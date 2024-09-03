After making a name for himself during his time in the Melbourne Storm academy, an impressive young hooker has been awarded his maiden NRL contract as he begins his professional rugby league career.

An ex-representative for the U17s QLD Country team, Jai Bowden has been awarded a development contract with the Melbourne Storm for the 2026 NRL season, Zero Tackle understands.

This contract will see him move from Queensland to Victoria next year as he settles into the club and is likely to feature heavily in either their SG Ball Cup or Jersey Flegg Cup team in 2025.

Bowden has been a member of the Storm's academy since 2023 after the club launched an elite development program in partnership with the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

He was also named in the Emerging U18s QLD Maroons squad earlier this year alongside the likes of Coby Black, Zac Garton and Zac Herdegen.

During this time, he has shown that he has all the makings to become a future NRL player and will be looking to further enhance his skills under Harry Grant, Tyran Wishart and Bronson Garlick.