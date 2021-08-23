The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly laughed off reports that Luke Thompson could be exiting the club in the coming months.

Reports emerged last week that the Bulldogs were keen to fix up their salary cap, and that Thompson's reported $900,000 per year wage could have been one of the first to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would appear the Bulldogs will have no interest in funding Thompson to play for another club though, with others not keen on shelling out the entire amount.

According to Channel 9s Danny Weidler, Thompson told Phil Gould he won't be looking for a longer deal at another club, and Canterbury have no interest in offloading him.

LATEST: Bulldog Luke Thompson talked with GM Phil Gould today and told him he’s not looking for longer term deal at rival club. Dogs not looking to offload him. They forwarded interest from rival in him to agent. Never considered funding his move elsewhere . @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) August 22, 2021

It's understood the two clubs targeting Thompson were the Wests Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys, with others potentially weighing up their options around the prop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson has been one of Canterbury's best in the middle third, although whether he has lived up to the incredible price tag is up for debate.

The prop, who arrived from England ahead of his start in Canterbury's side, has spent plenty of time suspended this season as well, and is likely to end the season that way after being pinged for a crusher tackle during Saturday's tight loss to the Newcastle Knights.

The game was his first back for Trent Barrett's side from a previous suspension.

Should he remain at Belmore, Thompson will be part of a fearsome front row rotation for the Bulldogs, with Paul Vaughan and Tevita Pangai Junior also joining the club, while Josh Jackson has also been excellent playing at lock throughout 2021.