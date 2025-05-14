Jack Attard: The Australian Schoolboys fullback impressing Penrith officials

One of the brightest fullback prospects in rugby league, 2024 Australian Schoolboy representative Jack Attard has opened up his football journey, goals for the remainder of the season and aspirations to play in the NRL.

Over the last few years, the Penrith Panthers have had several special talents come through their pathways system, which has allowed them to remain competitive and win four consecutive NRL premierships despite losing several representative players.

After recently losing Jarome Luai, James Fisher-Harris, and Stephen Crichton, the new breed of players who have come through the Panthers' pathways system include the McLean brothers - Casey and Jesse - playmaker Jack Cole and forwards Luron Patea and Mavrik Geyer.

Now, a young fullback is aiming to follow in their footsteps after being named in the 2024 Australian Schoolboys side and is already being heralded as one of two options (along with close mate Jaxen Edgar) to be the future successor to NSW Blues and Kangaroos fullback Dylan Edwards.

Months after extending his contract with the Panthers for another two seasons until the end of 2027, Attard spoke to Zero Tackle in an exclusive interview about a range of topics as he continues to further his development in the Jersey Flegg Cup.

"It's really good wearing the Panthers jersey and I'm very grateful for the opportunity," Attard told Zero Tackle.

"Really happy to be here. I grew up going for Panthers my whole life so it's good to put on the jersey and run out here with the boys.

"Being with Penrith for a long time as well and going to all their game and watching them run out of the sheds, it'd be a dream to run out there one day in the NRL.

"That's why we play footy. We want to be there one day, but I still want to just cement my spot in the Flegg team.

"I feel like we have a really good team and will be really competitive so hopefully just keep putting good performance for Flegg and then if the opportunity comes to play [NSW] Cup, then I'll take that with both hands."

A graduate of St Dominic's College - the same school that lists Nathan Cleary, Blake Austin and Ryley Smith among its alumni - Attard has been with the club since 2023 after being named in the Harold Matthews Cup side

A source speaking on the condition of anonymity told this publication that over the past three seasons he has already impressed several club officials as he continually progresses through the lower grades.

Also able to play hooker if needed - a position he played at times during his time in the Harold Matthews Cup and SG Ball Cup competitions - he was set to play in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge at the start of the season before being ruled out due to a back injury.

However, he was granted the opportunity to train with the first-grade squad during pre-season on a four-week block.

"I did a four-week program before Christmas and it was a good experience," Attard said.

"It was good to get around all those boys. [Nathan] Cleary was really good with all the young boys, so it was really good to be around all of them."

Idolising Dylan Edwards, a player he is set to learn more from in the coming seasons, Attard spoke about the importance of family, whom he wants to pay back by one day playing in the NRL.

"My family's really important," Attard added.

"They've been driving me around since I started playing footy when I was four."

He also wanted to give a special shout-out to Penrith's Jersey Flegg Cup head coach, Jono Rolfe, who has "helped" him a lot and been a great "mentor and good coach".