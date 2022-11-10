While NRL fans will be disappointed by the absence of a proposed pre-season competition, the NRL has confirmed a host of appetising fixtures coming up in the two-week trial period prior to the NRL season.
The NRL pre-season trial fixtures have been announced, with The Dolphins set to take on Queensland rivals North Queensland and Gold Coast as they prepare for their first NRL season.
English Super League champions St Helens are confirmed to play the World Club Challenge against the Panthers in Penrith on February 18, and they'll also take on St George Illawarra the week before in Wollongong.
The annual Charity Shield fixture between the Red V and South Sydney will take place again in Mudgee in what is currently the last year of the deal to keep the fixture in the region.
Bulldogs fans can catch their first glimpse of Cameron Ciraldo's new-look side when they take on the Raiders at a to-be-confirmed location on the South Coast, before returning to the iconic Belmore Sportsground for a double-header the following weekend.
Rugby league fans can catch the pre-season action at a number of non-NRL venues, including GMHBA Stadium in Geelong and Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, which will host the Warriors and Storm in the second round.
|
WEEK 1
|Date
|Time (AEDT)
|Home
|Away
|Venue
|Thu Feb 9
|6:00pm
|New Zealand Warriors
|Wests Tigers
|Mt Smart Stadium
|Fri Feb 10
|5:55pm
|Newcastle Knights
|Cronulla Sharks
|Central Coast Stadium
|Fri Feb 10
|8:00pm
|South Sydney Rabbitohs
|Manly Sea Eagles
|Central Coast Stadium
|Sat Feb 11
|6pm
|Parramatta Eels
|Penrith Panthers
|BlueBet Stadium
|Sat Feb 11
|8:05pm
|St George Illawarra Dragons
|St Helens
|WIN Stadium
|Sun Feb 12
|1:50pm
|Melbourne Storm
|Sydney Roosters
|GMHBA Stadium
|Sun Feb 12
|3:35pm
|Canberra Raiders
|Canterbury Bulldogs
|NSW south coast (TBC)
|Sun Feb 12
|6pm
|North Queensland Cowboys
|The Dolphins
|Barlow Park, Cairns
|Sun Feb 12
|8:05pm
|Brisbane Broncos
|Gold Coast Titans
|Barlow Park, Cairns
|
WEEK 2
|Fri Feb 17
|5:55pm
|Newcastle Knights
|Parramatta Eels
|Central Coast Stadium
|Fri Feb 17
|8:00pm
|Sydney Roosters
|Manly Sea Eagles
|Central Coast Stadium
|Sat Feb 18
|3:30pm
|St George Illawarra Dragons
|South Sydney Rabbitohs
|Glen Willow Stadium
|Sat Feb 18
|6pm
|Penrith Panthers (WCC)
|St Helens (WCC)
|BlueBet Stadium
|Sat Feb 18
|8:10pm
|Brisbane Broncos
|North Queensland Cowboys
|Sunshine Coast Stadium
|Sun Feb 19
|12:50pm
|New Zealand Warriors
|Melbourne Storm
|Orangetheory Stadium
|Sun Feb 19
|2:55pm
|Wests Tigers
|Canberra Raiders
|Belmore Sportsground
|Sun Feb 19
|5:00pm
|Canterbury Bulldogs
|Cronulla Sharks
|Belmore Sportsground
|Sun Feb 19
|7:05pm
|The Dolphins
|Gold Coast Titans
|Moreton Daily Stadium