The prospect of two key stars returning has handed the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks a timely boost a week out of their Magic Round clash with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Ronaldo Mulitalo has not played since rupturing his ACL during last year's Pacific Championships, while Jesse Ramien has been sidelined since suffering a Grade 2 MCL injury in Round 5.

Their potential return would provide a timely injection into Cronulla's backline as they prepare to open the Magic Round weekend against a Bulldogs side whose edge defence has been heavily tested in recent weeks.

Any added strike power on the edges looms as a significant advantage for the Sharks heading into the blockbuster Brisbane clash, and coach Craig Fitzgibbon admits Mulitalo is every chance of making his long-awaited comeback.

"Yeah, I do [think Mulitalo could return in Magic Round]," head coach Craig Fitzgibbon revealed to ESPN.

"He's out there training now. He's got some hurdles to get through, but he's been pretty hard to hold back for a while."

Fitzgibbon also delivered an encouraging update on Ramien, revealing the centre was close to returning this week before the club opted to give him slightly more time.

"We thought he could come back this week," he said.

"He's definitely a strong chance for next week."