MACKAY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Egan Butcher of the Roosters is tackled during the NRL Semi-Final match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Sydney Roosters at BB Print Stadium on September 17, 2021 in Mackay, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

While NRL fans will be disappointed by the absence of a proposed pre-season competition, the NRL has confirmed a host of appetising fixtures coming up in the two-week trial period prior to the NRL season.

The NRL pre-season trial fixtures have been announced, with The Dolphins set to take on Queensland rivals North Queensland and Gold Coast as they prepare for their first NRL season.

English Super League champions St Helens are confirmed to play the World Club Challenge against the Panthers in Penrith on February 18, and they'll also take on St George Illawarra the week before in Wollongong.

MORE NRL FIXTURE NEWS
» Full 2023 NRL fixture list
» When are every team's byes?
» Who does your team play twice in 2023?
» 10 must-watch fixtures in the NRL draw

The annual Charity Shield fixture between the Red V and South Sydney will take place again in Mudgee in what is currently the last year of the deal to keep the fixture in the region.

Bulldogs fans can catch their first glimpse of Cameron Ciraldo's new-look side when they take on the Raiders at a to-be-confirmed location on the South Coast, before returning to the iconic Belmore Sportsground for a double-header the following weekend.

Rugby league fans can catch the pre-season action at a number of non-NRL venues, including GMHBA Stadium in Geelong and Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, which will host the Warriors and Storm in the second round.

WEEK 1
Date Time (AEDT) Home Away Venue
Thu Feb 9 6:00pm New Zealand Warriors Wests Tigers Mt Smart Stadium
Fri Feb 10 5:55pm Newcastle Knights Cronulla Sharks Central Coast Stadium
Fri Feb 10 8:00pm South Sydney Rabbitohs Manly Sea Eagles Central Coast Stadium
Sat Feb 11 6pm Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers BlueBet Stadium
Sat Feb 11 8:05pm St George Illawarra Dragons St Helens WIN Stadium
Sun Feb 12 1:50pm Melbourne Storm Sydney Roosters GMHBA Stadium
Sun Feb 12 3:35pm Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bulldogs NSW south coast (TBC)
Sun Feb 12 6pm North Queensland Cowboys The Dolphins Barlow Park, Cairns
Sun Feb 12 8:05pm Brisbane Broncos Gold Coast Titans Barlow Park, Cairns

WEEK 2
Fri Feb 17 5:55pm Newcastle Knights Parramatta Eels Central Coast Stadium
Fri Feb 17 8:00pm Sydney Roosters Manly Sea Eagles Central Coast Stadium
Sat Feb 18 3:30pm St George Illawarra Dragons South Sydney Rabbitohs Glen Willow Stadium
Sat Feb 18 6pm Penrith Panthers (WCC) St Helens (WCC) BlueBet Stadium
Sat Feb 18 8:10pm Brisbane Broncos North Queensland Cowboys Sunshine Coast Stadium
Sun Feb 19 12:50pm New Zealand Warriors Melbourne Storm Orangetheory Stadium
Sun Feb 19 2:55pm Wests Tigers Canberra Raiders Belmore Sportsground
Sun Feb 19 5:00pm Canterbury Bulldogs Cronulla Sharks Belmore Sportsground
Sun Feb 19 7:05pm The Dolphins Gold Coast Titans Moreton Daily Stadium