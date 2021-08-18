Canterbury forward Luke Thompson is understood to be on offer to rival clubs despite being contracted to the Bulldogs for a further two seasons.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Thompson is gaining interest from other NRL sides while his management is also gauging interest from across the league.

The Bulldogs are facing a tight budget as they look to flip their list for the future, with several big-name recruits joining the Belmore club from next season.

LUKE THOMPSON

Prop Bulldogs 2021 SEASON AVG 141

All Run Metres 0.2

Tries 2.6

Tackle Breaks

Despite an extensive list of players unsigned for next season and facing an uncertain future at Canterbury, Thompson could be one to depart the Bulldogs despite his contract status.

The Bulldogs could be open to parting ways with Thompson's reported $850,000 salary on an immediate release, with the Tigers among those showing preliminary interest, per News Corps' report.

It's also understood that Thompson's management sought out the Bulldogs in hopes of a long-term deal, a scenario Canterbury weren't able to accomodate.

Andy Clarke, Thompson's agent, is reportedly keen to land a four-year deal for his client, and could look to force a move elsewhere to guarantee Thompson's place in the league for the long haul.

The 26-year-old is believed to be keen in remaining at the Bulldogs under Trent Barrett as the club undergoes a revamp to its list, while the Bulldogs would have to be on the end of a strong offer to part ways with the Englishman.