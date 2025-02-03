The Penrith Panthers have reportedly extended the contract of a promising fullback after letting go of Liam Ison and Isiah Iongi in recent years to rival teams.

A star of the Harold Matthews Cup program last season, Jack Attard has been rated as a highly-touted prospect and scored the first try for the Australian Schoolboys against the Junior Kumuls.

Coming from the famed St Dominic's College, the fullback is coming off leading the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (NSWCCC) to the National Schoolboys Championships and is known as a great goal-kicker.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the Panthers have extended Attard's contract for a further two seasons after he was selected for the U18s Australian Schoolboys team in 2024.

The extension comes after Penrith let go of other young fullbacks Liam Ison (Cronulla Sharks) and Isaiah Iongi (Parramatta Eels) in recent seasons to sign with rival teams.

This means Attard will contend with 2023 NSWRL Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Year and fellow Australian Schoolboys fullback Jaxen Edgar (signed until 2026) to one day succeed Dylan Edwards in the club's No.1 jumper.