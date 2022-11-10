Battles between these two sides are generally captivating anyway, with two of the modern era's most successful teams led by two of the game's most successful coaches – but there's an extra layer to this year's narrative following the decision of Brandon Smith to switch allegiances and travel north to join the tri-colours.

Smith was a loyal servant for the majority of his time in Melbourne but certain elements surrounding his departure, including public comments and some criticism during the year from coach Craig Bellamy have added an extra layer of spice to this one. There's a lot of uncertainty about the exact nature of the relationship between Smith and his former club, but we'll know more after these 80 minutes.