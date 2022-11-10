The bye is back and bigger than ever, with every team able to enjoy three weeks off throughout the course of the 27-round NRL regular season.

While some teams may greet the fixture with relief at the possibility of some respite or a chance to stop the rot, the bye can prove just as problematic for teams looking to keep their momentum rolling through the ups and downs of an NRL campaign.

Origin weeks will follow a set structure, with seven byes the weekend before an Origin clash and three the weekend after. This means no regular-season round of the NRL season will have fewer than the five games scheduled for the weekend before Origin.

MORE NRL FIXTURE NEWS

» Full 2023 NRL fixture list

» Pre-season fixture list

» Who does your team play twice in 2023?

» 10 must-watch fixtures in the NRL draw

The draw could also provide a welcome advantage for Brad Arthur's Parramatta Eels team, provided they can continue their impressive 2022 form. The blue and gold have the bye during the final round of the season, giving them a week off at an invaluable time if they need to prepare for a finals campaign.

Round 1: St George Illawarra Dragons

Round 2: Manly Sea Eagles

Round 3: Penrith Panthers

Round 4: Sydney Roosters

Round 5: Gold Coast Titans

Round 6: Cronulla Sharks

Round 7: Wests Tigers

Round 8: Canberra Raiders

Round 9: Melbourne Storm

Round 10: Newcastle Knights

Round 11: The Dolphins

Round 12: New Zealand Warriors

Round 13 (before Origin 1): Canterbury Bulldogs, Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks, Melbourne Storm, Gold Coast Titans, Wests Tigers

Round 14 (after Origin 1): Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles

Round 15: North Queensland Cowboys

Round 16 (before Origin 2): Brisbane Broncos, The Dolphins, St George Illawarra Dragons, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canberra Raiders, Gold Coast Titans, New Zealand Warriors

Round 17 (after Origin 2): Canterbury Bulldogs, Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers

Round 18: Parramatta Eels

Round 19 (before Origin 3): Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters, Manly Sea Eagles, Melbourne Storm

Round 20 (after Origin 3): St George Illawarra Dragons, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canberra Raiders

Round 21: The Dolphins

Round 22: New Zealand Warriors

Round 23: Canterbury Bulldogs

Round 24: North Queensland Cowboys

Round 25: Brisbane Broncos

Round 26: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Round 27: Parramatta Eels