Paul Alamoti has offered insight into his contract situation, with his current deal at the Penrith Panthers running through until the end of 2027.

While negotiations are set to become possible from November 1 this year, Alamoti's latest comments suggest he may be prepared to test his value on the open market before committing to the Panthers.

The outside back, who debuted for the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2023 before joining Penrith the following year, remains focused on his football amid growing speculation around his next deal.

Speaking to the Western Weekender, Alamoti was clear about where his attention currently lies.

“I can't really talk to anyone until November 1, so that sort of gives me the freedom to continue playing good footy,” he said.

“That stuff is normal in rugby league, you've just got to be able to put up with it. Like I said, I can't really talk to anyone until November.”

"Every player is trying to look after themselves first and foremost, so that's the main thing, but nothing's popped off at the moment, so I'm just trying to play good footy and enjoy my footy,” he said.

“At the moment we're travelling well and I'm trying to search for my best game too. That gives me the chance to keep playing well, keep getting better every week, and enjoy winning.”

With Penrith continuing to remain one of the competition's benchmark teams, Alamoti's form will likely play a key role in both his immediate future and his value once rival clubs are able to officially enter discussions.