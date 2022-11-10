While NRL fans will be disappointed by the absence of a proposed pre-season competition, the NRL has confirmed a host of appetising fixtures coming up in the two-week trial period prior to the NRL season.

The NRL pre-season trial fixtures have been announced, with The Dolphins set to take on Queensland rivals North Queensland and Gold Coast as they prepare for their first NRL season.

English Super League champions St Helens are confirmed to play the World Club Challenge against the Panthers in Penrith on February 18, and they'll also take on St George Illawarra the week before in Wollongong.

The annual Charity Shield fixture between the Red V and South Sydney will take place again in Mudgee in what is currently the last year of the deal to keep the fixture in the region.

Bulldogs fans can catch their first glimpse of Cameron Ciraldo's new-look side when they take on the Raiders at a to-be-confirmed location on the South Coast, before returning to the iconic Belmore Sportsground for a double-header the following weekend.

Rugby league fans can catch the pre-season action at a number of non-NRL venues, including GMHBA Stadium in Geelong and Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, which will host the Warriors and Storm in the second round.