The NRL draw will see each team play twice against a number of other teams in the competition - but not against others.

Every year this gives life to the question of inequality, as some teams face the likes of Penrith and Melbourne twice, while others get to play the Tigers and the Knights. This leaves fans asking 'is my team at a disadvantage?'

Here are the clubs your team will face twice in 2023.

Brisbane Broncos

Panthers, Storm, Eels, Dolphins, Raiders, Rabbitohs, Cowboys, Titans

Canberra Raiders

Dolphins, Knights, Warriors, Tigers, Dragons, Bulldogs, Broncos, Sharks

Canterbury Bulldogs

Rabbitohs, Titans, Sea Eagles, Eels, Knights, Warriors, Sharks, Raiders

Cronulla Sharks

Sea Eagles, Bulldogs, Raiders, Dragons, Warriors, Cowboys, Rabbitohs, Knights

The Dolphins

Broncos, Raiders, Dragons, Titans, Cowboys, Knights, Roosters, Warriors

Gold Coast Titans

Broncos, Bulldogs, Dolphins, Warriors, Tigers, Eels, Cowboys, Dragons

Manly Sea Eagles

Bulldogs, Eels, Knights, Storm, Sharks, Roosters, Panthers, Tigers

Melbourne Storm

Sea Eagles, Broncos, Titans, Rabbitohs, Tigers, Eels, Panthers, Roosters

Newcastle Knights

Warriors, Sea Eagles, Panthers, Tigers, Raiders, Dolphins, Bulldogs, Sharks

New Zealand Warriors

Raiders, Bulldogs, Sharks, Roosters, Cowboys, Titans, Knights, Tigers

North Queensland Cowboys

Broncos, Dolphins, Titans, Eels, Panthers, Warriors, Sharks, Tigers

Parramatta Eels

Cowboys, Titans, Sea Eagles, Broncos, Bulldogs, Storm, Roosters, Panthers

Penrith Panthers

Eels, Cowboys, Storm, Sea Eagles, Broncos, Roosters, Knights, Rabbitohs

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Roosters, Panthers, Broncos, Sharks, Dragons, Tigers, Storm, Bulldogs

St George Illawarra Dragons

Raiders, Titans, Sharks, Dolphins, Roosters, Tigers, Rabbitohs, Warriors

Sydney Roosters

Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Dolphins, Rabbitohs, Storm, Warriors, Dragons

Wests Tigers

Cowboys, Storm, Titans, Raiders, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Rabbitohs, Dragons