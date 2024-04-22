Round 7 produced a host of memorable results but it also may have seen the Knights finals charge end already.

While the Knights continue to underdeliver, both the Sharks and Storm sit, surprisingly, atop the NRL ladder.

Truth be told, outside of Penrith, Brisbane, Newcastle and the Titans, I don't really know what to expect week to week.

With that said, we take a look at 20 talking points from all the action in Round 7.

1. My guess it it's somewhat for show but Trent Robinson really needs to drop this "the refs are against us" line of thinking he rushes to employ. Putting aside the luck of the draw his side enjoyed in Newcastle, his frustrations should be in his underperforming players. For instance the three defenders who couldn't hold a stationary ball carrier up in the in goal.

2. Perhaps Robinson's frustrations should be directed as his own bad decisions. The hard call of shifting Tedesco is one that needed to be made, and remains so. Luke Keary isn't the best option at six anymore. What was with limiting wrecking ball Terrell May's minutes for a much older, less impactful option? The refs though...

3. Newcastle are entering a favourable fixture run. That may not be enough to save their season after losing the only thing keeping 2024 alive, Kalyn Ponga, for the next three months. Adam O'Brien can't decide on his halves combination and didn't seem aware of Ponga's being less than 100 per cent heading into the Dogs game. Ponga's brilliance was all they had. Could be famous last words but Newcastle fans should start looking toward 2025.

4. Brisbane lighting up sides without Adam Reynolds and Payne Haas has me convinced they're still the closest challenger to Penrith. Melbourne and Cronulla are both flying but in a one off, all or nothing game, Brisbane are the only side I would consider backing over the Panthers.

5. Michael Maguire's arrival has NSW fans excited about a desperately needed squad refresh. I'll break down a list over the next month-or-so with the returning Origin Watch, but I can't remember a time competition for Blues spots were so open. I dare say we're looking for a new fullback south of the Tweed.

6. I was worried in the pre-season that Canberra failed to replace Jack Wighton. So far the Raiders have laughed in the face of my prediction but Jamal Fogarty going down injured robs them of an experienced half option.

7. I know the Bulldogs had a marvellous win over the weekend but I'm still very much in the camp that Toby Sexton must replace Drew Hutchison at seven. Sexton has been lighting up NSW Cup and has a ball playing skill that the Dogs lack. I suppose you never change a winning side but I'd be looking at the change sooner than later.

8. Todd Peyten has talked big this week about making changes. If Chad Townsend is named at halfback this weekend then it was all talk. He is off contract at the end of the season, well north of 30 and out of form. Now is the time to move on.

9. I'm sick of seeing fans and coaches blame officials, so I kept a detailed report of the Friday night game's officiating. It turns out I picked the least controversial and most well refereed fixture of the season, but I had the Eels every so slightly ahead on the "50/50 calls" despite the fact they got wiped off the park. Small sample size but shows if you're good enough, the 50/50's shouldn't matter.

10. Has anyone been able to keep a tally of tries on debut? I swear it's almost every week we see a young kid cross for his first try in front of his family and friends. Debuts are one of the highlights of our great game. The scenes when Sam Stonestreet scored in front of "De La" hill on Sunday night were absolutely magnificent.

11. How bout those Dragons!? Shane Flanagan has them firing at the moment, every second week. Once he and his players discover that ability with any sort of consistency, watch out. It just shows how important a good coach is when it comes to rebuilds.

12. Can we go back to insisting that deliberate trips are at least sin bins please? I cannot believe James Tedesco stayed on the field following his leg sweep on Thursday night.

13. The tackle of the week was undoubtedly the Brad Schneider ankle tap on Justin Olam. A true try saver. Unfortunately for everyone involved, Olam was a support player. Earlier in the game Schneider's legs were taken out by a defender whilst he was kicking. Both should have been automatic sinbins. The mother of all natural square ups!

14. I don't know what to make of the dressing round scrap , instigated by Jack Hetherington. I thought it was a joke. He was shadow boxing like he was stirring his mate up at the pub. Unfortunately Reed Mahoney didn't look like he was in on the joke. In the end it was nothing but Hetherington is lucky he's only missing one week.

15. Brad Arthur must have some very powerful friends on that Eels board. With that roster and the recent run of results, combined with 2023's efforts ... Yikes!

16. It is very, very difficult to keep a secret in rugby league these days. I cannot believe the James Fisher-Harris news went under the radar. Congrats to both clubs for getting it done without months of media speculation. Huge loss for the Panthers. JFH will go down as one of the all time club greats.

17. The Dolphins may be the side's most unpredictable team. You never know what to expect from the competition's newest club. Missing their two huge recruits then went north to Darwin to smack the Eels. A week earlier they were played off the park by Brisbane. They also wiped the Dragons a week after being crushed by the Cowboys. Are they good, or not?

18. I'm not shocked that Damien Cook is back a fixture (and a bye) after being dropped from the Bunnies outfit. He isn't playing well but is absolutely not the issue with the side. Let's hope the Bunnies of old return following their week off.

19. David Furner has overseen the second worst and worst defensive sides in the past two NRL seasons. Souths fans can be forgiven for not attempting backflips of celebration with his being named their new assistant coach. I believe he's there to fill in when Jason Demetriou is removed from the job.

20. A month ago I would have laughed at one who suggested Blayke Brailey was anywhere near an Origin call. With Cook out of the race and Reece Robson struggling, it may be down to the Sharks number nine and Wayde Egan to join Apisai Koroisau in sky blue.