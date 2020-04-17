Welcome to the third round of Zero Tackle’s NRL draft.

We’ve seen some big names fly early, while some surprise picks have come quick as well.

The Titans received the 32nd pick of the draft meaning they receive pick 33, just as the Roosters receive pick 48 they’ll also get pick 49, each round in reversal to the last.

See also: First Round, Second Round

Let’s get into Round 3!

33. Gold Coast Titans select Michael Morgan

We’ve seen the best and the worst of Michael Morgan in the last three seasons, though with brain and brawn in the squad with Cam Smith and Jai Arrow, Morgan can run the ball as he does so well, and won’t have to relocate too far.

34. St George Illawarra Dragons select Cameron McInnes

The Dragons retain McInnes having already snared Taupau and Tedesco, adding some much needed stability in the middle third. Taupau is dynamic as he is strong however he does have the potential to face a few suspensions, so having that consistent, constant face in the middle is huge, especially being a leader.

35. North Queensland Cowboys select Cody Walker

Firstly, just imagine Cody Walker hitting holes off Taumalolo’s offloads. The one-time NSW five-eighth is as creative and potent as they come, scoring 16 tries alongside his 16 try-assists, and with Manu lurking out wide, there’s guaranteed points in this side.

36. New Zealand Warriors select Chad Townsend

Townsend actually spent two years with the Warriors in 2014 and 2015, notching 20 wins in 41 games, and winning at close to 50% was rare for the Warriors around this time period. Townsend was Cronulla’s player of the year in 2019, and a steady hand could do well at the club, especially combining with RTS.

37. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs select Apisai Koroisau

Ahh, the man that got away. Canterbury had all but signed Koroisau for 2020 onwards, until an 11th hour bid from Penrith saw him return to the foot of the mountains. The club is yearning for creativity, and with Latrell and Haas providing the go forward, Koroisau will add spark and polish to the sets.

38. Newcastle Knights select Josh Jackson

Despite being born in Gulgong, Jackson actually played for the Knights’ SG Ball team in 2009, but now he’s just another one that got away. A born leader, Jackson is a great hole runner and can ball play, imagine Ponga and Lachlan Fitzgibbon’s left edge combination, though with Fitzgibbon replaced by a rep player. Mouthwatering stuff in the Hunter region.

39. Penrith Panthers select Clint Gutherson

Could you imagine Gutherson and Munster together off the field? They’re the kind of bonds that eases a playing group and creates a culture that players want to be apart of. And with Warea-Hargreaves a consistent, dominant forward, it gives Gutho and Munster the space they need to create some magic.

40. Wests Tigers select Blake Ferguson

The first winger to go in this draft, having Ferguson on the right wing is like having an extra forward. He’s a metre eater that takes the tough carries, and can certainly finish off a backline movement. With Milford at five-eighth he’ll have his chances, and unlike Daly Cherry-Evans, Fergo knows how to execute a backflip well.

41. Brisbane Broncos select Tyson Frizell

Sorry, Newcastle. Frizell is a back-rower that constantly bends the line and has surprising speed for a big body. Incredibly strong, having Clearly and Cook in the side means Frizell doesn’t have to be the man to make the big play like he is at the Dragons. Plus, imagine him running off Cleary’s hip, or backing up Cook’s linebreaks. Try time.

42. Cronulla Sharks select Nelson Asofa-Solomona

A big body, Asofa-Solomona could be a pack leader for the Sharks. Pearce and Hodgson can create and control, but they need a big man to get them into the part of the field where they can score points. Big Nelson is incredibly hard to stop and thus attracts several defenders, creating space for the spine to get to work.

43. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles select Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

Didn’t he burst onto the scene last year. Charnze is someone that loves to sniff around the ruck and can be a great support player, akin to Brett Stewart. Lottoland needs a new prince. And with Cherry-Evans worrying about creating, CNK can be that destructive ball runner at the back, popping up where he needs to be.

44. Parramatta Eels select Valentine Holmes

Rewind two years and Holmes is near the top 20, however an NFL stint and a host of handling errors sees him drop down the list. But could you imagine Keary and Holmes combining in the spine? Recreating the Cronk-Slater outside-inside play? With Keary’s deft short kicking games and Holmes’ pinpoint passes, they are a huge threat.

45. Canberra Raiders select Jarrod Croker

You can’t imagine Croker in any other club’s colours. The coronavirus may hinder Jarrod in his bid to become the game’s all-time leading point scorer. Currently 29, Croker has at least 3-4 years left, and only 600 points behind the record. He bleeds green.

46. South Sydney Rabbitohs select Ryan Papenhuyzen

Imagine the two minds that opposition defenses will be in when South Sydney have Papenhuyzen, Wighton and Cam Murray in the same side. Footwork, speed and ball-playing ability in bucketloads, this is a side with a lot of points in them.

47. Melbourne Storm select Reed Mahoney

Craig Bellamy loves someone that can simply do the job, and do it well. Mahoney will go out there, get clean service to Adam Reynolds, he’ll make his 40 or 50 tackles, and he’ll provide a fair bit of spark as well. If Jesse Bromwich can get some quick play the balls going, then it might even bring out the best in Mahoney’s running game.

48. Sydney Roosters select Brandon Smith

If Mitchell Moses’ composed, structural play is the ying, then Brandon Smith’s ball running, electric nature is the yang. These two seem like they could really just bounce off one another, Mitchell telling everyone where they need to be and setting up the forwards, while Smith schemes around the ruck. If he can get a good combination going with David Fifita, then who needs brown paper bags?