The bye rounds are over, and the NRL is ready to head full steam towards the end of the 2025 regular season, with a host of changes for Round 20.

They are capped by a huge call at the Parramatta Eels to axe Dylan Brown from the 17, while there are several other changes around the competition.

Here are all the changes for Round 20.

The Dolphins

North Queensland Cowboys

Cronulla Sharks

Just a single swap for the Sharks - Daniel Atkinson replaces Billy Burns on the bench.

Sam Stonestreet made his return from injury in the NSW Cup last week and is part of the NRL 22 this week.

Sydney Roosters

Chad Townsend returns to the NRL to take on his former club. Hugo Savala is out with an injury.

It means Townsend has now seemingly jumped Sandon Smith in the queue, who is in the 22-man squad.

Lindsay Collins starts in a straight swap with Spencer Leniu, who has been named on the bench.

Penrith Panthers

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Canberra Raiders

Parramatta Eels

A huge call for the Eels, with Dylan Brown dropped to 18th man.

Joash Papalii goes to five-eighth, with Ryley Smith returning from suspension at hooker.

Kition Kautoga is out with an ankle injury. Jack Williams moves to the back row, J'maine Hopgood starts at prop, and Jordan Samrani joins the bench.

Canterbury Bulldogs

After being dropped last week, Lachlan Galvin starts at halfback for the Bulldogs. Toby Sexton is dropped to the reserves.

Stephen Crichton replaces Bronson Xerri in his return, while Kurt Mann is named on the bench.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Amazingly, the Dragons have made no changes despite squandering their first-half lead against the Roosters.

Melbourne Storm

Manly Sea Eagles

No changes for the Sea Eagles.

Wests Tigers

Taylan May will play his first game for the Tigers in the centres, moving Adam Doueihi to lock.

Alex Twal moves to prop, Alex Seyfarth goes into the back row, and Samuela Fainu is out with a knee injury.

Gold Coast Titans

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui starts for the Titans. Jaimin Jolliffe drops to the bench.

Newcastle Knights

New Zealand Warriors