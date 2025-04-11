One of the brightest young talents coming through the Wests Tigers system, hooker Jared Haywood has opened up signing a long-term deal with the club until the end of 2028 and his NRL aspirations.

Ever since Robbie Farah's debut in 2003, the Wests Tigers and the No.9 jersey have gone hand in hand, and multiple world-class international players have appeared in the dummy-half position over the years.

Currently occupied by Apisai Koroisau and Tallyn Da Silva, another bright dummy-half is slowly making a name for himself in the Tigers' pathways system and has been promoted to the club's development list for next season.

Overlooked by the Penrith Panthers after growing up in the Penrith area, Jared Haywood has gone on to become one of the best up-and-coming talents at the Tigers and was recently awarded his first NRL contract until the end of 2028 - he will join the Top 30 roster from 2027 onwards.

Over the past 12 months, he was named captain of the Balmain Tigers SG Ball Cup side, led Patrician Brothers' College Blacktown to the NRL Schoolboys Grand Final, was named in the 2024 Australian Schoolboys squad, played in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge and landed his maiden NRL contract.

In an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle, the St Marys junior opened up about wearing the prestigious Tigers jumper, the importance of his family, and the dream he has had since he was six of one day playing in the NRL.

"It's awesome wearing the Tigers jersey. The pride that me and all the boys have to wear that jersey is unreal," Haywood told Zero Tackle.

"It's what you dream about as a young kid. As a young six-year-old, you dream to play in the NRL and for some people it doesn't work out but for the guys that do, it's one of the best feelings you could ever have.

"It's awesome learning from Api and Tallyn and what they've experienced in first grade. For sure (I was pinching myself).

With the SG Ball Cup competition now completed for the Balmain Tigers, Haywood is set to make the next jump towards reaching his NRL dream and will train with the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup teams as he looks to spend the rest of the season in those two competitions.

A Melbourne Storm fan who grew up idolising Cameron Smith, he aims to play "consistent footy week in and week out" as he continues to enhance his development and skill over the next few months before hopefully progressing through the grades.

Working as a teacher's aide at the moment, Haywood outlined the importance of his family and admitted that it would be a dream to see them in the stands cheering him on the NRL field in the future.

"Mum's been everywhere for me and she takes me everywhere and supports me in everything," he added.

"Also, Dad. He loves his footy the most and it's inspired me since I was a young fella.

"They've been awesome. The support and everything they've done fo me makes me so grateful and I'm humbled by everything they do for me.

"That would be one of the best feelings you could have as a kid (to run out onto the NRL field) and looking forward to it."

Congrats to Jared Haywood and the Australian Schoolboys, who have defeated France u19s 56-6. Haywood spent time at hooker and five-eighth, finishing the game with a try assist. pic.twitter.com/JOTZYtRAgl — NBWT (@NBWT__) October 8, 2024

Attempting to follow in the footsteps of Da Silva, Koroisau, Robbie Farah, Harry Grant, Matt Ballin and Jeremy Marshall-King by wearing the Tigers No.9 jersey, Haywood caught the attention of club officials and teammates in the pre-season, during which he had multiple training sessions with the NRL squad.

This saw him appear and take to the field in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge for the Tigers against the Canterbury Bulldogs alongside Lachlan Galvin, Latu Fainu, Heath Mason, and Jeral Skelton.

"He was only in a few times but very confident," Wests Tigers co-captain Apisai Koroisau said of Haywood.

"He knows how to play rugby league as well at such a young age. I think he's going to be a huge talent for the club.

"Definitely (I see him having a bright future). I haven't watched him play too much but just the way he's held himself at training and what he's done."