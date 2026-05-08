The Manly Sea Eagles will welcome Joey Walsh back into the starting line-up for a second week in a row after reports surfaced Jamal Fogarty failed to overcome his niggling groin injury.

Despite their first loss under Kieran Foran last weekend, the Sea Eagles will be brimming with confidence after pushing the Penrith Panthers all the way in an 18-16 defeat on Sunday.

It saw Walsh get his first crack in the starting halfback jersey, with AAP reporting he is set to hold on to that position after Fogarty didn't pull up in the captain's run on Friday.

Manly faces an imposing threat on Saturday night in the form of defending premiers, the Brisbane Broncos.

However, a horror injury toll to many stars north of the border sees the Sea Eagles well in the mix to defeat the Broncos, who have been forced to name an inexperienced line-up for the encounter.

Given Manly's impressive defeat last weekend, local fans will be eager to see Walsh take control as the chief playmaker again in front of a sold-out Brookvale Oval in a blockbuster clash.