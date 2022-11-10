The NRL draw will see each team play twice against a number of other teams in the competition - but not against others.
Every year this gives life to the question of inequality, as some teams face the likes of Penrith and Melbourne twice, while others get to play the Tigers and the Knights. This leaves fans asking 'is my team at a disadvantage?'
Here are the clubs your team will face twice in 2023.
Brisbane Broncos
Panthers, Storm, Eels, Dolphins, Raiders, Rabbitohs, Cowboys, Titans
Canberra Raiders
Dolphins, Knights, Warriors, Tigers, Dragons, Bulldogs, Broncos, Sharks
Canterbury Bulldogs
Rabbitohs, Titans, Sea Eagles, Eels, Knights, Warriors, Sharks, Raiders
Cronulla Sharks
Sea Eagles, Bulldogs, Raiders, Dragons, Warriors, Cowboys, Rabbitohs, Knights
The Dolphins
Broncos, Raiders, Dragons, Titans, Cowboys, Knights, Roosters, Warriors
Gold Coast Titans
Broncos, Bulldogs, Dolphins, Warriors, Tigers, Eels, Cowboys, Dragons
Manly Sea Eagles
Bulldogs, Eels, Knights, Storm, Sharks, Roosters, Panthers, Tigers
Melbourne Storm
Sea Eagles, Broncos, Titans, Rabbitohs, Tigers, Eels, Panthers, Roosters
Newcastle Knights
Warriors, Sea Eagles, Panthers, Tigers, Raiders, Dolphins, Bulldogs, Sharks
New Zealand Warriors
Raiders, Bulldogs, Sharks, Roosters, Cowboys, Titans, Knights, Tigers
North Queensland Cowboys
Broncos, Dolphins, Titans, Eels, Panthers, Warriors, Sharks, Tigers
Parramatta Eels
Cowboys, Titans, Sea Eagles, Broncos, Bulldogs, Storm, Roosters, Panthers
Penrith Panthers
Eels, Cowboys, Storm, Sea Eagles, Broncos, Roosters, Knights, Rabbitohs
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Roosters, Panthers, Broncos, Sharks, Dragons, Tigers, Storm, Bulldogs
St George Illawarra Dragons
Raiders, Titans, Sharks, Dolphins, Roosters, Tigers, Rabbitohs, Warriors
Sydney Roosters
Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Dolphins, Rabbitohs, Storm, Warriors, Dragons
Wests Tigers
Cowboys, Storm, Titans, Raiders, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Rabbitohs, Dragons