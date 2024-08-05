The Canberra Raiders, fresh off agreeing to let Corey Horsburgh negotiate his future away from the nation's capital, have now also reportedly agreed to let dummy half Danny Levi look for a fresh start.

Levi has been with the Raiders since the start of the 2024 season, managing just four games last year.

The New Zealander who has international experience for both New Zealand (four Tests) and Samoa (five Tests) under his belt though, has played a far larger role for the club this year notching up 18 games.

Before joining the Raiders, Levi spent time at the Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos, as well as the Huddersfield Giants in England during the 2022 season. He now has 163 top-tier appearances under his belt, with 133 of those in the NRL.

Despite his increasing role at the Raiders, News Corp is reporting the 27-year-old has been cleared to negotiate his future elsewhere as the Raiders attempt to rejig their squad and become a team capable of more than simply challenging for a spot in the finals.

It's unclear at this stage whether Levi has offers from anywhere else in the competition, however, a handful of clubs are thought to be in the market for a dummy half.

Levi, should he fail to receive an offer from anywhere else in the competition, could elect to remain in the nation's capital until the end of 2025 given his contract runs for next year.

That increasing role Levi has played this season however has been tempered in recent weeks after losing the starting number nine jersey to Tom Starling. In a game against the New Zealand Warriors, Ricky Stuart failed to hand Levi any game time as the Kiwi sat on the bench for the entire 80 minutes.