The Wests Tigers' hunt for Manly Sea Eagles halfback Jamal Fogarty has taken another twist, with Latu Fainu emerging as a potential swap between the two rival clubs.

Fainu, who progressed through the Sea Eagles junior pathways, has been drawn into negotiations, with foxsports.com.au reporting Manly have enquired about Fainu's availability in a swap deal.

The Tigers are keen to have Fogarty land at the club in 2027 to guide around a youthful side, with the Sea Eagles sharpshooter offering plenty of experience and proven to be a quality senior figure to get a side around the park.

The Sea Eagles are currently working through offloading some experienced players, with their cap reportedly stretched thin.

It has involved Ethan Bullemor and Luke Brooks' futures coming into focus at the club as they try to balance their salary cap moving into the 2027 season.

The Fainu last name has a strong history on the Northern Beaches, with Latu's older brother Manase becoming a standout hooker at the club before being jailed for an off-field offence.

Manase played 34 games in maroon and white and was highly touted as Apisai Koroisau's successor at the Sea Eagles before he was stood down by the NRL

Meanwhile, Samuela Fainu made his NRL debut for the Sea Eagles in 2023, impressing on the left edge before being picked up by the Tigers.

Latu and Samuela then joined older brother Sione in Concord, where they have developed into first-grade starters under Benji Marshall.

It comes after the Tigers gave Fainu permission to explore his options on a one-year loan deal.

Latu excited many coming through the grades with a strong highlight reel and displayed a freakish running game as a left-side ball player.

Although after his move to the Tigers, the 21-year-old has struggled to remain in the NRL side, playing 36 matches across three seasons, with all but one of his 13 appearances this year coming off the bench.

His contract at the Tigers officially expires at the end of the 2027 season.

Fainu recently represented Tonga in the World Cup, playing two games and kicking off his international representative career as his future at the Tigers begins to become uncertain.