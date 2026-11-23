Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has agreed to terms on a deal with the club.

While yet to be announced by the tri-colours, Radley's re-signing will be a big step in the right direction for the Roosters who have plenty of spots left available for 2028.

Radley was a chance of leaving the club, having gone past the November 1 deadline where he could begin fielding offers from rival outfits.

It's understood a number of clubs were already weighing up the idea of offering him a contract, and talks were underway with his management, but Fox Sports are instead reporting he has agreed to terms on a long-term extension with the tri-colours.

The extension will add three times to his year at the club, with Radley to be a Rooster through to the end of 2030.

While it's unclear exactly what he will earn and whether it's an increase or not, the forward did recently comment to the effect that he would look after himself and his family in the current round of negotiations.

It's believed Radley has been offered acceptable terms by the Roosters though who have plenty more clarity around the state of their salary cap thanks to the situation regarding Sam Walker, and his looming departure from the club at the end of 2027.

As it stands, the Roosters have just 15 player signed for 2028, and plenty of wiggle room to determine what they are going to do with the side, including potentially even more on the salary cap front given James Tedesco is yet to commit to playing beyond the end of 2027.

The Roosters are widely believed to be in talks with both Herbie Farnworth and Stefano Utoikamanu, while some believe they are also in the race for Jack Bostock as Trent Robinson looks to reshape a squad that has lost all of Mark Nawaqanitawase, Daniel Tupou and Daly Cherry-Evans for 2027.