Set to miss the 2024 NRL Finals, a key figure of the Canberra Raiders' spine has reportedly been offered to several teams that would see him exit the team.

Contracted until the end of the 2025 season, hooker Danny Levi is likely to become the next person to exit the team as Corey Horsburgh remains linked with a potential move to the Wests Tigers.

The New Zealander, who has international experience for New Zealand (four Tests) and Samoa (five Tests) under his belt, has played a far larger role for the club this year, notching up 21 games.

Primarily featuring as the club's starting hooker, he could be on the lookout for his sixth different team after previously spending time with the Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles, Brisbane Broncos and Huddersfield Giants.

According to Rugby League Live, Levi has been offered to several clubs in the Super League over the past few days, which could potentially see him return to the competition where he played one season for the Giants in 2022.

The revelation surrounding Levi's future comes after he was reportedly granted permission by the Canberra Raiders to negotiate with rival teams as he looks for a fresh start and continue his rugby league career.

It's unclear at this stage whether Levi has offers from anywhere else in either the NRL or Super League competitions. However, a handful of teams from both leagues are thought to be in the market for a dummy half.

If he does not receive an offer from any other teams in either competition, he could elect to remain in the nation's capital until the end of 2025, given that his contract runs for next year.

The Glenmore Park Brumbies junior has scored five tries, provided two try assists and two line-break assists, and made 489 tackles and 503 total running metres.