QUIZ: What NRL position would you play?

Ever wondered where you'd line up in the NRL? Answer these questions honestly and we'll reveal the position you were born to play.
Your mates would describe you as…
Correct!
Wrong!
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What’s your ideal Friday night?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which trait matters most?
Correct!
Wrong!
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In school sport, you were usually…
Correct!
Wrong!
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Pick a post-match feed
Correct!
Wrong!
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Your biggest weakness?
Correct!
Wrong!
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How do you handle pressure?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Your dream footy moment?
Correct!
Wrong!
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You’re late to Mad Monday. What happened?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which rugby league phrase speaks to your soul?
Correct!
Wrong!
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