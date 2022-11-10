NRL Rd 23 - Broncos v Storm
The NRL draw will see each team play twice against a number of other teams in the competition - but not against others.

Every year this gives life to the question of inequality, as some teams face the likes of Penrith and Melbourne twice, while others get to play the Tigers and the Knights. This leaves fans asking 'is my team at a disadvantage?'

Here are the clubs your team will face twice in 2023.

Brisbane Broncos
Panthers, Storm, Eels, Dolphins, Raiders, Rabbitohs, Cowboys, Titans

Canberra Raiders
Dolphins, Knights, Warriors, Tigers, Dragons, Bulldogs, Broncos, Sharks

Canterbury Bulldogs
Rabbitohs, Titans, Sea Eagles, Eels, Knights, Warriors, Sharks, Raiders

Cronulla Sharks
Sea Eagles, Bulldogs, Raiders, Dragons, Warriors, Cowboys, Rabbitohs, Knights

The Dolphins
Broncos, Raiders, Dragons, Titans, Cowboys, Knights, Roosters, Warriors

Gold Coast Titans
Broncos, Bulldogs, Dolphins, Warriors, Tigers, Eels, Cowboys, Dragons

Manly Sea Eagles
Bulldogs, Eels, Knights, Storm, Sharks, Roosters, Panthers, Tigers

Melbourne Storm
Sea Eagles, Broncos, Titans, Rabbitohs, Tigers, Eels, Panthers, Roosters

Newcastle Knights
Warriors, Sea Eagles, Panthers, Tigers, Raiders, Dolphins, Bulldogs, Sharks

New Zealand Warriors
Raiders, Bulldogs, Sharks, Roosters, Cowboys, Titans, Knights, Tigers

North Queensland Cowboys
Broncos, Dolphins, Titans, Eels, Panthers, Warriors, Sharks, Tigers

Parramatta Eels
Cowboys, Titans, Sea Eagles, Broncos, Bulldogs, Storm, Roosters, Panthers

Penrith Panthers
Eels, Cowboys, Storm, Sea Eagles, Broncos, Roosters, Knights, Rabbitohs

South Sydney Rabbitohs
Roosters, Panthers, Broncos, Sharks, Dragons, Tigers, Storm, Bulldogs

St George Illawarra Dragons
Raiders, Titans, Sharks, Dolphins, Roosters, Tigers, Rabbitohs, Warriors

Sydney Roosters
Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Dolphins, Rabbitohs, Storm, Warriors, Dragons

Wests Tigers
Cowboys, Storm, Titans, Raiders, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Rabbitohs, Dragons