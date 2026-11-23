Former Huddersfield Giants spine utility Kieran Rush, who registered the first World Cup points for Jamaica in 2022, has confirmed he will move to Australia in 2027.

Able to play in the halves or at hooker, Rush made his debut for Jamaica before he had played a Super League game at Huddersfield, and kicked the first points of the campaign - and at the tournament altogether - for the debutants.

Born in West Yorkshire, Rush came through the system at Huddersfield highly rated, and debuted for that club in 2023.

He has since played 39 games for Huddersfield, although has played a combined 24 games on loan at Swinton, Rochdale, Keighley, Dewsbury and Halifax at various levels of the English game.

He also played for community club Moldgreen ARLFC throughout 2026, who have confirmed his move to Australia in a post to their social media channels.

“After an incredible few years at Moldgreen ARLFC, it's time for us to say a massive thank you and wish our head coach, Kieran Rush, all the very best as he heads off to Australia for his next adventure," the club wrote in the post.

“It's difficult to put into words just how much has been achieved during the time Kieran has been part of this club… none of this happens without the commitment, hard work and belief of the people behind the scenes, and Kieran has been a massive part of that journey.

“More importantly, you've helped build something bigger than just a rugby team. You've helped create a club, a culture and a group of people who genuinely want to push Moldgreen forward.

“Australia is getting a good one, but remember, once Green and Gold, always Green and Gold!"

It's unclear where the opportunity for Rush is at this stage, and whether he has managed to land an NRL opportunity to train over the summer, or whether he will be further down the league structure upon his arrival.