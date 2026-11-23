The Brisbane Broncos are understood to be resigned to losing both Xavier Willison and Deine Mariner at the end of 2027, with both players recently touring facilities in Port Moresby.

In what will be a crushing blow for the future of Michael Maguire's side, the key forward and outside back are both understood to be leaning towards signing with the Chiefs, per a Fox Sports report.

The Broncos salary cap is still tight despite the departure of Payne Haas ahead of 2027, with the club using plenty of funds across other players at the top of their squad, led by Reece Walsh, Kotoni Staggs, Ezra Mam and Patrick Carrigan.

The loss of Haas was tipped to see Willison remain at Red Hill beyond the end of 2027, and in the lead up to November 1, it was even understood he had all but agreed to a deal with the club.

That has now been tanked though, with Willison set to become the forward pack leader in Port Moresby where he will take tax free dollars on offer.

The loss of Willison is a bitter blow for the Broncos, who had earmarked the impressive forward - either a middle or an edge with excellent versatility - as the long-term replacement for Haas, who joins the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2027.

Willison's loss will free up about a million dollars per season for the Broncos, while Mariner's will free up more, with the outside back a permanent figure in Michael Maguire's struggling side during 2025.

A consistent performer for the Broncos, the Samoan representative's move to Port Moresby will raise eyebrows given the number of outside backs already signed by the club, the others signed being Joseph Manu, Zac Lomax, Alex Johnston, Brian To'o and Zac Laybutt while AJ Brimson is also about to sign.

Mariner would provide yet another option, and could well allow for Lomax or Manu to play at fullback if the signing of Brimson doesn't come off.

Brisbane have earmarked how they will spend the money available if they lose both players, with Herbie Farnworth understood to be a target as he weighs up leaving the Dolphins.

It's understood the English international has an offer on the table from the Sydney Roosters, while the Dolphins are also keen to retain him.

The Broncos haven't been linked to a forward as yet, but will have their eye on plenty given they are also prepared to lose second-rower Jordan Riki at the end of 2027.