RANKINGS LIST
100-51
50. Lewis Symonds (The Dolphins)
Already learning from former State of Origin representatives David Stagg and Karmichael Hunt, Lewis Symonds has been one of the best prospects out of Queensland over the past four years since catching the eyes of club officials whilst leading Souths Logan Magpies to the 2022 Mal Meninga Cup title.

A graduate of Marsden State High, Symonds has been able to continue his impressive form and was named in last year's U19s QLD Maroons team before making his QLD Cup debut at the backend of last season.

"Lewis is a real talent with great work ethic and ability," former NRL fullback turned pathways coach Karmichael Hunt said of Symonds in the past.

"He was an important part of our Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup-winning squad, playing across the back row and centre at times when needed.

"I really enjoyed coaching Lewis and look forward to seeing his progress over the coming years."

Age: 19
Team: The Dolphins
Position: Second-Row / Centre
Contract Status: 2025 (MO for 2026)

COMPARISON: Tonie Carroll

49. Jai Bowden (Melbourne Storm)
One of the emerging young players coming through the ranks at the Melbourne Storm, Jai Bowden, has taken his game to new heights over the past few seasons, which saw him rewarded with a development contract with the Storm for the 2027 NRL season at the backend of last year.

Currently plying his trade in the Jersey Flegg Cup, Bowden is a favourite to be named at hooker for Queensland in the 2025 U19s State of Origin match after previously being part of the U17s QLD Country side.

» RELATED: Jai Bowden: The next chapter in Melbourne Storm's hooker heritage

"I've been loving it. Coming down here from the Sunshine Coast, I'm proud to wear the jersey and love putting it on," Bowden said.

"(The move) has been a little hard, but coming out of school and wanting to play footy full-time, it didn't really bother me too much because that's what I wanted to do and what I love to do.

"It wasn't really too hard, but the boys are good, which makes it a lot easier. We've got a really good, tight group here."

Age: 19
Team: Melbourne Storm
Position: Hooker
Contract Status: 2027

COMPARISON: Connor Watson

48. Richard Penisini (Parramatta Eels)
Just as promising as his older brother, Will Penisini, Richard is another talent emerging from the Parramatta Eels system but has already faced multiple setbacks to his career, including missing the entire 2024 campaign due to an ACL rupture.

A powerful outside back, he has made five appearances in the NSW Cup this season since Round 9 and is averaging 121 running metres, to go along with one try, two try assists, eight tackle busts and four line breaks.

"Richard is a talented young player, he has worked hard on his rehab journey and is now fully fit and ready to tackle the new year head on during pre-season training," Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill said in the past.

"As a local junior, we've seen his potential coming through our elite pathways program and are proud to have him take this next step in his career."

Age: 20
Team: Parramatta Eels
Position: Centre / Wing
Contract Status: 2026

COMPARISON: Will Penisini

47. Kaiden Lahrs (North Queensland Cowboys)
The son of former Kangaroos, NSW Blues and Canberra Raiders forward Tom Learoyd-Lahrs, Kaiden Lahrs is attempting to follow in his father's footsteps and is currently a member of the North Queensland Cowboys NRL squad who have high hopes for the youngster.

A member of the 2023 Australian Schoolboys and 2024 U19s NSW Blues squads, he is equally as big as his father and has taken the QLD Cup by storm in recent weeks for the Townsville Blackhawks which has seen him score in his previous two matches.

"That's definitely the goal for the year," Lahrs told The Northern Daily Leader about playing in the NRL one day.

"That's one of the joys of going to the Blackhawks; I get to play a bit of footy and hopefully push for more minutes and my family is able to come and watch me play."

Age: 19
Team: North Queensland Cowboys
Position: Prop
Contract Status: 2026

COMPARISON: Jesse Bromwich

46. Josh Allen (The Dolphins)
The son of former Brisbane Broncos front-rower Gavin Allen, Josh Allen has already spent time in the pathways system of three different teams - Raiders, Cowboys and Dolphins - and is coming off a train and trial deal with The Dolphins.

A former amateur boxer, Allen stands at an incredible 110kg and 195cm and is destructible on both ends of the field in attack and defence. He is currently playing for the Redcliffe Dolphins in the QLD Cup where he has quickly become one of the club's best middle forwards.

"He's sort of a defensive-minded old-school middle and does all the little things right," a person familiar with Allen's game said.

"He isn't all about ball hogging in attack and lets his defence set the platform and that's the type of middle he is. On the attacking side."

Age: 23
Team: The Dolphins
Position:
Contract Status: N/A

COMPARISON: Lindsay Collins

45. Ethan Alaia (Canberra Raiders)
One of the more underrated players in the Canberra Raiders system, Ethan Alaia, has been at the club since 2022 but has taken his game to new heights over the past 12 months, which saw him play in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge and progress to the NSW Cup.

Able to play a variety of positions, Alaia has overtaken Chevy Stewart in the fullback pecking order with his marvellous footwork and attacking ability. In ten reserve-grade appearances this season, he has scored three tries and is averaging 105 running metres per match.

Age: 21
Team: Canberra Raiders
Position: Fullback / Five-Eighth / Hooker
Contract Status: 2028

COMPARISON: Kaeo Weekes

44. Zakauri Clarke (Penrith Panthers)
Able to play a variety of positions in the forward and the back-line, Zakauri Clarke is yet another player slowly making a name for himself in the Penrith Panthers system and has spent time transitioning between the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions.

Formerly with the Wests Tigers, he was the club's highest point-scorer in the SG Ball Cup competition in 2024 and has that attacking flair that many players don't have despite being the size of a forward.

"He can play anywhere, five-eighth, front-row, lock, second-row, centre, he is that versatile," Luke Lombardi from Lombardi Sports Management said.

"He's such a damaging edge player and also a left-footed goal kicker.

"He's a bit like Nikora from Cronulla but he's got a bigger body so he's more damaging and he's got a set of soft hands

Age: 21
Team: Penrith Panthers
Position: Second-Row / Lock / Five-Eighth / Centre
Contract Status: N/A

COMPARISON: Briton Nikora

43. Darcy Smith (Sydney Roosters)
Named Player of the Match in the U18s City vs Country clash, Darcy Smith is coming off a sensational six months, which saw him be one of the Sydney Roosters' best players in their run to claim the 2025 SG Ball Cup title and named the club's Best Forward of the season.

An elite ball-runner, he scored seven tries in the SG Ball Cup and he also excelled in the Grand Final against the Eels, breaking through multiple defenders on several occasions, illustrating that he can perform at the highest level.

"When I was young nothing really went my way with footy and then I just grinded it out and found my way into the Roosters system and they gave me a chance," Smith said.

"All I've wanted since I was a kid (is to play NRL) and that'd mean the world to me playing for the Roosters one day when I'm older."

Age: 18
Team: Sydney Roosters
Position: Second-Row
Contract Status: N/A

COMPARISON: Boyd Cordner

42. Jared Haywood (Wests Tigers)
A member of the 2024 Australian Schoolboys team, Jared Haywood is one of the brightest prospects coming through the Wests Tigers pathways system and has progressed through to the Jersey Flegg Cup this season after captaining the Balmain Tigers in the SG Ball Cup.

Overlooked by the Penrith Panthers, Haywood also helped lead Patrician Brothers' College Blacktown to the NRL Schoolboys Grand Final after winning the Peter Mulholland Cup.

» RELATED: The Apprentice: Jared Haywood opens up on rugby league journey

"He was only in a few times but very confident," Wests Tigers co-captain Apisai Koroisau said.

"He knows how to play rugby league as well at such a young age. I think he's going to be a huge talent for the club.

"Definitely (I see him having a bright future). I haven't watched him play too much but just the way he's held himself at training and what he's done."

Age: 19
Team: Wests Tigers
Position: Hooker
Contract Status: 2028

COMPARISON: Harry Grant

41. Jack Attard (Penrith Panthers)
Another member of the 2024 Australian Schoolboys team, Jack Attard, has been identified as the future successor to Dylan Edwards and has recently extended his contract at the club for a further two seasons.

A graduate of St Dominic's College, Attard made his NSW Cup debut last week against the Parramatta Eels after spending the start of the season in the Jersey Flegg Cup. In his debut match, he put on a show with two tries and 98 running metres, showing he can contend with the best of them.

» RELATED: Jack Attard: The Australian Schoolboys fullback impressing Penrith officials

"I've heard some really good things about him," Dylan Edwards said.

"They've [Attard and Jaxson Edgar] got all the tools (to have a bright future in the NRL) and if they're hungry enough to get it I'm sure they'll be able to play first-grade."

Daniel from Nitro Talent Group added, "His speed is electric and he just has this knack of popping up. When someone makes a break, Jack's not even in the picture, and all of a sudden, he pops up,"

"He's got that intelligence on him and that instinct. He sets up a lot of tries out the back on the back of his quick hands."

Age: 19
Team: Penrith Panthers
Position: Fullback
Contract Status: 2027

COMPARISON: Reece Walsh