Welcome to the fourth round of Zero Tackle's super NRL re-draft.

We’ve seen some big names fly off the shelves, while some surprise picks have come quick as well, and plenty more to come.

The Roosters received the 48th pick of the draft meaning they receive pick 49, just as the Titans receive pick 64 they’ll also get pick 65, each round in reversal to the last.

So let’s get into it.

49. Sydney Roosters select Benji Marshall

A surprise pick, the Roosters have selected Brandon Smith, Mitchell Moses and David Fifita so far, meaning Benji provides much needed experience in the squad, and Marshall has really become a great game organiser over the last three years, in comparison to his ‘play what he sees’ tag early in his career. Great foil for Moses.

50. Melbourne Storm select Matt Moylan

Once Craig Bellamy gets his hands on him – watch out. Melbourne draft Moylan as a fullback, with the custodian’s main issue besides injury, is his indecision whether to become a ball-playing centric number one, or a predominant runner of the footy. He’ll strike up a good combo with Adam Reynolds and Reed Mahoney in the spine.

51. South Sydney Rabbitohs select Jake Friend

Another chapter in the book of feuds, as South Sydney pinch the Roosters’ four-time grand finalist and co-captain in Jake Friend. Their three picks of Papenhuyzen, Wighton and Murray can all ball play but look best with the footy in hand, Friend will create the direction and play off Murray’s quick play the balls.

52. Canberra Raiders select Ben Hunt

His reputation has copped a massive whack in recent years, though on his day Ben Hunt is a halfback that can create something from nothing, and playing alongside creative dynamos in Wade Graham and Tom Trbojevic, Hunt won’t have to bare the entirety of the playmaking duties, and can instead focus on simply plying his role as a ball-running half.

53. Parramatta Eels select Jake Turpin

A potential bolter for the Maroons, Turpin can create, however his focus is more off-the-cuff play, which will build well with Luke Keary. Big Dave Klemmer will lay the platform, and allow Turpin to feed the ball to Keary and Val Holmes, plenty of points on the cards at Bankwest.

54. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles select Nathan Brown

Manly has long been built on grit and character. Cherry-Evans bleeds maroon and white, and with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Boyd Cordner, they provide those tough carries, and while Nathan Brown brings that to, he’s the aggressor. The one that gets them fired up, and with a handy short ball and offload in the arsenal, he’ll fit in perfect to the pack.

55. Cronulla Sharks select AJ Brimson

A real surprise pick. Brimson has been touted as a Maroon utility, and while he has spent plenty of time in the halves, he’ll be a handy addition for Cronulla at fullback. They’ve got two brilliant playmakers in Pearce and Hodgson, and Nelson Asofa-Solomona spearheading the pack, it opens up a lot of space for Brimson to sniff around the ruck. A few tries from Hodgson grubbers are inevitable.

56. Brisbane Broncos select James Tamou

For a Queensland club, it’s all New South Wales so far for the Broncos, with Tamou joining Damien Cook, Tyson Frizell and Nathan Cleary. It creates them with a strong forward pack, but also a pack with footwork and pace. Add that to playmakers in Cook and Cleary who can run the footy as easily as they dabble in a kick or throw a great cutout, makings of a strong side at Red Hill.

57. Wests Tigers select Kyle Flanagan

A young half with a steady hand, Flanagan is an organiser, which is exactly what Milford needs. You’ll notice ‘the Milf’ played his best footy with Ben Hunt at halfback, and we’ve seen glimpses now he’s combining with Croft. Flanagan will bring out the best in Milford, with reliability in Jake Trbojevic at lock an extra forward in Blake Ferguson out wide, this is shaping better than 9th spot.

58. Penrith Panthers select Jake Granville

Some will say he’s past it, but Granville is a premiership winner and will provide experience to a side combining brute strength, creativity and commitment. Warea-Hargreaves takes the tough carries, and it leaves Granville with the chance to run, or to hit Munster, who he himself has a great running game, and a ball-playing custodian in Gutherson. Consistency is key.

59. Newcastle Knights select Shaun Johsnon

How do you tackle a team with Ponga and Johnson running amok? The footwork alone is a nightmare, as is some of the pinpoint passes the duo can throw. Papalii and Jackson are the hard nosed forwards needed to allow players like Johnson and Ponga to co-exist in the same side. Expect a great combination between Johnson and Jackson on the right edge.

60. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs select Luke Brooks

Latrell Mitchell is a great runner of the football and incredibly dynamic, but he isn’t known for his ball-playing skills, hence the need for players like Brooks and Api Koroisau. The duo will be the off-the-cuff creators, with the club hopeful to draft a straightening five-eighth in the fifth round, or a ball-playing back-rower to compliment it. Plus, imagine Brooks steaming onto a Payne Haas offload into a gap.

61. New Zealand Warriors select Andrew McCullough

He isn’t flashy by any means, but the Warriors don’t need flashy. They need consistency. And while McCullough won’t make a 50m dash like a Damien Cook, he’ll make his tackles, dish the ball to the playmaker’s chest, and do what he’s told. RTS provides spark and Townsend straightens, but it’ll be McCullough that puts the ball in their hand when they need it.

62. North Queensland Cowboys select Blake Green

It’ll be an interesting combination, Blake Green and Cody Walker, but they balance each other out, the odd couple. One is as electric as they come, the other organising the side, barking order and making sure his forwards go where he needs them to be. And when one of those forwards is Jason Taumalolo, it helps a lot. Imagine what this combo could do with Lolo rampaging the middle and Joseph Manu out wide. Strength galore.

63. St George Illawarra Dragons select Jahrome Hughes

Hasn’t this bloke grabbed an opportunity and run with it. Melbourne’s second string fullback after Slater retired, snaring a starting role at fullback after Drinkwater went down, and when third string Papenhuyzen announced himself, Hughes was shifted to the unfamiliar halfback role. Now he’s the New Zealand utility. Picture it, McInnes darts out and hits Taupau on the chest, he’s wrapped up but gets an arm free, Hughes hits the gap, he’s in the clear, draw the fullback, and Tedesco is under the posts. Magic

64. Gold Coast Titans select Addin Fonua-Blake

What a forward pack this is shaping to be. Jai Arrow at lock, Fonua-Blake at prop, and Cam Smith controlling it all at hooker. Not to mention Michael Morgan running the show in the halves, they’re a handy fullback short of becoming contenders.