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3Josh DuganJosh Dugan
4Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
5R. MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
7Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
8B. Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
9Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
11Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12Wade GrahamWade Graham
13Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
 
14Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
15Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
16Jack WilliamsJack Williams
17Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
 
18Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
19Bryson GoodwinBryson Goodwin
20Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
21Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita
S. DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt2
Justin O’NeillJustin O’Neill3
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi4
V. HolmesValentine Holmes5
Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi6
Michael MorganMichael Morgan7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo8
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter9
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean10
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn11
Coen HessCoen Hess12
Josh McGuireJosh McGuire13
 
Jake GranvilleJake Granville14
John AsiataJohn Asiata15
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert16
Corey JensenCorey Jensen17
 
Shane WrightShane Wright18
Jake CliffordJake Clifford19
C. LemueluConnelly Lemuelu20
Peter HolaPeter Hola21

2020-08-29T09:35:00ZPanthers Stadium
Panthers
Wests Tigers
MATCH CENTRE
1Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2Josh MansourJosh Mansour
3Brent NadenBrent Naden
4S. CrichtonStephen Crichton
5Brian To’oBrian To’o
6Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8James TamouJames Tamou
9Mitchell KennyMitchell Kenny
10Moses LeotaMoses Leota
11Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
12Liam MartinLiam Martin
13J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
 
14Tyrone MayTyrone May
15Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
16Billy BurnsBilly Burns
17Zane TetevanoZane Tetevano
 
18Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
19Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
20Matt BurtonMatt Burton
21Pat HollisPat Hollis
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma2
Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua3
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye4
Tommy TalauTommy Talau5
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks6
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall7
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai8
Harry GrantHarry Grant9
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele10
Luke GarnerLuke Garner11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua12
Alex TwalAlex Twal13
 
M. EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth14
Elijah TaylorElijah Taylor15
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle16
Shawn BloreShawn Blore17
 
Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence18
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre19
Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds20
Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa21

2020-08-30T06:05:00ZSunshine Coast Stadium
Storm
Sea Eagles
MATCH CENTRE
1R. PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen
2Marion SeveMarion Seve
3Brenko LeeBrenko Lee
4Justin OlamJustin Olam
5Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9Cameron SmithCameron Smith
10Christian WelchChristian Welch
11Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth
13N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
 
14Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
15T. Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui
16Sandor EarlSandor Earl
17Darryn SchonigDarryn Schonig
 
18Ryley JacksRyley Jacks
19Chris LewisChris Lewis
20Albert VeteAlbert Vete
21Isaac LumelumeIsaac Lumelume
Tevita FunaTevita Funa1
Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker3
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick5
Cade CustCade Cust6
D. Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans7
A. Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake8
Danny LeviDanny Levi9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau10
Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson11
Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic13
 
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker14
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell15
Sean KeppieSean Keppie16
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka17
 
Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate18
Abbas MiskiAbbas Miski19
Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle20
H. Olakau’atuHaumole Olakau’atu21

2020-08-30T08:30:00ZGIO Stadium
Raiders
Bulldogs
MATCH CENTRE
1C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
3Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
4Curtis ScottCurtis Scott
5Nick CotricNick Cotric
6Jack WightonJack Wighton
7George WilliamsGeorge Williams
8Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
10Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui
11John BatemanJohn Bateman
12E. WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13Hudson YoungHudson Young
 
14Tom StarlingTom Starling
15Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
16Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
17Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
 
18Sam WilliamsSam Williams
19H. Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields
20Kai O’DonnellKai O’Donnell
21Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley
Will HopoateWill Hopoate1
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney2
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya3
Kerrod HollandKerrod Holland4
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran6
Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis7
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King9
Dylan NapaDylan Napa10
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson11
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner12
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman13
 
Sione KatoaSione Katoa14
Renouf To’omagaRenouf To’omaga15
Dean BrittDean Britt16
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey17
 
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson19
Jack CoggerJack Cogger20
Reimis SmithReimis Smith21
Tim LafaiTim Lafai22