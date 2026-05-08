The NRL has today announced that the Australian Rugby League Commission has introduced a new ‘Past Player Health Screening and Referral Service' for former players.

A limited group of players have already undergone initial pilot screenings, with the NRL now set to commence an awareness campaign around the initiative.

The service has been developed to provide ongoing medical support and care for players once their professional careers have ended.

Eligible participants include retired elite rugby league players who have featured in the NRL (or equivalent), NRLW, Kangaroos or Jillaroos.

The free service includes;

Advice and evaluation from NRL medical officers

Detailed health questionnaire

Full medical screening

Appointment with a neuropsychologist for cognitive testing

Meanwhile, an NRL Medical Coordinator will assist and support each player through each step of the process.

Former player James Graham, who worked with the ARLC on the initiative alongside former star Mark Carroll, praised the program and described it as a major advancement for the game.

“This is a game-changer,” Graham said.

“Every elite player will be able to access expert advice and a full health screening.

“It's a great step for the game to ensure players are cared for in retirement.”

Peter V'landys said the initiative was an important step in continuing player care beyond retirement.

“This is the first time the game has provided a comprehensive medical service for every professionally retired player,” V'landys said.

“While players are on the field, they have access to first-class medical care and support. We want that care to continue after retirement, so former players can enjoy the same quality of life as everyone else.

“The health of those who have given so much to our game matters. Player wellbeing and safety is a core priority for the Commission, and I strongly encourage every retired player to take advantage of this service.”

The announcement comes after the NRL's annual 'Try July' fundraising initiative was scrapped earlier this year.

The Sportsbet campaign raised close to $2million since its inception.

The donations contributed to the RLPA's Player Hardship Fund, which supported former players across NSW, QLD and the Pacific.