The bye rounds are over, and the NRL is ready to head full steam towards the end of the 2025 regular season, with a host of changes for Round 20.

They are capped by a huge call at the Parramatta Eels to axe Dylan Brown from the 17, while there are several other changes around the competition.

Here are all the changes for Round 20.

 2025-07-17T09:50:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
 2025-07-17T09:50:00Z 
The Dolphins

North Queensland Cowboys

 2025-07-18T08:00:00Z 
Sharks Stadium
 2025-07-18T08:00:00Z 
Cronulla Sharks

Sydney Roosters

 2025-07-18T10:00:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
 2025-07-18T10:00:00Z 
Penrith Panthers

South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2025-07-19T05:00:00Z 
GIO Stadium
 2025-07-19T05:00:00Z 
Canberra Raiders

Parramatta Eels

 2025-07-19T07:30:00Z 
Accor Stadium
 2025-07-19T07:30:00Z 
Canterbury Bulldogs

St George Illawarra Dragons

  • Amazingly, the Dragons have made no changes despite squandering their first-half lead against the Roosters.
 2025-07-19T09:35:00Z 
AAMI Park
 2025-07-19T09:35:00Z 
Melbourne Storm

Manly Sea Eagles

  • No changes for the Sea Eagles.
 2025-07-20T04:00:00Z 
Leichhardt Oval
 2025-07-20T04:00:00Z 
Wests Tigers

Gold Coast Titans

 2025-07-20T06:05:00Z 
Newcastle Knights

New Zealand Warriors