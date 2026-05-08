St George Illawarra Dragons dummy half will leave the club at the end of 2026, bound for the English Super League.

Cook, who was in negotiatgions with the Dragons previously, was forced to sit and wait on his future after the Dragons put an internal contract freeze across their playing group following a dismal start to the campaign, which saw Shane Flanagan sacked after the seventh straight loss.

Channel 9s Danny Weidler has revealed that the hooker has signed a two-year contract with the Castleford Tigers and will relocate around the world for the 2027 and 2028 campaigns before calling it a day on his career.

The 34-year-old will finish his sporting career in the Super League, but not without aiming to amass over 250 appearances in the NRL.

The veteran currently sits at 248 games, playing most of his career at the Rabbitohs before returning to his debut club, the Dragons, last season.

The Dragons have had a tumultuous start to the season, and that continued on Anzac Day, with the club losing their eighth straight game in a horror loss to the Sydney Roosters.

The club is yet to confirm the news.