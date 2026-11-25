South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed the club is interested in signing Cameron Munster as the Storm superstar weighs up his future.

Munster is considering his options beyond next season as 2027 is looking more and more likely as his last in Victoria.

The QLD Maroons superstar recently knocked back the Storm's latest revised offer, which included an extra $100,000, giving the biggest clue that he may be on the move in 2028.

Now, The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting South Sydney to be one of the two Sydney clubs to be after his signature, with Bennett confirming the club's stance on Munster.

“We will meet up with him in the future,” Bennett told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He's coming off contract, and we're interested.

“He doesn't look like he's staying in Melbourne. That's his decision, whether he makes the decision to stay in Melbourne … We're talking 2028, not 2027. We've got our squad for 2027…

“He's a quality football player, that's what I will say.”

The Rabbitohs have recently locked in Cody Walker for an extra 12-months which will all certainly see him finish as a one-club player.

Beyond 2027, when Munster is likely to be available, the club could have a splash at him to partner one of their youthful halfbacks including Ashton Ward and Jayden Sullivan moving into a new era in the red and green.

Munster is only 32 and looks to have plenty of good years in front of him following a strong World Cup campaign with Australia

A deal with Souths would also mark a reunion with Bennett, who coached Munster in the QLD Maroons' famous series win in 2020, where the Storm playmaker stole the show and claimed series MVP for his heroics of guiding an injury-weakened squad to victory.

Walker's camp broke down in contract negotiations with the Roosters, resulting in the glamour club withdrawing their rich contract extension offer, making Walker a free agent for 2028.

South Sydney still remain in the box seat to sign Walker, but Bennett is also happy to keep tabs on other superstars including Munster if they happen to pop up.

“It's nothing to do with anyone else. If we approached Cameron Munster , it means we want him to play with us," he said.

“There's an opportunity to do that, if we get to that stage. I certainly haven't met with him, no one at the club has met with him at this stage …

“We're happy with what we've got for a seven. It will all be played out with who is coming and going over the next 12 months.”

There seems to be a massive change of guard brewing in Melbourne, with Craig Bellamy officially announcing 2027 as his last season as coach of the Storm.

The club will open their 2027 account across the Pacific Ocean in Las Vegas as they fight their way back into finals contention after missing the top eight for the first time in 16 years.