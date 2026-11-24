The Melbourne Storm have been hit by yet another contract blow, with five-eighth Cameron Munster knocking back the club's latest offer.

Munster has been in negotiations with the Storm for months, and has been able to talk to rival clubs since November 1.

He was also given permission before November 1 to spend time chatting with the PNG Chiefs, but those talks ultimately stopped with the Chiefs needing a halfback and preferring to wait until November 1 to ascertain what else would be available on the market.

Munster, in the meantime, was offered a $750,000 per-year contract by the Storm, and then a revised, increased deal, but Channel 9's Danny Weidler now reports that has also been knocked back.

Munster's management have claimed more than once that he has no inclination to take a pay cut to remain in the Victorian capital, and the revised offer was still under what he is currently earning.

Melbourne's position is that Munster's performances in 2026 don't justify a seven-figure deal, particularly when they are currently trying to retain Harry Grant, Stefano Utoikamanu and Xavier Coates.

As it stands, Grant has been offered a big deal by the Gold Coast Titans and also has interest from the Newcastle Knights and Manly Sea Eagles, while Utoikamanu is on the radar of the Sydney Roosters among other clubs.

The Storm need to find extra cash to retain the duo, and it's understood Munster is the man likely to make way.

With the Perth Bears about to sign Matt Burton, though, and the Chiefs no longer likely to be interested, which clubs will chase Munster remains to be seen, although it was revealed last week that he is set to visit a number of Sydney clubs, with that likely being his destination from the start of 2028.

Munster knocking back the Storm's latest offer gives the Victorian club clarity around where they target their cash next, with Grant and Utoikamanu likely to be the key retention targets.

Munster could no longer be a key priority for the Storm, as they extended young five-eighth Hayden Watson through to the end of 2032 last week.