The Penrith Panthers have signed one of their most promising junior players, Jaxen Edgar, until the end of the 2026 season.

Named the 2023 NSWRL Harold Matthews Player of the Year, Edgar recently represented the Australian Schoolboys against the PNG Junior Kumuls in September and is a future star of the game.

Likely to one day replace Dylan Edwards in the number one jersey, the fullback captained the club's Harold Matthews team and was rewarded with a selection into the Under-18 City team alongside another youngster in Casey McLean - the younger brother of Top 30 squad member Jesse McLean.

The signing of Edgar adds further fullback depth to the club after Jersey Flegg Cup fullback Liam Ison left the club to pursue an opportunity with the Cronulla Sharks.

A Penrith supporter all of his life, Edgar comes from the famed St Dominic's College and has been keeping close tabs on Dylan Edwards whilst training with the club.

“It is unreal. Everything is so professional,” he told Kommunity TV earlier this year at the ASSRL Under-18s Schoolboy Championships.

“They get you in training with the NRL squad sometimes. And you just learn from watching.

“I have chatted with Dylan a few times and you watch him in every game and learn little things off him.

“Churchie tells us to keep working hard and keep doing your job.''

At this stage, it is unknown if the contract will see Edgar move into the club's Top 30 squad or be awarded a supplementary contract for the future. However, Zero Tackle will keep you updated on the situation.