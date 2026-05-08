The Sydney Roosters have emerged as the surprise leading contender for the signature of off-contract North Queensland Cowboys winger Murray Taulagi.

The Origin-level winger who is in doubt for Game 1 of this year's series owing to concussions is yet to lock up his future, and it has appeared more and more likely that an exit from Townsville - where he has played his entire NRL career to date - is likely.

The Cowboys' position on Taulagi's future is unclear, but he has been linked to several clubs in Sydney, including most notably the St George Illawarra Dragons, who are desperate for new-look wingers heading into 2027.

It's the Sydney Roosters who are understood to have emerged as favourites, though, as they prepare to lose Mark Nawaqanitawase at the end of the season.

Wide World of Sports' The Mole reports Taulagi is being looked at as a straight swap in for Nawaqanitawase, while also providing cover if Daniel Tupou elects to hang up the boots in the coming years.

Tupou has suggested he is keen to play on, but no deal has been confirmed at this stage.

The Roosters have already signed Reuben Garrick for 2027, but may prefer to use him in the centres if they can.

There is no doubt Robert Toia has one of the centre positions locked up at the Roosters, but Billy Smith appears to have fallen out of favour in recent weeks, opening up the argument that another backline player could be needed.

If they sign Taulagi, then that will be Garrick's home, with Smith on the outside looking in.

Given the Roosters will also lose James Tedesco to retirement at some point in the coming years, Taulagi and Garrick will provide excellent coverage around the backline, with Garrick able to play anywhere between one and five.

Tedesco has already indicated in previous discussions that Rex Bassingthwaighte, who took out player of the match in last weekend's SG Ball Cup grand final, is the favourite for his number one jumper long-term.

The Roosters also have Cody Ramsey and Tommy Talau on their books this year with unclear futures.