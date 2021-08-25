The West Tigers have not given up in the race to secure Canterbury prop Luke Thompson's services for next season, despite the English international's intentions to stay at the Bulldogs next season, per The Daily Telegraph.

The 26-year old is contracted until the end of the 2023, but has been reportedly told he can look elsewhere as rivals look to pounce on the star Bulldog.

Thompson has generated interest from rival clubs including West Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys, and has reportedly been offered a three year deal with the Tigers.

Despite these advances, the forward has remained adamant on staying at Belmore.

Thompson has held meetings with Tigers coach Michael Maguire, but informed him that he wanted to remain at Belmore next season.

The Tigers, however, will not give up trying to sign Thompson, as they have not ruled making another play at the prop which could include upping their deal.

"We seemed to get linked to most players which is nice. A player of [Thompson’s] calibre is someone we’d look at, but where that will find itself, time will tell," Maguire said.

The Tigers have failed to secure a number of big names this season, including Tevita Pangai Junior, Dale Finucane and Paul Vaughan, and will be fighting to make sure that Thompson does not get added to that list.

The Cowboys have also been informed on Thompson's reluctance to move and have been alerted to the fact that if they or any other rival clubs want to secure the former St. Helens product, then they may have to do so from their own pocket.

Thompson still has $1.4 million owed to him on his contract, but with the salary cap very tight, the Bulldogs may opt for a more cheaper lineup next season, which means Thompson's future at the club is anything but certain.

However, the Bulldogs have reportedly shut down interest in offloading Thompson and are more than likely to keep him on their books.

According to reports from Channel Nine's Danny Weidler, Thompson has told Canterbury General Manager Phil Gould that he won't be looking for a longer deal at another club, and Canterbury have no interest in offloading him.

LATEST: Bulldog Luke Thompson talked with GM Phil Gould today and told him he’s not looking for longer term deal at rival club. Dogs not looking to offload him. They forwarded interest from rival in him to agent. Never considered funding his move elsewhere . @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) August 22, 2021

The English native returned from suspension last week against Newcastle, and will look to square off against the Manly Sea Eagles this weekend.