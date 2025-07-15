The bye rounds are over, and the NRL is ready to head full steam towards the end of the 2025 regular season, with a host of changes for Round 20.
They are capped by a huge call at the Parramatta Eels to axe Dylan Brown from the 17, while there are several other changes around the competition.
Here are all the changes for Round 20.
2025-07-17T09:50:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2025-07-17T09:50:00Z
NQL
The Dolphins
- The Dolphins have Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow back, so Jake Averillo goes to the wing and Tevita Naufahu drops out.
- Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is out with a broken thumb. Connelly Lemuleu starts in the second row.
- Mark Nicholls is also out with concussion. Harrison Graham and Peter Hola join the bench.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Jordan McLean is out injured for the Cowboys. Thomas Mikaele starts at prop, and Kaiden Lahrs joins the bench.
- A big call with Robert Derby dropped. Jaxson Paulo comes onto the wing.
- John Bateman was due back, but is still nowhere to be seen.
2025-07-18T08:00:00Z
Sharks Stadium
CRO
2025-07-18T08:00:00Z
SYD
Cronulla Sharks
- Just a single swap for the Sharks - Daniel Atkinson replaces Billy Burns on the bench.
- Sam Stonestreet made his return from injury in the NSW Cup last week and is part of the NRL 22 this week.
Sydney Roosters
- Chad Townsend returns to the NRL to take on his former club. Hugo Savala is out with an injury.
- It means Townsend has now seemingly jumped Sandon Smith in the queue, who is in the 22-man squad.
- Lindsay Collins starts in a straight swap with Spencer Leniu, who has been named on the bench.
2025-07-18T10:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2025-07-18T10:00:00Z
SOU
Penrith Panthers
- Brian To'o and Dylan Edwards come back into the side. Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo are being rested, while Liam Martin is still out with a hand injury.
- Scott Sorensen is also back for Penrith, while Izack Tago is out suspended.
- Daine Laurie goes back to the bench, while Paul Alamoti shuffles from the wing to the centres with Edwards, the effective replacement for Cleary.
- Sorensen effectively replaces Yeo, with Isaiah Papali'i shifting to lock.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Euan Aitken, Latrell Mitchell, Peter Mamouzelos, Lewis Dodd and Sean Keppie are all back in Wayne Bennett's 17.
- Mitchell starts at fullback, shunting Alex Johnston back to the wing with Campbell Graham out of the side. Isaiah Tass moves to centre.
- Siliva Havili is promoted to hooker for the injured Brandon Smith.
- Lachlan Hubner drops back to the bench, and Jai Arrow goes to lock with Aitken slotting into the second row.
- Mamouzelos, Keppie and Dodd all slot onto the bench, with Liam Le Blanc, Davvy Moale and Ryan Gray out.
2025-07-19T05:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2025-07-19T05:00:00Z
PAR
Canberra Raiders
- Josh Papalii and Hudson Young are back into the starting side. Corey Horsburgh goes to lock, Morgan Smithies and Simi Sasagi drop to the bench, and Noah Martin and Trey Mooney drop out of the side.
Parramatta Eels
- A huge call for the Eels, with Dylan Brown dropped to 18th man.
- Joash Papalii goes to five-eighth, with Ryley Smith returning from suspension at hooker.
- Kition Kautoga is out with an ankle injury. Jack Williams moves to the back row, J'maine Hopgood starts at prop, and Jordan Samrani joins the bench.
2025-07-19T07:30:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2025-07-19T07:30:00Z
STI
Canterbury Bulldogs
- After being dropped last week, Lachlan Galvin starts at halfback for the Bulldogs. Toby Sexton is dropped to the reserves.
- Stephen Crichton replaces Bronson Xerri in his return, while Kurt Mann is named on the bench.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Amazingly, the Dragons have made no changes despite squandering their first-half lead against the Roosters.
2025-07-19T09:35:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2025-07-19T09:35:00Z
MAN
Melbourne Storm
- Ryan Papenhuyzen remains sidelined, with Nick Meaney to play fullback.
- Xavier Coates and Cameron Munster make their returns. Grant Anderson shuffles to centre and Joe Chan drops out, while Tyran Wishart drops to the bench. Jonah Pezet drops out of the side.
- Trent Loiero swaps with Tui Kamikamica to start.
Manly Sea Eagles
- No changes for the Sea Eagles.
2025-07-20T04:00:00Z
Leichhardt Oval
WST
2025-07-20T04:00:00Z
GLD
Wests Tigers
- Taylan May will play his first game for the Tigers in the centres, moving Adam Doueihi to lock.
- Alex Twal moves to prop, Alex Seyfarth goes into the back row, and Samuela Fainu is out with a knee injury.
Gold Coast Titans
- Tino Fa'asuamaleaui starts for the Titans. Jaimin Jolliffe drops to the bench.
2025-07-20T06:05:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2025-07-20T06:05:00Z
NZW
Newcastle Knights
- Brodie Jones replaces Dylan Lucas in the second row. Lucas is out for the year with a foot injury. Thomas Cant remains 18th man.
- Tyson Gamble is the new face on the bench.
- Phoenix Crossland starts at lock, Jayden Brailey at hooker, and Tyson Frizell will come from the bench.
New Zealand Warriors
- Kurt Capewell is back from Origin in the centres, with Rocco Berry out thanks to a shoulder injury.