The bye is back and bigger than ever, with every team able to enjoy three weeks off throughout the course of the 27-round NRL regular season.
While some teams may greet the fixture with relief at the possibility of some respite or a chance to stop the rot, the bye can prove just as problematic for teams looking to keep their momentum rolling through the ups and downs of an NRL campaign.
Origin weeks will follow a set structure, with seven byes the weekend before an Origin clash and three the weekend after. This means no regular-season round of the NRL season will have fewer than the five games scheduled for the weekend before Origin.
The draw could also provide a welcome advantage for Brad Arthur's Parramatta Eels team, provided they can continue their impressive 2022 form. The blue and gold have the bye during the final round of the season, giving them a week off at an invaluable time if they need to prepare for a finals campaign.
Round 1: St George Illawarra Dragons
Round 2: Manly Sea Eagles
Round 3: Penrith Panthers
Round 4: Sydney Roosters
Round 5: Gold Coast Titans
Round 6: Cronulla Sharks
Round 7: Wests Tigers
Round 8: Canberra Raiders
Round 9: Melbourne Storm
Round 10: Newcastle Knights
Round 11: The Dolphins
Round 12: New Zealand Warriors
Round 13 (before Origin 1): Canterbury Bulldogs, Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks, Melbourne Storm, Gold Coast Titans, Wests Tigers
Round 14 (after Origin 1): Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles
Round 15: North Queensland Cowboys
Round 16 (before Origin 2): Brisbane Broncos, The Dolphins, St George Illawarra Dragons, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canberra Raiders, Gold Coast Titans, New Zealand Warriors
Round 17 (after Origin 2): Canterbury Bulldogs, Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers
Round 18: Parramatta Eels
Round 19 (before Origin 3): Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters, Manly Sea Eagles, Melbourne Storm
Round 20 (after Origin 3): St George Illawarra Dragons, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canberra Raiders
Round 21: The Dolphins
Round 22: New Zealand Warriors
Round 23: Canterbury Bulldogs
Round 24: North Queensland Cowboys
Round 25: Brisbane Broncos
Round 26: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Round 27: Parramatta Eels