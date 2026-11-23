The PNG Chiefs are showing no signs of slowing down in the player market, and have turned their attention towards recruiting Jeremiah Nanai for their entry into the NRL in 2028.

The club has just got done finalising Hudson Young's deal, which will see him move to Port Moresby on a two-year contract.

Now, the Chiefs are looking at Nanai, with foxsports.com.au reporting the club has tabled the Samoan international a deal following positive chats on a potential move last week.

This November has marked one of the most active player transfer periods in modern NRL history, and with the Chiefs' tax-free dollars being thrown around, plenty of high-profile players are assessing their futures.

Nanai broke onto the NRL scene in incredible fashion, scoring 17 tries in 23 games in 2022, his second year of first grade, and establishing himself as a dangerous back rower on-ground and in-air.

His athleticism and skill saw him called up for QLD Maroons duties in State of Origin, amassing 12 appearances for the Sunshine State and most recently coming off the bench in the 2026 decider.

It would mark a significant signing for the Melanesian NRL club, shaping up to be a significant threat to rival clubs in its early years in the competition.

The Chiefs have signed a stacked backline for their entry in 2028, but are still light on the forwards as they make moves to strengthen the pack around Young.

The club is also linked to Caleb Navale, who is closing in on signing a deal with the Chiefs in a massive blow to the Sea Eagles.

Young, Navale, and Nanai would mark a damaging back row punch if they can land the latter two on the dotted line.

It is understood North Queensland are still keen to retain Nanai, but the star Cowboy is happy to look around at his options beyond 2027 after six seasons in Townsville.

A troubling shoulder injury plagued Nanai's 2026 campaign, with reconstruction surgery in the offseason forcing him to miss time at the start of the year before he re-injured it again in May.

Currently sitting at 94, Nanai will notch up 100 NRL games next season with 50 tries to his name since his NRL debut in 2021.